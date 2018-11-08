08/11/2018 02:32:21

The Muse Acquires HR Tech Company, TalentShare

Acquisition strengthens The Muse’s position as the go-to destination for people to research companies and careers

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  The Muse, the go-to destination for the next gen workforce to research companies and careers, today announced the acquisition of TalentShare, a San Francisco based HR tech company. The acquisition will help companies understand how effective their employer brand is at attracting the right talent for their business through deeper integrations between The Muse platform and applicant tracking systems (ATS).

“We help people build careers they love by offering advice and resources, a fresh approach to job search, and an inside look at top employers,” said Kathryn Minshew, co-founder and CEO of The Muse. “TalentShare’s technology will take our company research and job search capabilities to the next level, by connecting our users with employers that match their unique values, skills, and interests. Insight into what happens in the recruiting process helps both candidates and companies find the right fit.”

More than 75 million people each year trust The Muse to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job. The Muse offers a content-first approach, with more career advice than Glassdoor and Indeed combined. For employers, the platform offers them a more authentic way to connect with the next gen workforce and provides them with the tools and resources to share their story, measure the impact of their employer brand, and make their own channels more robust.

“We’re excited to have the TalentShare team join us as we work towards our goal of changing the way candidates and companies interact. Their experience building data-driven products—focused on connecting the dots between the job search and the recruiting process—will help us improve our platform and product offerings,” said Matthew Brochstein, chief technology officer at The Muse. “Both teams value transparency in the talent acquisition process, and we look forward to tackling this opportunity together.”

“Our team is really inspired by The Muse’s mission to connect individuals and companies on a more authentic level,” said David Kaminsky, vice president of engineering at TalentShare. “We believe that using data to improve candidate communication and matching job seekers to their best fit employer is the future of the industry. By integrating our technology with The Muse’s platform, we can give candidates and companies greater insight into their interactions while protecting the employers’ brand.”

TalentShare’s technology will bolster The Muse’s existing product offering to help employers communicate their individual values, culture, and employee experiences to candidates, measuring impact both before they apply and during the interview process. The full TalentShare engineering team will be joining The Muse, headquartered in New York, and will continue to be based out of San Francisco.

About The Muse

The Muse is the go-to destination for the next gen workforce to research companies and careers. More than 75 million people each year trust The Muse to help them win at work, from professional advancement and skills-building to finding a job. Organizations use its platform to attract and hire talent by providing an authentic look at company culture, workplace, and values through the stories of their employees.

