08/11/2018 09:11:11

Seluxit A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark

Please be informed that Seluxit A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 9 November 2018.

 

Name:

Seluxit

ISIN:

DK0061076130

Short name:

SLXIT

Volume:

9,570,957 shares

Company Registration Number:

29 38 82 37

Face value:

DKK 0,10

ADT Value:

EUR 400,000

Round Lot:

1

Market segment:

First North / 100

Tick Size table:

MiFID II tick size table / 230

Mic code:

FNDK

Orderbook ID:

161005

  

ICB-klassifikation:

Code

Industry

9000

Technology

Supersector:

Code

Super Sector

9500

Technology

  

This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Norden CEF Aps.

For further information, please contact Norden CEF Aps, Poul Therkelsen på telefon

+45 29 20 26 11.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

