Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Haverty Furniture Companies, BGC Partners, International Paper, Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT), Avis Budget Group, and Changyou — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

Related content Avis Budget Group Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Zipcar Plans for Increased Reservations on Election Nig.. Cars & The Cloud: Avis Budget Group Leveraging Amazon W..

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT), Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), and Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

HVT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HVT BGCP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=BGCP IP DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IP CLDT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CLDT CAR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CAR CYOU DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CYOU

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT), BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP), International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT), Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), and Changyou.com Limited (NASDAQ:CYOU) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 6th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

HAVERTY FURNITURE COMPANIES, INC. (HVT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Haverty Furniture Companies' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Haverty Furniture Companies reported revenue of $210.55MM vs $207.65MM (up 1.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.28 (up 42.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Haverty Furniture Companies reported revenue of $819.87MM vs $821.57MM (down 0.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.99 vs $1.32 (down 25.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.38 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

To read the full Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (HVT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=HVT

-----------------------------------------

BGC PARTNERS, INC. (BGCP) REPORT OVERVIEW

BGC Partners' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, BGC Partners reported revenue of $960.08MM vs $848.90MM (up 13.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.11 vs $0.18 (down 38.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, BGC Partners reported revenue of $3,353.36MM vs $2,908.10MM (up 15.31%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.18 vs $0.67 (down 73.13%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.55 and is expected to report on February 8th, 2019.

To read the full BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=BGCP

-----------------------------------------

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY (IP) REPORT OVERVIEW

International Paper's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, International Paper reported revenue of $5,901.00MM vs $5,517.00MM (up 6.96%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.38 vs $0.96 (up 43.75%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, International Paper reported revenue of $21,743.00MM vs $19,495.00MM (up 11.53%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $5.19 vs $2.20 (up 135.91%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.73 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

To read the full International Paper Company (IP) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IP

-----------------------------------------

CHATHAM LODGING TRUST (REIT) (CLDT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT)'s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) reported revenue of $90.23MM vs $82.95MM (up 8.77%) and basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.36 (down 13.89%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) reported revenue of $298.86MM vs $293.82MM (up 1.71%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.73 vs $0.82 (down 10.98%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.97 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

To read the full Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CLDT

-----------------------------------------

AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. (CAR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Avis Budget Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Avis Budget Group reported revenue of $2,328.00MM vs $2,238.00MM (up 4.02%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.04 (up 725.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Avis Budget Group reported revenue of $8,848.00MM vs $8,659.00MM (up 2.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.32 vs $1.78 (up 142.70%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.75 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

To read the full Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CAR

-----------------------------------------

CHANGYOU.COM LIMITED (CYOU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Changyou's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Changyou reported revenue of $117.96MM vs $165.57MM (down 28.76%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.04 vs -$0.13. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Changyou reported revenue of $580.26MM vs $525.39MM (up 10.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.06 vs $2.78 (down 25.90%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.64. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.97 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2019.

To read the full Changyou.com Limited (CYOU) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=CYOU

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that's ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2018 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.