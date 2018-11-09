09/11/2018 15:44:00

Annual Report 2017/18, AGM Notice and proxy form

BELLWAY PLC - Annual Report 2017/18, AGM Notice and proxy form

London, November 9

BELLWAY p.l.c.

(the "Company")

Annual Report and Accounts 2017/18, Notice of AGM and proxy form

The following documents which have today been sent to all shareholders, have been have today been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

These shareholder documents will also shortly be available via the Company's website at bellwaycorporate.com

  1. Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 July 2018;

  • Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 12 December 2018; and

  • Proxy Form.

    • Hard copy versions of the above Shareholder Documents have today been posted to shareholders who have elected to receive them in paper form.

    The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at 8.30 am on Wednesday12 December 2018 at Jesmond Dene House Hotel, Jesmond Dene, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE2 2EY.

    Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

    Simon Scougall

    Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

    Bellway p.l.c.

    Tel: 0191 217 0717

