09/11/2018 21:17:31

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports October 2018 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of October 31, 2018 totaled $106.6 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $53.7 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $52.9 billion.

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY

  
   
As of October 31, 2018 - ($ Millions)  

Growth Team

  
Global Opportunities15,564  
Global Discovery119  
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth10,841  
U.S. Small-Cap Growth2,730  
   

Global Equity Team

  
Global Equity1,429  
Non-U.S. Growth23,676  
Non-U.S. Small-Cap Growth520  
   

U.S. Value Team

  
Value Equity2,437  
U.S. Mid-Cap Value5,229  
   

International Value Team

  
Non-U.S. Value19,222  
   

Global Value Team

  
Global Value18,770  
   

Emerging Markets Team

  
Emerging Markets180  
   

Credit Team

  
High Income3,174  
   

Developing World Team

  
Developing World2,131  
   

Thematic Team

  
Thematic338  
   
Other Assets Under Management2190  
   

Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")

$106,550

  

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Thematic Team in the Thematic Long/Short strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

 

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

Investor Relations Inquiries

Makela Taphorn

866.632.1770

414.908.2176

ir@artisanpartners.com

