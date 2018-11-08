08/11/2018 21:05:00

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Upsizes Credit Facility to $520 Million and Announces Amendments

Related content
06 Nov - 
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthl..
25 Oct - 
Research Report Identifies Sorrento Therapeutics, Hurco..
10 Oct - 
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnin..

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: PFLT) (TASE: PFLT) (the "Company"), announced today that it has upsized and completed all necessary amendments to its secured credit facility (the “Credit Facility”) to enable it to use the flexibility and incremental leverage provided by the Small Business Credit Availability Act (“SBCAA”) in the future.

PFLT amended and extended the maturity of its Credit Facility, led by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.  PFLT grew the size of the Credit Facility to $520 million from $405 million.  This increase was a result of expanding lender partner relationships. Pricing on this facility remained unchanged.  Additionally, other key terms changed such that we will be able to operate within the asset coverage covenant that the SBCAA reduced from 200% to 150%.

“Upsizing and completing the necessary amendments within our Credit Facility will enable PFLT to have the flexibility to obtain the benefits provided by the SBCAA.  We believe this will result in enhanced profitability while maintaining our conservative and prudent debt profile.” said Arthur Penn, Chief Executive Officer of PFLT. “Additionally, we are appreciative of the support from all of our existing lending partners and pleased to have expanded our relationships.  Their support highlights the confidence they have in our excellent long term track record.”

The Credit Facility is secured by all of the assets held by PennantPark Floating Rate Funding I, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and includes customary covenants, including minimum asset coverage and minimum equity requirements.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Credit Facility and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Credit Facility.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Exchange Act the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

CONTACT:

Aviv Efrat

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

(212) 905-1000

www.pennantpark.com

PP_FloatingRateCapitalLtd_RGB copy.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:05 PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Upsizes Credit Facility to $520 Million and Announces Amendments
06 Nov PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distributions of $0.095 per Share
25 Oct PFLT
Research Report Identifies Sorrento Therapeutics, Hurco Companies, Veritiv, Park Electrochemical, VBI Vaccines, and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
10 Oct PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of Fiscal Year 2018 Results
04 Oct PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distributions of $0.095 per Share
07 Sep PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distributions of $0.095 per Share
04 Sep MNRO
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PBF Logistics LP, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, State Bank Financial, Monro Muffler Brake, Switch, and Stewart Information Services — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments
08 Aug PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2018
07 Aug PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distributions of $0.095 per Share
09 Jul PFLT
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Schedules Earnings Release of Third Fiscal Quarter 2018 Results

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
4
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
5
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular

Related stock quotes

PennantPark Floating Rat.. 13.06 0.5% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

21:11
Global Eagle Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
21:10
Dr. Howard Fuller to Discuss Past and Future of Educational Choice at the National Summit on Education Reform
21:10
ForeScout Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
21:10
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
21:10
Mimecast Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
21:10
Per Norén Appointed President of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
21:10
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
21:08
Ballad Health reports first quarter results
21:07
CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. Announces New Loan and Deposit Production Office in Dallas, Texas

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 21:28:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-08 22:28:09 - 2018-11-08 21:28:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY