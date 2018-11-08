08/11/2018 17:11:22

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP COCP ABBV JT TRVN SFIX CWH HON ALGN NKTR SYF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

Related content
12:25 - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within AbbVie, ..
07 Nov - 
Hagens Berman Notifies Align (NADAQ: ALGN) Investors of..
07 Nov - 
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions o..

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQGS: MCHP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 16, 2018

Class Period: March 2, 2018 and August 9, 2018

Get additional information about MCHP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/microchip-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about COCP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Class Period: October 25, 2013 and September 18, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: Pursuant and/or traceable to the initial public offering on or about November 16, 2017

Get additional information about JT: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/jianpu-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 18, 2018

Class Period: March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018

Get additional information about CWH: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/camping-world-holdings-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Get additional information about HON: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about ALGN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: November 11, 2017 and October 2, 2018

Get additional information about NKTR: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/nektar-therapeutics-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2019

Class Period: October 21, 2016 and November 1, 2018

Get additional information about SYF: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/synchrony-financial-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com 

250x148_wong.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:11 MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MCHP COCP ABBV JT TRVN SFIX CWH HON ALGN NKTR SYF: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
07 Nov MCHP
Microchip Technology Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019
07 Nov MCHP
Microchip Technology Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 36.45 Cents Per Share
07 Nov MCHP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, MCHP, ALNY and CHGG
06 Nov MCHP
CLASS ACTION UPDATE for TRCO, USAT and MCHP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders
06 Nov MCHP
Industry’s Smallest Multi-output MEMS Clock Generator Offers Up to 80 Percent Board Space Savings on Timing Components
05 Nov MCHP
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: TRCO MCHP TGTX HAS ADNT TRVN HTHT SFIX HON: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines
05 Nov MCHP
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Microchip Technology Inc. Investors
05 Nov MCHP
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Microchip Technology Incorporated and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05 Nov MCHP
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of OPK, MCHP, ABBV, ALNY and CHGG

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
4
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
5
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular

Related stock quotes

Microchip Technology Inc.. 74.73 6.3% Stock price increasing
Trevena Inc 0.6050 -9.0% Stock price decreasing
Nektar Therapeutics 36.75 -3.2% Stock price decreasing
AbbVie Inc 88.28 1.5% Stock price increasing
Synchrony Financial 27.50 0.5% Stock price increasing
Align Technology Inc 243.99 -0.5% Stock price decreasing
Honeywell International .. 151.20 0.7% Stock price increasing
Camping World Holdings I.. 18.61 2.3% Stock price increasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:33
Luke Siegfried Joins SurveyMonkey as Vice President of Global Enterprise Sales
17:33
Transaction in Own Shares
17:32
HAMILTON BANCORP, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger
17:31
Derivatives - New ISIN codes following adjustment in Marine Harvest (120/18)
17:30
BioReference Laboratories Named as Preferred Laboratory with Horizon Healthcare Services
17:30
Tommy Hilfiger, Levy Restaurant Group, Amy & The Orphans and more: The Arc Announces Winners of 2018 Catalyst Awards
17:29
Net Asset Value(s)
17:26
Transaction in Own Shares
17:21
Issue of Equity

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 17:56:09
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-08 18:56:09 - 2018-11-08 17:56:09 - 1000 - Website: OKAY