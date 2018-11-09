09/11/2018 21:21:14

Associa Arizona Hosts Annual Associa Cares Event

Scottsdale, AZ, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona hosted its annual fundraising event to help raise money for Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares. The event was held at The Savoy Opera House at the Trail Dust Town located in Tucson, Arizona.

The Wild West themed fundraiser hosted more than 150 attendees including employees, sponsors, and local vendors. The successful event raised more than $22,000 for Associa Cares to help support those impacted by natural or man-made disasters. Guests enjoyed live country music, a stunt show, special line dance instructor, rides, games, silent auction, door prizes, and a raffle as well as a fortune teller and photo booth.

“Associa Arizona is honored to be a part of such an amazing community and we would like to thank all of the volunteers and sponsors that helped make this year’s event the best ever,” stated Rich Orduno, Associa Arizona president. “It is through the generosity of our sponsors, like Carpenter Hazelwood, ProQual Landscaping, and Holbrook Asphalt, that we are able to make a difference and help so many families affected by these types of disasters.”

Associa Cares funds are distributed to families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at https://www.associacares.com/.

Associa Cares is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization created to assist families and communities in crisis as a result of natural and man-made disasters. Through donations raised from Associa employees and at fundraising events across the country, Associa Cares is able to provide necessary goods and services to the families affected by these types of tragedies.

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

