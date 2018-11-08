08/11/2018 08:55:29

Realkredit Danmark A/S - Admission for trading and official listing

It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (SDRO) for trading and official listing with effect from 9 November 2018:

 

 

Udsteder / issuer

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Første dato for handel / First day of trading 

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

ISIN

DK0004610326

DK0004611563

DK0004610672

DK0004609740

DK0004610599

Instrument name/ticker

1RDF21AP1IT

1RDA21AP2IT

1RDG21JA1IT

1RD10A20JARF

1RD10F30APRF

Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance

DKK

DKK

EUR

DKK

DKK

Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate

1

1

1

1

1

Udløbsdato / Maturity date

01-04-2021

01-04-2021

01-01-2021

01-01-2020

01-04-2030

Terminer pr. år / Payments per year

1

1

1

1

1

   

Udsteder / issuer

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Første dato for handel / First day of trading 

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

ISIN

DK0004610409

DK0004611480

DK0004611647

DK0004610755

DK0004610839

Instrument name/ticker

1RDF22AP2IT

1RDA20AP1IT

1RD10A30APRF

1RDG22JA2IT

1RD10G30JARF

Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance

DKK

DKK

DKK

EUR

EUR

Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate

1

1

1

1

1

Udløbsdato / Maturity date

01-04-2022

01-04-2020

01-04-2030

01-01-2022

01-01-2030

Terminer pr. år / Payments per year

1

1

1

1

1

   

Udsteder / issuer

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Første dato for handel / First day of trading 

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

ISIN

DK0004610086

DK0004611134

DK0004610912

DK0004611050

DK0004610169

Instrument name/ticker

1RDF21JA1IT

1RD10G30APRF

1RDG21AP1IT

1RDG22AP2IT

1RDF22JA2IT

Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance

DKK

EUR

EUR

EUR

DKK

Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate

1

1

1

1

1

Udløbsdato / Maturity date

01-01-2021

01-04-2030

01-04-2021

01-04-2022

01-01-2022

Terminer pr. år / Payments per year

1

1

1

1

1

  

Udsteder / issuer

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Realkredit Danmark A/S

Første dato for handel / First day of trading 

09-11-2018

09-11-2018

ISIN

DK0004610243

DK0004611217

Instrument name/ticker

1RD10F30JARF

1RD10A21JARF

Udstedelsesvaluta / Currency, issuance

DKK

DKK

Årlig nominel rente / Nominal interest rate

1

1

Udløbsdato / Maturity date

01-01-2030

01-01-2021

Terminer pr. år / Payments per year

1

1

   

﻿﻿

For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
25
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
05 Nov
 
Jeg vil da lige kippe med flaget mens Britta flyver over på vejen til Vestre Fængsel. Hvis man vil v..
14
01 Nov
TEVA
Hi Tommy. Tak for dine summaries, links og diverse oversigter. Jeg er ikke i tvivl om, at hvis EI vi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
3
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
4
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
5
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:00
SMBs Are Settling for Technology That Underdelivers, New Survey Reveals. Countering This, Konica Minolta’s Workplace Hub Is Set to Simplify It for Customers
10:00
Envision Solar’s European Patent for EV ARC™ Products Approved
10:00
The Dixie Group reports Third Quarter 2018 Results, Continues the Rollout of Its $11 Million Profit Improvement Plan
10:00
SMBS ARE SETTLING FOR TECHNOLOGY THAT UNDERDELIVERS, NEW SURVEY REVEALS. COUNTERING THIS, KONICA MINOLTA’S WORKPLACE HUB IS SET TO SIMPLIFY IT FOR CUSTOMERS
10:00
Magna Reports Record Third Quarter Results
09:54
Zealand hosts conference call on November 15 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to present third quarter results for 2018
09:30
MongoDB Boosts Developer Velocity with Updates to MongoDB Mobile (GA) and MongoDB Stitch
09:24
Net Asset Value(s)
09:17
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 10:27:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-08 11:27:28 - 2018-11-08 10:27:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY