TELUS Corporation - Notice of Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.545 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on January 2, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on December 11, 2018.
By order of the Board
Monique Mercier
Executive Vice President and Chief Governance Officer
Vancouver, British Columbia
November 7, 2018
Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
ir@telus.com
