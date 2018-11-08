08/11/2018 02:37:48

Media Advisory: CAE to hold conference call to discuss new civil aviation training investment tomorrow November 8 at 7:15 a.m. ET

Related content
06 Nov - 
Media Advisory: CAE's FY2019 second quarter financial r..
06 Nov - 
easyJet signs long-term training agreement with CAE val..
23 Oct - 
Jetlines Selects CAE for Airbus A320 Pilot Training

MONTREAL, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NYSE: CAE; TSX: CAE) – CAE will host a conference call and live webcast tomorrow, November 8, at 7:15 a.m. ET to discuss a new civil aviation training investment. The call is intended for financial analysts and institutional investors and will be followed by a media Q&A. Participants can listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-586-3392 or + 1-416-981-9024. The webcast will be accessible on CAE’s Investors page on www.cae.com/investors/ or at www.gowebcasting.com/9793.

The meeting will be webcast live on CAE's site at www.cae.com. The webcast will be archived following the event.

Event:              CAE conference call to discuss a new civil aviation training investment

Date:                Thursday, November 8, 2018

Time:               7:15 a.m. ET

Phone numbers for conference call:

Country

Phone number

North America

1-877-586-3392
Canada+1-416-981-9024
Australia1800701937
Belgium080077657
France0800919393
Germany08001816101
Netherlands08000222280
Singapore8001012594
United Kingdom08004960381

Instant replay (available three hours after the call ends for 48 hours): 1-800-558-5253 or +1-416-626-4100 - Access code: 21899178.

About CAE

CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to help define global training standards with our innovative virtual-to-live training solutions to make flying safer, maintain defence force readiness and enhance patient safety. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with over 9,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide. www.cae.com.

Follow us on Twitter @CAE_Inc

CAE contacts:

Hélène V. Gagnon

Vice President, Public Affairs and Global Communications

1-514-340-5536 

helene.v.gagnon@cae.com

Investor relations:

Andrew Arnovitz

Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

1-514-734-5760

andrew.arnovitz@cae.com                                                                                                                              

CAE.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:37 CAE
Media Advisory: CAE to hold conference call to discuss new civil aviation training investment tomorrow November 8 at 7:15 a.m. ET
06 Nov CAE
Media Advisory: CAE's FY2019 second quarter financial results and conference call
06 Nov CAE
easyJet signs long-term training agreement with CAE valued at more than C$ 170 million
23 Oct CAE
Jetlines Selects CAE for Airbus A320 Pilot Training
16 Oct CAE
CAE releases its first Business Jet Pilot Demand Outlook: 50,000 new business jet pilots required over the next 10 years
26 Sep CAE
CAE USA awarded $200 million U.S. Air Force C-130H Aircrew Training System contract
03 Sep CAE
CAE re-opens cadet recruitment for the Generation easyJet Pilot Training Programme in partnership with the leading European airline
14 Aug CAE
CAE announces appointment of John Manley as Chair of the Board and Board of Directors election results
14 Aug CAE
CAE reports first quarter fiscal 2019 results and 11% dividend increase
09 Aug CAE
REMINDER/Media Advisory: CAE's FY2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and FY2019 first quarter financial results and conference call

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
TM Insurance Selects Roost® Home Telematics
3
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
4
Additive Manufacturing Breakthrough: Harris Corp. 3D Prints RF Amplifiers Using Nano Dimension’s DragonFly Pro; Performance is Comparable to Traditionally Manufactured Circuits
5
VMware Customers Reveal How VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud Helps them Navigate the Digital Infrastructure that Powers Their Business

Related stock quotes

CAE Inc Ordinary Shares 18.24 1.1% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

03:12
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular
03:12
Precision Drilling and Trinidad Drilling File Joint Management Information Circular Seeking Shareholder Approval of Strategic Combination
02:55
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
02:44
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Corium, Hamilton, and Penn Virginia on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:37
Media Advisory: CAE to hold conference call to discuss new civil aviation training investment tomorrow November 8 at 7:15 a.m. ET
02:33
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of LSC Communications, Intersections, and Newfield Exploration on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:32
The Muse Acquires HR Tech Company, TalentShare
02:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Red Hat, Electro Scientific, and WildHorse on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02:26
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Nevro Corporation (NVRO) and Encourages NVRO Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 04:17:35
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-08 05:17:35 - 2018-11-08 04:17:35 - 1000 - Website: OKAY