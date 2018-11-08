MongoDB Boosts Developer Velocity with Updates to MongoDB Mobile (GA) and MongoDB Stitch

Global Cloud Platform MongoDB Atlas Now Offers Free Tier on Microsoft Azure

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MongoDB, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDB), the leading, modern general purpose database platform, announces several key product developments designed to give developers the ability to work with data anywhere in the world. These enhancements help businesses unlock new opportunities to more easily update and modernize their legacy systems and build new applications faster across cloud and mobile platforms.

Run Anywhere with MongoDB Mobile and Stitch Mobile Sync

The general availability of MongoDB Mobile allows developers to build faster and more responsive applications that can take advantage of real-time, automatic syncing between data held on the mobile device and backend database. Previously, this could only be done by installing an alternative or feature-limited database within the mobile application which resulted in cumbersome extra management, complicated syncing, and reduced functionality.

As a mobile database, MongoDB Mobile marks another step forward in MongoDB's efforts to give customers the freedom to run anywhere. Now, users have the full power of MongoDB all the way out to the edge of their network on IoT assets, as well as iOS and Android devices. MongoDB provides a single database and query language that runs wherever you need to work with data – mobile clients, IoT devices, through to the backend server, dramatically boosting developer productivity at every layer of the stack.

Applications can also use the MongoDB Stitch SDK to access data, whether it's held on the mobile client or the backend. This allows developers to query mobile and IoT data any way they want with local reads and writes, native JSON storage, indexing, and aggregations.

With Stitch Mobile Sync, now available in beta, users can automatically synchronize data changes between data held locally and a backend database – even after the mobile device has been offline.

Streamline Application Development with MongoDB Stitch

In a further push to boost developer velocity, MongoDB's serverless platform MongoDB Stitch has now been extended with features to make Stitch even easier to use, bringing the power of serverless platforms to more developers and applications.

"Our latest product announcements are united by a common theme - giving developers a uniform way to work with data wherever they need to," said Eliot Horowitz, CTO and co-founder, MongoDB. "Using the same database on platforms from the edge to the cloud, and a serverless platform that detects, synchronizes, and responds to data changes in real time, customers can dramatically accelerate their ability to create a sustainable competitive advantage. By modernizing with MongoDB, businesses can build functionality faster, scale to millions of users wherever they are on the planet, and cut costs."

In addition to Stitch Mobile Sync, key Stitch advancements include:

Extended integration options , including more than 20 AWS services, additional authentication providers, multiple Atlas clusters, and any application code through MongoDB's drivers. Developers can exploit all of these services without learning new APIs or adding backend code.

Multi-region support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) has also been extended to its first European (EU West 1) and Asia-Pacific region (AP Southeast 2), as well as US East 1 and US West 2 in North America, with the ability for applications built on Stitch to be globally distributed across all of those regions.

Chris Lanaux, chief technology officer, Acxiom, said: "Stitch has helped Acxiom expedite our delivery times for our omnichannel solutions. We've cut the time to develop an API for our customers in half, and by combining MongoDB Atlas and Stitch, our teams now have more time to solve business problems for our clients versus focusing on the management or operational overhead. That combination has become a key part of our cutting-edge cloud architecture, helping us design, build and manage omnichannel solutions that power exceptional consumer experiences."

MongoDB Atlas Free Tier Now Available on Microsoft Azure

MongoDB Atlas is now available as a free tier on Microsoft Azure for developers around the world to start building on MongoDB in an optimized cloud environment at no cost. Organizations can feel confident that their managed MongoDB deployments are in close proximity to their applications, and they are secure, always on, and fully elastic. MongoDB Atlas launched on Microsoft Azure last year and is now available in 26 global Microsoft Azure regions.

"Being able to provide a MongoDB Atlas free tier on the Microsoft Azure platform is a huge positive for our joint customers," said Lindsay Zwart, General Manager, Intelligent Cloud, Microsoft US. "We know that developers love to use Atlas on Azure as the foundation of their applications, and now there is no barrier to entry for them to test out the combined power of Microsoft Azure and MongoDB Atlas."

To better support customers' mission critical workloads MongoDB is also announcing an increase to the MongoDB Atlas Service Level Agreement ("SLA"), for all production clusters, to 99.995%.

About MongoDB MongoDB is the leading modern, general purpose database platform, designed to unleash the power of software and data for developers and the applications they build. Headquartered in New York, MongoDB has more than 7,400 customers in over 100 countries. The MongoDB database platform has been downloaded over 40 million times and there have been more than one million MongoDB University registrations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations, including statements concerning the benefits of new products and product enhancements. These forward-looking statements reflect MongoDB's current views about its plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to it and on assumptions it has made. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control including, without limitation: our limited operating history; failure of our database platform to satisfy customer demands; the effects of increased competition; our ability to effectively expand our sales and marketing organization; our ability to continue to build and maintain credibility with the developer community; our ability to add new customers or increase sales to our existing customers; our ability to maintain, protect, enforce and enhance our intellectual property; the growth and expansion of the market for database products and our ability to penetrate that market; our ability to maintain the security of our software and adequately address privacy concerns; our ability to manage our growth effectively and successfully recruit additional highly-qualified personnel; the price volatility of our common stock; and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and periodic and current reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 30, 2018, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

