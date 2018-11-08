08/11/2018 15:37:44

Risk Management 19/18: Collateral haircut updates

Notification of changes to: Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets - Collateral List

Nasdaq Derivatives Market has decided to make changes to Appendix 14 of the Clearing Rules of Nasdaq Derivatives Markets – Collateral List

The following changes have been made:

 

  1. Updates of haircuts:

Government Bonds & Bills

Current value after haircut

New value after haircut

Change

Austrian 0-5Y

97,0%

96,5%

-0,5%

Austrian 10-20Y

90,5%

91,0%

0,5%

Austrian 20-30Y

85,0%

85,5%

0,5%

Austrian >30Y

84,5%

70,0%

-14,5%

Dutch 5-10Y

96,5%

96,0%

-0,5%

French 5-10Y

94,0%

93,5%

-0,5%

French 20-30Y

86,5%

84,5%

-2,0%

German 0-5Y

96,0%

97,0%

1,0%

German 10-20Y

93,0%

93,5%

0,5%

German 20-30Y

90,0%

89,0%

-1,0%

German >30Y

88,5%

70,0%

-18,5%

British 5-10Y

93,5%

94,0%

0,5%

British 10-20Y

87,0%

87,5%

0,5%

British 20-30Y

81,0%

81,5%

0,5%

 

Covered Bonds

Current value after haircut

New value after haircut

Change

5-10Y

87,0%

88,5%

1,5%

10-20Y

87,0%

88,0%

1,0%

20-30Y

85,5%

87,0%

1,5%

   

Share

Current value after haircut

New value after haircut

Change

ALFA

69%

70%

1%

ALIV

73%

67%

-6%

ATCO A

71%

70%

-1%

ATCO B

71%

68%

-3%

ERIC B

62%

63%

1%

ESSITY B

73%

75%

2%

SKF B

71%

73%

2%

 

       2. New eligible collateral:

 

Share

Value after haircut

HEXA B

62%

 

The changes will come into force 2018-11-12

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Clearing Risk Management, telephone +46 8 405 70 88, or clearing.risk@nasdaq.com.

Clearing Risk Management

