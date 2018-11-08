New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Datawatch, The Ensign Group, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Diamond Hill Investment Group, Old Republic International, and TechnipFMC plc — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH), The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS), Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ:DWCH), The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS), Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL), Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI), and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

DATAWATCH CORPORATION (DWCH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Datawatch's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Datawatch reported revenue of $11.11MM vs $9.07MM (up 22.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.18 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Datawatch reported revenue of $36.26MM vs $30.46MM (up 19.04%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.33 vs -$1.24. Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.01.

-----------------------------------------

THE ENSIGN GROUP, INC. (ENSG) REPORT OVERVIEW

The Ensign Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, The Ensign Group reported revenue of $514.36MM vs $471.59MM (up 9.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.28 (up 42.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, The Ensign Group reported revenue of $1,849.32MM vs $1,654.86MM (up 11.75%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.99 (down 20.20%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.34. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.93 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY, INC. (FBHS) REPORT OVERVIEW

Fortune Brands Home & Security's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Fortune Brands Home & Security reported revenue of $1,429.00MM vs $1,365.40MM (up 4.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.89 vs $0.89 (unchanged). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Fortune Brands Home & Security reported revenue of $5,283.30MM vs $4,984.90MM (up 5.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.08 vs $2.68 (up 14.93%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.80. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.85 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP, INC. (DHIL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Diamond Hill Investment Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Diamond Hill Investment Group reported revenue of $37.47MM vs $36.77MM (up 1.90%) and basic earnings per share $4.31 vs $3.68 (up 17.12%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Diamond Hill Investment Group reported revenue of $145.20MM vs $136.10MM (up 6.69%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $14.49 vs $13.52 (up 7.17%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 28th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

-----------------------------------------

OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION (ORI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Old Republic International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Old Republic International reported revenue of $1,779.70MM vs $1,593.00MM (up 11.72%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.92 vs $0.18 (up 411.11%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Old Republic International reported revenue of $6,263.10MM vs $5,900.50MM (up 6.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.14 vs $1.80 (up 18.89%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.85 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

TECHNIPFMC PLC (FTI) REPORT OVERVIEW

TechnipFMC plc's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, TechnipFMC plc reported revenue of $2,960.90MM vs $3,845.00MM (down 22.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.23 vs $0.35 (down 34.29%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, TechnipFMC plc reported revenue of $15,056.90MM vs $9,199.60MM (up 63.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $3.29 (down 92.71%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.50 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

