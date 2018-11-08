Yield10 Bioscience Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), a Company developing new technologies to achieve step-change improvements in crop yield to enhance global food security, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

"During the third quarter we continued to execute on our key objectives for 2018 as we signed a new research license with Forage Genetics for testing our yield traits in sorghum, clarified the regulatory path for genome-edited plants containing multiple edits, and advanced our yield traits in development," said Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Yield10 Bioscience. "As the end of the year approaches, we plan to report out results from our 2018 field tests; select the traits and constructs in Camelina, canola and soybean for field testing in 2019; and continue to identify opportunities for collaboration with leading players in the agricultural industry."

"Our recent agreement with Forage Genetics, a market leader in forage crops, will expand the evaluation of our traits in another commercially important crop. Further, it provides another path to generating data for our traits as well as a potential path to commercialization in sorghum if the traits add a performance benefit to the crop."

"Our results with C3004 in growth chamber studies showing seed yield improvements of up to 65% in Camelina are early, but very exciting, and highlight our leadership as an agricultural biotech innovator. This outstanding result is another demonstration that we can significantly increase seed yield based on insights developed using our technology platform. We are accelerating development of our C3004 trait alone and in combination with C3003, and we plan on using our Camelina platform for field testing in 2019. In addition, we believe there may be paths to develop C3004 as a genome-edited, nonregulated trait, and work is underway to deploy C3004 in canola and soybean," concluded Dr. Peoples.

Recent Accomplishments

Signed Research License with Forage Genetics for Development of Novel Traits for Sorghum. Yield10 signed a non-exclusive research license with Forage Genetics International, LLC, a subsidiary of Land O’Lakes, Inc., to evaluate five novel yield traits in forage sorghum. Under the license, Forage Genetics plans to conduct research with the novel traits within its sorghum development program as a strategy to improve biomass yields. The novel yield traits included in the research license agreement include C3003, a trait derived from algae, as well as four traits from Yield10's “GRAIN” platform, C4001, C4002, C4003 and C4029. The C4000 series traits included in the research license have been shown to significantly increase photosynthesis and biomass in research conducted by Yield10.

Nonregulated Status Confirmed for Camelina Containing Novel Oil Biosynthesis Pathway. Yield10 received confirmation of nonregulated status from USDA-APHIS for its genome-edited Camelina sativa plant lines developed using CRISPR-Cas9 for increased oil content. This clarification of the regulatory status of the triple genome-edited Camelina plant lines accelerates the path to conducting field trials in the United States in 2019.

Reported Promising Results for C3004 Trait in Camelina Platform. Yield10 reported promising results for its novel yield trait C3004 in growth chamber studies conducted using its Camelina platform. Camelina plant lines containing C3004 grew more vigorously, and the best lines produced increases in average seed yield (grams per plant) in a range of 26% to 65% as compared to control plants. Yield10 plans to conduct field tests of the C3004 trait in Camelina as part of its 2019 Field Test program in Canada. In addition, Yield10 is fast tracking deployment of the C3004 trait into canola and soybean to determine if the trait produces similar effects on plant vigor and seed yield in major oilseed crops.

Harvest Complete for 2018 Field Test Program. Yield10 recently completed the harvest of plants and seeds at field test sites in the U.S. and Canada. In the field test program, Yield10 tested versions of C3003 in Camelina and canola, and grew C3003 containing soybean lines primarily to bulk up seed for field tests planned for 2019. Yield10 is also conducted a study in the U.S. of Camelina lines that have been genome-edited to deactivate the C3008 gene as part of a new multi-gene trait approach to increase seed oil content and to potentially improve oil stability. Yield10 expects to report results of the field tests beginning in the fourth quarter of 2018.

THIRD QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Yield10 Bioscience is managed with an emphasis on cash flow and deploys its financial resources in a disciplined manner to achieve its key strategic objectives. The Company ended the third quarter of 2018 with $7.8 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The Company’s net cash used in operating activities during the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017 was $1.8 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

The Company anticipates net cash usage of approximately $9.0 million to $9.5 million during its fiscal year ending December 31, 2018, including final payments of $0.5 million made during the first half of 2018 related to its restructuring that was undertaken in 2016.

For the third quarter ending September 30, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $2.6 million, or $0.26 per share. The Company reported a net loss of $2.0 million or $0.59 per share, for the third quarter of 2017.

Total government grant revenue for the third quarter of 2018 and the third quarter of 2017 was $0.1 million and $0.2 million, respectively. Grant revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was earned from the Company's subcontract with Michigan State University. Research and development expenses for the three months ending September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 were $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The variance is primarily the result of increased employee compensation and benefits expense, resulting from the hiring of additional research personnel during 2018. General and administrative expenses for the three months ending September 30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 were $1.4 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The increase in general and administrative expense of $0.3 million is primarily the result of a lease impairment charge of $0.2 million recorded during the quarter for the Company's discontinued use of its Lowell, Massachusetts facility pursuant to a lease that will terminate in May 2020.

For the nine months ending September 30, 2018, the Company reported a net loss of $7.3 million, or $0.74 per share, as compared to a net loss of $6.8 million, or $2.25 per share, for the nine months ending September 30, 2017.

Total research grant revenue for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 was $0.4 million, compared to $0.8 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2017. Research and development expenses and general and administrative expenses were $3.7 million and $4.1 million, respectively, for the nine months ending September 30, 2018 compared to $3.4 million and $4.2 million, respectively, for the nine months ending September 30, 2017.

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Revenue: Grant revenue $ 76 $ 223 $ 421 $ 840 Total revenue 76 223 421 840 Expenses: Research and development 1,330 1,132 3,677 3,379 General and administrative 1,407 1,073 4,132 4,215 Total expenses 2,737 2,205 7,809 7,594 Loss from operations (2,661 ) (1,982 ) (7,388 ) (6,754 ) Other income (net): Interest income, net 43 2 123 5 Other expense, net (12 ) (45 ) (45 ) (95 ) Total other income (expense), net 31 (43 ) 78 $ (90 ) Net loss $ (2,630 ) $ (2,025 ) $ (7,310 ) $ (6,844 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.26 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (2.25 ) Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic & Diluted 10,010,762 3,410,847 9,901,459 3,035,352

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,306 $ 14,487 Short-term investments 4,491 — Accounts receivable 54 54 Unbilled receivables 29 65 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 384 311 Total current assets 8,264 14,917 Restricted cash 332 317 Property and equipment, net 1,435 1,539 Other assets 106 109 Total assets $ 10,137 $ 16,882 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 39 $ 76 Accrued expenses 1,770 2,299 Total current liabilities 1,809 2,375 Other liabilities, net of current portion 1,000 1,005 Total liabilities 2,809 3,380 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Series A Convertible Preferred Stock ($0.01 par value per share); 5,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017; 0 and 1,826 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively — 818 Common stock ($0.01 par value per share); 60,000,000 shares and 40,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively; 10,011,395 and 9,089,159 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 100 91 Additional paid-in capital 357,396 355,431 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105 ) (85 ) Accumulated deficit (350,063 ) (342,753 ) Total stockholders’ equity 7,328 13,502 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,137 $ 16,882

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (7,310 ) $ (6,844 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 146 158 Charge for 401(k) company common stock match 91 68 Stock-based compensation 952 1,063 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 29 (69 ) Due from related party — 1 Unbilled receivables 36 19 Prepaid expenses and other assets (70 ) 715 Accounts payable (37 ) (8 ) Accrued expenses (563 ) (828 ) Other long-term liabilities (5 ) (584 ) Net cash used for operating activities (6,731 ) (6,309 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (42 ) (6 ) Purchase of short-term investments (9,742 ) — Proceeds from the sale and maturity of short-term investments 5,250 — Net cash used for investing activities (4,534 ) (6 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from warrants exercised 124 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement upon vesting of stock awards (6 ) (12 ) Proceeds from registered direct offering — 1,966 Net cash provided by financing activities 118 1,954 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (19 ) 3 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (11,166 ) (4,358 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 14,804 7,741 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,638 $ 3,383 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Reversal of deferred financing costs related to Aspire stock purchase agreement $ — $ 450