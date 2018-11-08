THINGS REMEMBERED COMMEMORATES 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTNERING WITH MAKE-A-WISH®, DEBUTS NEW, LIFE-CHANGING GIFTS

CLEVELAND, Ohio, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holidays, Things Remembered announced their 20th anniversary of partnering with Make-A-Wish® by unveiling a new commemorative collection of Make-A-Wish snow globes, ornaments and a gift set. Throughout the holiday season, and on Giving Tuesday, $5 from every Things Remembered-exclusive snow globe and gift set and $2 from every exclusive ornament will benefit Make-A-Wish, with a total guaranteed donation of $100,000.

The gifts are available to personalize for everyone on your list (or for yourself) at one of Things Remembered’s more than 400 retail locations throughout the U.S. and Canada and on ThingsRemembered.com.

The partnership between North America’s leader in personalized gifts, Things Remembered, and Make-A-Wish was born when Elysia, who, while facing a critical disease, wished to give her friends and family customized gifts to let them know how special they were to her. Things Remembered immediately got to work creating 62 engraved frames with a personalized message just from Elysia.

Elysia’s wish set the foundation for a partnership that today has seen Things Remembered grant more than 950 wishes and raise more than $7.4 million. Beyond its annual holiday collection, Things Remembered holds regular internal fundraising events, hosts a Wish Kid from Ohio who appears in ads each holiday season and accepts donations. For more information, please visit wish.org.

“The invaluable work Make-A-Wish does to inspire children fighting critical illnesses continues to move us and our customers. This year’s collection captures the joy of the season and is the perfect meaningful touchstone to the holidays,” said Christopher Warnack, Vice President of Marketing and Visual Merchandising at Things Remembered.

The exclusive 2018 Make-A-Wish collection is developed by the Things Remembered product design team and features among other favorites, a Make-A-Wish Snow Globe and Ornament Gift Set for the first time, as well as the company’s original Make-A-Wish Gift Ornament, reissued for the 20th Anniversary. In addition to its Make-A-Wish collection, Things Remembered is ready to make magic happen this holiday season with new personalized ornaments, stockings and merry décor, and new engraved and embroidered gifts for family, friends and more.

ABOUT THINGS REMEMBERED

Things Remembered is North America’s leading retailer of personalized gifts for every milestone and the everyday. With more than 400 retail locations throughout 43 states in the U.S. and four Canadian provinces, help creating a one-of-a-kind engraved or embroidered masterpiece is around the corner. Whether it’s a heartfelt or humorous message or a unique monogram, our Gifting Experts work with you one-on-one to bring your designs to life. Get gifts engraved while you shop in store. Or, personalize thousands of favorites at ThingsRemembered.com, many of them ready to pick up in store in as little as four hours. Experience the unique thrill of creating the perfect gift today. For gift-giving and personalization inspiration, follow Things Remembered on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT MAKE-A-WISH

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illnesses. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 35,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 300,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,400 in 2017 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

Sean Rosenberg

Things Remembered

614.395.6348

srosenberg@thingsremembered.com