New Data Demonstrating the Clinical Utility of Daxor’s BVA-100 in Hypertension Management to be Presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2018

Daxor to Exhibit at American Heart Association 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation

(NYSE MKT: DXR) an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement today announces it will be attending the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions (AHA) at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL from November 10-12th, 2018. A presentation by Marat Fudim, M.D. of Duke University Medical Center demonstrating the clinical utility of blood volume analysis to help guide hypertension management will be featured.

“The AHA Annual Meeting is a leading event gathering over 12,000 experts from around the world focused on reducing disabilities and death from cardiovascular disease and stroke. Eighty-five percent of heart failure patients have a known history of hypertension. We are looking forward to sharing with leaders in the field how our BVA-100 (Blood Volume Analyzer) has been proven to not only reduce heart failure 30-day mortality by 82% and 30-day readmissions by 56%, but also how volume management is an essential component to help guide hypertension therapy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates one in three adults have hypertension (or high blood pressure), a leading cause of stroke, heart attack and kidney failure,” said Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. The company will be exhibiting at Booth #2016.

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the first instrument approved by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic to significantly improve the quality of patient care. For more information please visit our website at https://www.daxor.com .

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

