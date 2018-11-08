Stefanini Gives Back to the Community this Saturday with “Stefanini Hands”

As part of “Stefanini Hands,” the company partners with SHP to make dreams come true for kids in need.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stefanini, a $1B global IT provider, has created “Stefanini Hands,” a community service outreach team that gives back and reinforces its commitment to the community. As part of the initiative, the company is promoting this Saturday, November 10, two actions in partnership with Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) , a nonprofit organization co-founded by Eric Brandt, global service delivery director at Stefanini to help children in need sleep better. The two actions include a “Build a Bed” event where beds will be assembled for kids in need, and a bedding drive, where employees and their families will be encouraged to donate blankets, sheets and pillows to complete a perfect bed.

This is the first event where Stefanini is hosting a build space. “Stefanini is more than a technology company. It’s important to us that we give back to the community and improve the lives of those in need,” said Brandt. “Our goal is to build 20 beds this Saturday morning, but we have over 100 bed requests that need to be filled in our chapter area.” So far this year, SHP has built 30 beds and delivered 20.

“To request a bed from shpbeds.org , there are only two requirements that need to be met: the child has to truly need a bed and must be between the ages of three and 17 years old,” said Brandt.

Stefanini Hands “Build a Bed” Event and Bedding Drive:

Saturday, November 10 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. –Will take place at Stefanini (27100 W. Eleven Mile Rd. Tower 200, Southfield, MI 48034). Afterward, beds will be loaded up and taken to Stor-n-Lock Self Storage (7840 N. Wayne Rd., Westland MI 48185).

About Stefanini

Stefanini ( www.stefanini.com ) is a Brazilian multinational with 30 years of experience in the market, investing in a complete innovation ecosystem to meet the main verticals and assist customers in the process of digital transformation. With robust offerings aligned with market trends such as automation, cloud, Internet of Things (IoT) and user experience (UX), the company has been recognized with several awards in the area of innovation.

Today, the company has a broad portfolio of solutions that combine innovative consulting, marketing, mobility, personalized campaigns and artificial intelligence services for traditional solutions such as service desk, field service and outsourcing (BPO).

With a presence in 40 countries, Stefanini was named the fifth most internationalized company, according to the Dom Cabral Foundation ranking of 2017.

