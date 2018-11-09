09/11/2018 22:03:03

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Host Third Quarter Conference Call on November 19, 2018

COS COB, Conn., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (“CSS Entertainment”) (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provides positive and entertaining video content for all screens, today announced it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Wednesday, November 14, 2018. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Monday, November 19, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the results.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

  • Date, Time: Monday, November 19, 2018, 4:30 p.m. ET.

  • Toll-free: (833) 832-5128

  • International: (484) 747-6583

  • Conference ID: 3849958

  • A live webcast is available at https://ir.cssentertainment.com/ under the “News & Events” tab

Conference Call Replay Information

  • Toll-free: (855) 859-2056

  • International: (404) 537-3406

  • Reference ID: 3849958

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. is a growing media company building online video on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provide positive and entertaining video content for all screens. The company also curates, produces and distributes long- and short-form video content that brings out the best of the human spirit, and distributes the online content of its affiliate, A Plus. The company is aggressively growing its business through a combination of organic growth, licensing and distribution arrangements, acquisitions, and strategic relationships. The company is also expanding its partnerships with sponsors, television networks and independent producers. The company’s subsidiary, Screen Media, is a leading global independent television and film distribution company that owns one of the largest independently owned television and film libraries. The company also owns Popcornflix®, a popular online advertiser-supported VOD (“AVOD”) network, and six additional VOD networks that collectively have rights to exhibit thousands of movies and television episodes. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the offering circular) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

(646) 755-7412

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561

CSS logo-resize.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
20
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
08 Nov
NKT
Finansilsynet er i dag ude med en rapport, som klart siger, at Hedgefondenes indsats ikke paavirker ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
2
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
ITRI Wins CES Innovation Awards for Second Consecutive Year
4
Imperial Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
goeasy Ltd. Announces Launch of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share
22:30
MacroGenics Reports Presentation of Clinical Data at 33rd Annual SITC Meeting
22:27
Sengled Smart Lighting Product Recognized as CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree
22:23
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
22:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (CVON) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVON Investors to Contact the Firm
22:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Finisar Corporation (FNSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FNSR Investors to Contact the Firm
22:22
Ziyen Inc. CFO and General Counsel, Dean Holter, Discusses the Regulation A+ Process During Appearance on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio
22:22
Welcome Back Winter, at Banff Sunshine Village
22:09
The world’s first IMAX Dome Theater featuring IMAX with Laser opens in San Jose

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 23:27:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-10 00:27:05 - 2018-11-09 23:27:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY