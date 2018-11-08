08/11/2018 06:16:46

Sodexo Ventures Announces New Investment in AEYE-GO

Related content
06:02 - 
Sodexo: Fiscal 2018 annual results in line with revised..
31 Oct - 
Sodexo acquires leading Swiss caterer Novae Restaurati..
15 Oct - 
Sodexo Unveils Top Trends Poised to Disrupt the Educati..

  • First investment in innovative Chinese start-up ecosystem

  • Food and facial recognition technology speeds up queues, offers personalized nutrition information for consumers and drives efficiencies for clients

                                                                           

Paris, November 8, 2018 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces its strategic venture capital vehicle, Sodexo Ventures, has invested in AEYE-GO, a Chinese technology company focused on smart visual checkout systems.

Launched in 2016, Sodexo Ventures seeks new sources of future growth by investing in and partnering with innovative startups, and creating new offers for clients and consumers. The investment in AEYE-GO is the first in China, facilitated by the partnership with Shanghai-based incubator X-Node signed in May 2018.  

AEYE-GO is a cutting-edge self-checkout system based on AI image recognition technology, offering both tray and facial recognition options for fast and personalized check-outs. Using sophisticated high-definition cameras, AEYE-GO integrates machine learning software for food recognition, automatically providing price and nutritional information with a quick glimpse of a consumer's tray.

Currently piloted at several Sodexo sites in Shanghai, AEYE-GO plans to expand operations in China and internationally, leveraging Sodexo's geographic reach to rapidly scale up.

Belen Moscoso Del Prado

, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Sodexo, said: "

The partnership between Sodexo Ventures and AEYE-GO in China is an exciting development in our digital journey, and demonstrates our commitment to working with start-ups in local markets with potential to transform the industry.  The AEYE-GO solution promotes healthy eating choices, enhances the consumer experience - no need to wait in a check-out line or carry cash, badge or mobile in the restaurant - and helps clients optimize sourcing and reduce food waste.  China is an epicenter of innovation, and we are proud to partner with the creative team behind AEYE-GO

to bring artificial intelligence and the power of data to our industry."

LE Jinwei, Founder and CEO of AEYE-GO, said

: "The idea for AEYE originated from long lines at the Jiao Tong University canteen. Backed by scientific research and talent, we teamed up on campus and focused on food recognition technology. It took two years to build our database after collecting and tagging almost 100 million food items. Our vision was to build intelligence into collective dining, saving time and creating a more enjoyable experience for users. We hope our partnership with Sodexo will help us expand in China and internationally and contribute to creating a new dimension for the traditional collective meal."

 

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 80 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018)

20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues

460,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

72 countries

100 million consumers served daily

13 billion euro in market capitalization (as of November 7, 2018)

About AEYE-GO

AEYE-GO is a startup focusing on computer vision and artificial intelligence technology for the collective catering industry. At present the company has realized technological resolution R&D and commercial availability, such as first generation tableware recognition system, second generation tableware + food recognition system, third generation food recognition system, and calorie healthy management system. Core technical members of the company are AI doctoral candidates from Shanghai Jiao Tong University, who have published papers at op AI academic summits, and well-known contests such as "Global AI startups challenge" and "Google Cup National mobile application competition". The vision of AEYE-GO is to build intelligent collective dining, making group meals more delicious, healthier and more efficient.

Attachment

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:16 E:SW
Sodexo Ventures Announces New Investment in AEYE-GO
06:02 E:SW
Sodexo: Fiscal 2018 annual results in line with revised guidance
31 Oct E:SW
Sodexo acquires leading Swiss caterer Novae Restauration
15 Oct E:SW
Sodexo Unveils Top Trends Poised to Disrupt the Education Space
15 Oct E:SW
Sodexo Unveils Top Trends Poised to Disrupt the Education Space
03 Oct E:SW
SODEXO:MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2018
25 Sep E:SW
Sodexo and Microsoft announce Global Partnership to improve facility management intelligence
06 Sep E:SW
Sodexo Capital Markets Day: "Unlocking our Potential - Accelerating Growth"
06 Sep E:SW
Sodexo Capital Markets Day: "Unlocking our Potential - Accelerating Growth"
04 Sep E:SW
SODEXO :MONTHLY DISCLOSURE ON SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS AUGUST 31 2018

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
3
TM Insurance Selects Roost® Home Telematics
4
VMware Customers Reveal How VMware NSX SD-WAN by VeloCloud Helps them Navigate the Digital Infrastructure that Powers Their Business
5
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST

Related stock quotes

Sodexo 87,84 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

07:30
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Phase IIb Clinical Trial with Lead Candidate IFX-1 in Hidradenitis Suppurativa
07:01
ASML provides strategy and financial update at Investor Day in Veldhoven
07:00
4D pharma plc Announces Clinical Update for Blautix Phase II Study
06:16
Sodexo Ventures Announces New Investment in AEYE-GO
06:15
DeNA Reports Second Quarter, Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results
06:02
Sodexo: Fiscal 2018 annual results in line with revised guidance
06:01
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
06:01
BOURBON: Financial informations 3rd quarter and 9 months 2018
06:01
WISeKey Releases WISePhone, the First Ever Secure Blockchain Phone with Cryptocurrency Payment Capabilities

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 07:47:59
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-08 08:47:59 - 2018-11-08 07:47:59 - 1000 - Website: OKAY