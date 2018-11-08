Q Investments Cancels $50 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Q Investments Ltd. (TSX.V: QI) (OTC: QILFF) (the “Company”) announces that the proposed private placement previously announced on October 12, 2018 will not proceed at this time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

John Martin

Director

For contact:

info@qinvestmentsltd.com

