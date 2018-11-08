08/11/2018 01:00:00

RISE Education CEO Yiding Sun to deliver keynote speech at Global Education Technology Summit

BEIJING, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) ("RISE" or the “Company”), a leading junior English Language Training (“ELT”) provider in China, today announced it will attend the Global Education Technology Summit & Expo 2018 (“GET 2018”) from November 13th to 15th, where CEO Yiding Sun will deliver a keynote speech to share his unique insights on character education, education industry trends, and capital management.

The Event will be held in Beijing at Beijing International Convention Center. RISE CEO Yiding Sun will be delivering his keynote speech at 2:30 pm on November 13th, 2018.

As the largest and most international EdTech gathering in China, The GET Summit & Expo is a dedicated platform for leading education practitioners to share their insights, experience, and solutions in China. GET 2018 seeks to revitalize and reform education around the world by harnessing the power of innovation, collaboration, and the discovery of inspiring education products and services.

RISE, as a pioneer of the “subject-based learning” philosophy in China, is bringing innovation to the China education market. Meanwhile, the company is expanding beyond K-12 education, by providing services to teenagers up to more than 18 years old. RISE has developed new product, “RiseUp,” that offers American high-school curricula to Chinese students, and “CanTalk” online services, which provides one-on-one teaching by North American tutors to Chinese students. In addition, RISE has entered a strategic agreement with SSAT China to become SSAT’s exclusive on-site learning institution in China. To contribute to industry best practices, RISE has worked as one of the main drafters for the National Standard on “Specification of language training for young learners,” to become effective next April. 

RISE Education celebrated its first anniversary of listing on NASDAQ in October. Over the past year, RISE has witnessed great achievements in business extension, market expansion, and corporate development. In the first half of 2018, RISE realized remarkable growth in revenue, gross profit margin, company scale, number of students and student retention rate.

In his keynote speech, CEO Yiding Sun will also review the product and business development of RISE, and share his first-hand insights on future development of subject-based English learning in China.

About RISE Education Cayman Ltd

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is a leading junior English Language Training (“ELT”) provider based in Beijing. Founded in 2007, the Company pioneered the application of the “subject-based learning” philosophy in China, which uses language arts, math, natural science, and social science to teach English in an immersive environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. Primarily through three flagship courses, Rise Start, Rise On, and Rise Up, the Company provides ELT to students aged three to six, seven to twelve and 13 to 18, respectively. The Company’s highly scalable business model includes both self-owned and franchised learning centers. For more information, please visit https://en.risecenter.com/.

