Media Advisory: CAE to hold conference call to discuss new civil aviation training investment tomorrow November 8 at 7:15 a.m. ET

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CAE; TSX: CAE) – CAE will host a conference call and live webcast tomorrow, November 8, at 7:15 a.m. ET to discuss a new civil aviation training investment. The call is intended for financial analysts and institutional investors and will be followed by a media Q&A. Participants can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-586-3392 or + 1-416-981-9024. The webcast will be accessible on CAE’s Investors page on www.cae.com/investors/ or at www.gowebcasting.com/9793 .

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com . The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event: CAE conference call to discuss a new civil aviation training investment

Date: Thursday, November 8, 2018

Time: 7:15 a.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call:

Country Phone number North America 1-877-586-3392 Canada +1-416-981-9024 Australia 1800701937 Belgium 080077657 France 0800919393 Germany 08001816101 Netherlands 08000222280 Singapore 8001012594 United Kingdom 08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21899178.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com.

CAE contacts:

Hélène V. Gagnon

Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications

1-514-340-5536

helene.v.gagnon@cae.com

Investor relations:

Andrew Arnovitz

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

1-514-734-5760

andrew.arnovitz@cae.com