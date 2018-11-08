08/11/2018 15:29:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content
07 Nov - 
Dividend Announcement
05 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Nov - 
Net Asset Value(s)

Acorn Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 8

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED (the “Company”)

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Net Asset Values

As at the close of business on  07th November  2018 the estimated Net Asset Values of the Company’s shares are as follows:  

NAVShares in IssueNAV Date
Cum-income NAV*413.98p15,816,68707th November 2018
Ex-income NAV**410.46p15,816,68707th November 2018
ZDP shares147.53p21,230,98907th November 2018

*Cum-income net asset value includes all current year income, less the value of any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex dividend but not yet paid.

**Ex-income net asset value is the Cum-income NAV excluding  net current year  income (net current year  income being all current year income, less the value of  any dividends paid in respect of the period together with the value of any dividends which have been declared and marked ex-dividend but not yet paid). Any undistributed income from the prior year is moved to reserves on the first business day of the new period, meaning that all ex-income NAVs released during a financial year equate to the cum-income NAV less year to date undistributed income.   

Total assets less current liabilities as at the above date were GBP 96.799 million. This amount excludes the liability for the ZDP Shares which mature on 28 February 2022. The portfolio has been valued using bid prices.

Net assets attributable to holders of Ordinary Shares as at the above date were GBP 65.477 million.

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS

The ZDP Shares shall not have the right to attend or vote at any general meeting of the Company unless the business of the meeting includes any resolution to vary, modify or abrogate any of the special rights attached to the ZDP Shares.  Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 15,816,687

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Ltd.

Jenny Malone         353 (0)1 542 2198

Date: 08thNovember 2018    

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

15:29 E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
07 Nov E:AIF
Dividend Announcement
05 Nov E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Nov E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
29 Oct E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
25 Oct E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
22 Oct E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
18 Oct E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
15 Oct E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)
11 Oct E:AIF
Net Asset Value(s)

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
4
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
5
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular

Related stock quotes

Acorn Income Fund LD ORD.. 386.90 0.6% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

15:52
Director/PDMR Shareholding
15:49
Carmine Abbate Joins Northfield Bank as Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer
15:46
ATN Closes Sale of U.S. Solar Portfolio
15:46
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Investors – USAT
15:42
Mspark Welcomes New Team Members
15:38
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of ARRIS International plc to CommScope is Fair to Shareholders
15:37
Risk Management 19/18: Collateral haircut updates
15:32
DMI Unveils Black Friday, Cyber Monday Retail Trends
15:30
Director/PDMR Shareholding

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 16:14:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-08 17:14:58 - 2018-11-08 16:14:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY