Mspark Welcomes New Team Members

HELENA, Ala., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mspark, a leading national shared mail company, is proud to welcome two new team members.

Laura Dickinson has recently joined Mspark as Manager of the Talent Development Team. In this new role, Laura will be responsible for leading the Talent Development team as they move forward with an increasing focus on skill development for our sales team while deepening their span of support for the entire organization.  She will also serve as an executive coach and leadership development resource for Mspark. Laura brings 23 years of experience in learning, development and coaching. She most recently held the position of SVP Learning and Development with Regions Bank, where she spent 25 years.

“We are excited to have Laura lead this team,” Sherri Finley, Director, Talent Development & Virtual Sales commented. “She is the perfect match for the organization for how we exist now and where we want to be.”

Rusty Martin has recently joined Mspark as Territorial Sales Manager, representing Mspark’s Alabama markets. In this role, Rusty will be responsible for motivating and guiding Account Executives to reach their highest potential.  This includes ensuring his sales team collaborates with members of our various departments to generate new lead opportunities, strategically fostering customer engagement and ensuring clients’ needs are met in a timely and professional manner.  Prior to joining Mspark, Rusty was an Area Sales Manager for AT&T Advertising Solutions for 9 years as well as the Business Manager for an automotive group for 4 years.

“We are thrilled about Rusty joining Mspark,” said Peg, Director of Local Sales – Southeast. “He has a passion for people and success that will take his team to the next level.”

About Mspark

Mspark, a privately held, national media distribution company, has partnered with clients to deliver reliable advertising solutions since 1988. The Company's business success stems from a simple premise-to provide measurable results and a solid return on the customer's marketing investment. Mspark reaches over 27.4 million U.S. households in 31 states and 620+ markets each month, and its household penetration in the markets it serves is unsurpassed by competitors. The Mspark portfolio of more than 3,000 clients includes consumer packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, restaurants and service providers across the United States. For additional information, visit mspark.com.

