09/11/2018 19:12:06

$25 Billion Cannabis Market Complicated by Lack of Federal Legality

Washington, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Frontier Data, the authority in data, analytics and business intelligence on the global cannabis industry, in partnership with CohnReznick, one of the largest accounting, tax and advisory firms in the United States, releases its latest report, The Cannabis Accounting & Financial Management Report: 2018-2019 Best Practices. The report examines the rapidly evolving financial dynamics of the booming cannabis industry, including surging investments, consolidation, tax implications, under-banking, real estate and more, presenting the case for and defining accounting best practices for the cannabis industry.

“Despite a growing majority of Americans and state governments supporting cannabis legalization, its federal prohibition creates unique challenges for cannabis businesses already trying to keep up with a fast-growing emerging industry. Investors and operators in the industry and others seeking to enter it should understand the complexities of running any legally compliant cannabis business,” said Giadha Aguirre de Carcer, Founder and CEO of New Frontier Data.

The financial challenges facing cannabis business operators detailed in the report, include:

  • All plant-touching businesses are liable for taxes under Internal Revenue Code §250E

  • The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act afforded some breathing room to cannabis businesses

  • Lowering operational costs is not just good business, it can be a source of competitive advantage

  • Cost-segregation studies offer an effective way to minimize tax liabilities

  • Operating a cash-based cannabis business creates additional complexity, and security risks

  • As company valuations rise, thorough due diligence becomes more important

  • Cannabis real estate is booming, but it is not without risks

  • With international markets quickly opening, this is the dawn of a global cannabis industry

“The challenges identified in this report are unlike those faced by any other industry, which is why we felt the need to create a set of best practices cannabis business operators can turn to as they strive for compliance with all applicable tax and financial laws. We hope we can ease the burden of the many owners, operators and accountants who have ventured into the rapidly evolving cannabis industry and now face a very unique set of financial management challenges,” said Michael Harlow, CPA, Partner, CohnReznick.

Visit newfrontierdata.com/financial-management to download the full report - The Cannabis Accounting & Financial Management Report: 2018-2019 Best Practices. New Frontier Data’s online intelligence portal, Equio, provides readers with reports on global markets and a series of country profiles which offer an introduction to various markets, trends and recent investment activities in the cannabis industry.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. It offers vetted data, actionable business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators, researchers and policymakers. New Frontier Data’s reports and data have been cited in over 69 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier Data is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with additional offices in Denver, CO, London, UK, Bogota, Colombia, and Hong Kong. 

New Frontier Data does not take a position on the merits of cannabis legalization. Rather, its mission and mandate are to inform cannabis-related policy and business decisions through rigorous, issue-neutral and comprehensive analysis of the legal cannabis industry worldwide. For more information about New Frontier Data please visit: https://www.NewFrontierData.com. 

About CohnReznick:

CohnReznick LLP is one of the top accounting, tax, and advisory firms in the United States, combining the deep resources of a national firm with the hands-on, agile approach that today’s dynamic business environment demands. With diverse industry expertise, the Firm provides companies with the insight and experience to help them break through and seize growth opportunities. The Firm, with origins dating back to 1919, is headquartered in New York, NY with 2,700 employees in offices nationwide. CohnReznick is a member of Nexia International, a global network of independent accountancy, tax, and business advisors. For more information or media inquiries, please visit www.cohnreznick.com or contact Julie Rogers Murawski at 973-364-6693 or Julie.Murawski@CohnReznick.com.

Attachment

Nick Olsen

PReturn for New Frontier Data

1-844-420-3882 ext. 3

media@newfrontierdata.com

The Cannabis Accounting & Financial Management Report: 2018-2019 Best Practices

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
09:17
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
20
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
08 Nov
NKT
Finansilsynet er i dag ude med en rapport, som klart siger, at Hedgefondenes indsats ikke paavirker ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
2
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
3
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
5
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:37
TigerGraph Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagements
19:31
Unum Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data on Applications of ACTR Proprietary Technology Platform in Solid Tumors at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium
19:25
$25.6 Million Verdict Against Aetna Exposes Systemic Flaws in Insurance Coverage
19:13
Verizon and MassTLC challenge local robotics developers: Show us what you can do with 5G technology
19:12
$25 Billion Cannabis Market Complicated by Lack of Federal Legality
19:04
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of GreenSky, Inc.
19:01
Revere Bank Announces Third Quarter 2018 Record Earnings – Net Income of $7 Million Increased 37% Over the Third Quarter 2017
19:00
KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP:  Final Deadline Reminder for OPKO Health, Inc. Investors – OPK
18:55
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by the Board of Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 20:16:26
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-09 21:16:26 - 2018-11-09 20:16:26 - 1000 - Website: OKAY