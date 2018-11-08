08/11/2018 15:29:45

SolarWinds MSP Creates MSP Advice Project—a Peer-to-Peer Networking Community Designed to Share Knowledge and Advice with Fellow Service Providers

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds MSP, a leader in delivering comprehensive, scalable IT service management solutions to IT solution providers and managed service providers (MSPs), today announced it has created the MSP Advice Project, a peer-to-peer networking community designed for MSPs to share knowledge, tips, and advice with fellow service providers through educational content and videos.

The MSP Advice Project showcases solution providers’ experiences during their business life-cycle, lessons they have learned, and advice on how to overcome common business challenges. The content covers topics such as technical issues, marketing tips, sales support, and how to get started in business.

“We are delighted to be a part of the MSP Advice Project,” said Bruce Lach from SUCCESS Computer Consulting. “We have been in business for over 20 years and feel it’s important to share insightful business advice and support with our peers to help make their business vision become a reality. No matter how long you have been in the market, we believe every MSP can continue to learn something new every day, and the MSP Advice Project equips visitors with that knowledge in one location.”

“The MSP Advice Project focuses on all business models, including break/fix, hybrid, MSP, and the IT professional. Our partners have shared their expertise and tips to encourage and support these businesses, from the one-person shops all the way to 100+ employee powerhouses, to help them to succeed,” said Mike Cullen, vice president of customer experience and business strategy at SolarWinds MSP. “We are in the process of developing our online community forum that will complement the MSP Advice Project content, giving members the opportunity to post questions, provide answers, and interact with advice and tips in real time.”

Click here to visit the MSP Advice Project.

