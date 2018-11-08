08/11/2018 18:45:28

New Jacquie Lawson “Edinburgh” Advent Calendar Released for Christmas 2018

LURGASHALL, England, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spend Christmas in the ancient and picturesque capital of Scotland, with the 2018 edition of Jacquie Lawson’s wonderful animated Advent Calendar!

Instead of the paper windows or chocolate of a typical Advent Calendar, each day welcomes you with a new game, puzzle or activity, or a charming animated story. But there’s so much more: the dramatic Edinburgh cityscape comes alive with festive surprises as December progresses, enticing you to click around the scene to see what happens next. And of course, it gets dark at night, showing off the twinkling lights around the city!

Even before the start of December there’s plenty to do in your tranquil Edinburgh pied-à-terre – conveniently located on the Royal Mile! – with yet more games and puzzles, a Christmas tree to decorate, and books full of interesting facts and anecdotes.

Jacquie Lawson is renowned for her stunning artwork and meticulous attention to detail, and the accompanying music is of equally high calibre, with innovative arrangements of carols and other Christmas music, including several recordings specially commissioned from the splendid choir of Salisbury Cathedral.

At just $4.99 (£3.70), reduced to only $3.75 (£2.75) for purchases of ten or more copies, the Jacquie Lawson Advent Calendar is sure to become a much-loved part of your family Christmas tradition. It makes a delightful pre-Christmas surprise for friends and family, or even a seasonal token of appreciation for business colleagues and clients. It runs in your web browser – so there’s nothing to download or install – and it works on Windows and Mac computers, and on iPads and other tablets.

Last year’s Alpine-themed Advent Calendar is also available to purchase in an updated 2018 version, for anyone who missed it in 2017.

 

About Jacquie Lawson

Jacquie Lawson trained at St. Martin’s School of Art in London, and created her first ecard in 2000.  The following year she teamed up with Mike Hughes-Chamberlain to meet the demand for her work by creating her own website.  Over the years, a select few additional artists have joined the team, and the collection of ecards has grown to well over 400.  Each card takes many weeks to create, starting with paint and paper and other traditional media, and with music specially composed or arranged to match. As well as the ecards, the team have produced a digital Advent Calendar every year since 2010, as well as other digital products such as the popular English Garden.  For more information, and to see all of the available ecards and digital gifts, visit www.jacquielawson.com; or join the conversation on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JacquieLawsonEcards.

