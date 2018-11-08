08/11/2018 09:00:00

SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe

AxonLab, Diamedica, Vircell and Biomedica sign on as new distribution partners

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpeeDx have announced the signing of a further four distribution partners, in preparation to strengthen representation across Europe. Axonlab (Germany, Benelux and Switzerland), Vircell (Spain),  Diamedica (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) and Biomedica (Central Eastern Europe) each have a strong presence in their chosen markets and synergies with the SpeeDx vision to improve patient management with comprehensive diagnostics.

“We welcome our new partners and the additional support they will bring to these significant European markets,” said Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO. “Demand for ResistancePlus MG has increased in response to updates in management guidelines for Mycoplasma genitalium, and we anticipate further interest with the planned expansion of our portfolio.”

These latest distribution agreements are timed to coordinate with the release of ResistancePlus® GC, the next flagship test in the SpeeDx portfolio that combines Neisseria gonorrhoeae (GC) detection with markers for ciprofloxacin susceptibility. Due for release later this month, the test complements the current market-leading ResistancePlus MG assay that simultaneously detects Mycoplasma genitalium and genetic markers for azithromycin resistance. There are further plans to expand ResistancePlus MG tests to include markers for resistance to second-line antibiotics.

The SpeeDx portfolio also includes a multiplex test for herpes simplex virus (1 and 2), varicella zoster and Treponema pallidum (syphilis). Further tests in the PlexPCR portfolio include plans for a comprehensive multiplex panel for respiratory virus testing.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in London and the US, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. SpeeDx has a portfolio of CE-IVD kits for detection of infectious disease pathogens, sexually transmitted infection (STI), and antimicrobial resistance markers and is currently conducting clinical trials for FDA clearance in 2019. SpeeDx ResistancePlus tests enable Resistance Guided Therapy, improving patient outcomes by empowering practitioners to make informed clinical decisions.

For more information about SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

Contact:

Madeline O’Donoghue

Global Marketing Manager

madelineo@speedx.com.au

+61 2 9209 4170

SpeeDx-SMALL--Master.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
24
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
01 Nov
TEVA
Saa fik jeg endelig lyttet til Teva-tele-konferencen. De har ramt den lige i roeven igen :-) Tillykk..
18
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
05 Nov
 
Jeg vil da lige kippe med flaget mens Britta flyver over på vejen til Vestre Fængsel. Hvis man vil v..
14
01 Nov
TEVA
Hi Tommy. Tak for dine summaries, links og diverse oversigter. Jeg er ikke i tvivl om, at hvis EI vi..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
GeoVax Presenting at Upcoming Scientific Conferences
2
Entasis Therapeutics Announces Zoliflodacin Phase 2 Results Published in The New England Journal of Medicine
3
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
4
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
5
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:00
SMBs Are Settling for Technology That Underdelivers, New Survey Reveals. Countering This, Konica Minolta’s Workplace Hub Is Set to Simplify It for Customers
10:00
Envision Solar’s European Patent for EV ARC™ Products Approved
10:00
The Dixie Group reports Third Quarter 2018 Results, Continues the Rollout of Its $11 Million Profit Improvement Plan
10:00
SMBS ARE SETTLING FOR TECHNOLOGY THAT UNDERDELIVERS, NEW SURVEY REVEALS. COUNTERING THIS, KONICA MINOLTA’S WORKPLACE HUB IS SET TO SIMPLIFY IT FOR CUSTOMERS
10:00
Magna Reports Record Third Quarter Results
09:54
Zealand hosts conference call on November 15 at 4 pm CET (10 am EST) to present third quarter results for 2018
09:30
MongoDB Boosts Developer Velocity with Updates to MongoDB Mobile (GA) and MongoDB Stitch
09:24
Net Asset Value(s)
09:17
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
08 November 2018 10:26:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-08 11:26:58 - 2018-11-08 10:26:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY