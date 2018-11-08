08/11/2018 22:30:00

Viveve to Present at Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE), a medical technology company focused on women's intimate health, today announced that Scott Durbin, chief executive officer and director, will present at the Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 13th at 8:45 AM ET in New York City. Mr. Durbin will provide an update on the company's development strategies and commercialization efforts in the United States and abroad. He will also meet with members of the investment community during one-on-one meetings at the conference.

            Event:                         Stifel 2018 Healthcare Conference

            Date:                           Tuesday, November 13, 2018

            Presentation Time:    8:45 – 9:25 AM ET           

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at ir.viveve.com. Interested parties unable to listen to the live webcast can access an archived version on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

About Viveve

Viveve Medical, Inc. is a women's intimate health company passionately committed to advancing new solutions to improve women's overall well-being and quality of life. The internationally patented Viveve® System, that delivers the Viveve treatment, incorporates clinically-proven cryogen-cooled, monopolar radiofrequency (CMRF) technology to uniformly deliver volumetric heating while gently cooling surface tissue to generate robust neocollagenesis in a single in-office session.

International regulatory approvals and clearances have been received for vaginal laxity and/or improvement in sexual function indications in over 50 countries. In the second quarter of 2018, Viveve initiated VIVEVE II, a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, sham-controlled study to assess improvement of sexual function in women following childbirth following an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March of 2018. If successful, this trial could support a marketing application for a new U.S. commercial indication. Currently, in the United States, the Viveve System is cleared by the FDA for use in general surgical procedures for electrocoagulation and hemostasis.

Viveve has initiated LIBERATE-International, one of two planned independent, multicenter, randomized registration trials for the improvement of stress urinary incontinence in women and has submitted an IDE to the FDA for LIBERATE-U.S. The results of these two studies, if successful, could support marketing applications in the U.S. and additional countries around the world for this new commercial indication.

For more information visit Viveve's website at viveve.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

Viveve is a registered trademark of Viveve, Inc.

Investor Relations contacts:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

(212) 362-1200

sarah@sternir.com

Amato and Partners, LLC

Investor Relations Counsel

admin@amatoandpartners.com

Media contact:

Kelly Wakelee

Berry & Company Public Relations

(212) 253-8881

kwakelee@berrypr.com

 

viv_logo_1c_cmyk_noR.jpg

