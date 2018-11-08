08/11/2018 18:44:42

Sprott Inc. Declares Third Quarter 2018 dividend

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (“Sprott” or the “Company”) (TSX:SII) today declared an eligible dividend of $0.03 per common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, payable on December 4, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2018.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, the Corporation is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Alternative Asset Management and Private Resource Investments. The Corporation also operates Merchant Banking and Brokerage businesses in both Canada and the US. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol (TSX: SII). For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

Investor contact information:

Glen Williams

Managing Director

(416) 943-4394

gwilliams@sprott.com

