Seluxit A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark

Please be informed that Seluxit A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 9 November 2018.
Name:
Seluxit
ISIN:
DK0061076130
Short name:
SLXIT
Volume:
9,570,957 shares
Company Registration Number:
29 38 82 37
Face value:
DKK 0,10
ADT Value:
EUR 400,000
Round Lot:
1
Market segment:
First North / 100
Tick Size table:
MiFID II tick size table / 230
Mic code:
FNDK
Orderbook ID:
161005
ICB-klassifikation:
Code
Industry
9000
Technology
Supersector:
Code
Super Sector
9500
Technology
This information is distributed by request from Certified Adviser, Norden CEF Aps.
For further information, please contact Norden CEF Aps, Poul Therkelsen på telefon
+45 29 20 26 11.