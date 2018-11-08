SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe

AxonLab, Diamedica, Vircell and Biomedica sign on as new distribution partners

SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpeeDx have announced the signing of a further four distribution partners, in preparation to strengthen representation across Europe. Axonlab (Germany, Benelux and Switzerland), Vircell (Spain), Diamedica (Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania) and Biomedica (Central Eastern Europe) each have a strong presence in their chosen markets and synergies with the SpeeDx vision to improve patient management with comprehensive diagnostics.

“We welcome our new partners and the additional support they will bring to these significant European markets,” said Colin Denver, SpeeDx CEO. “Demand for ResistancePlus MG has increased in response to updates in management guidelines for Mycoplasma genitalium, and we anticipate further interest with the planned expansion of our portfolio.”

These latest distribution agreements are timed to coordinate with the release of ResistancePlus® GC, the next flagship test in the SpeeDx portfolio that combines Neisseria gonorrhoeae (GC) detection with markers for ciprofloxacin susceptibility. Due for release later this month, the test complements the current market-leading ResistancePlus MG assay that simultaneously detects Mycoplasma genitalium and genetic markers for azithromycin resistance. There are further plans to expand ResistancePlus MG tests to include markers for resistance to second-line antibiotics.

The SpeeDx portfolio also includes a multiplex test for herpes simplex virus (1 and 2), varicella zoster and Treponema pallidum (syphilis). Further tests in the PlexPCR portfolio include plans for a comprehensive multiplex panel for respiratory virus testing.

About SpeeDx

Founded in 2009, SpeeDx is an Australian-based private company with offices in London and the US, and distributors across Europe. SpeeDx specializes in molecular diagnostic solutions that go beyond simple detection to offer comprehensive information for improved patient management. Innovative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) technology has driven market-leading multiplex detection and priming strategies. SpeeDx has a portfolio of CE-IVD kits for detection of infectious disease pathogens, sexually transmitted infection (STI), and antimicrobial resistance markers and is currently conducting clinical trials for FDA clearance in 2019. SpeeDx ResistancePlus tests enable Resistance Guided Therapy, improving patient outcomes by empowering practitioners to make informed clinical decisions.

For more information about SpeeDx please see: https://plexpcr.com

