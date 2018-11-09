09/11/2018 18:03:20

CT Realty Makes 95-Acre Land Acquisition for Indianapolis Logistics Development

Project marks CT’s continued Midwest expansion of its national logistics platform

Indianapolis and Newport Beach, Calif., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CT Realty has acquired a 95-acre parcel in greater Indianapolis for the development of a 1,016,244-square-foot industrial building. CT acquired the land from GDI Companies, master planner of the surrounding Crossroads Logistics Center where the project will be built. Development is underway on the building, which is valued at over $50 million.

Crossroads Logistics Center is located along the I-65 corridor and across the street from an Amazon distribution facility in the Northwest industrial submarket city of Whitestown, Indiana, an active industrial area spurred by pro-business tax incentives and good access to regional transportation. Downtown Indianapolis is minutes away, drivetime to Chicago is three hours and the project is a one-day drive to 57 percent of the U.S. population.

“This project fits squarely within our investment strategy to develop world class logistics centers proximate to transportation infrastructure and significant population centers,” said CT’s Rob Huthnance. “Development activity in the immediate submarket has been brisk in recent years, though there remains a void of larger industrial buildings. Were this building delivered today, it would be the only building over one million square feet in the market,” added Huthnance.

The project is scheduled to be completed in late 2019. GDI Companies, who was represented in the sale transaction by Terry Busch of CBRE, will perform construction services through its subsidiary GDI Construction. Busch is also handling leasing for the building.

Crossroads Logistics Center marks CT’s continued national expansion in the development of large-scale logistics facilities. Earlier this year CT began development in the greater Chicago area on the $125 million Interchange 55 Logistics Park, where CT will deliver its first two buildings totaling 1.3 million square feet in the next few months.

“CT remains committed to growing our presence in the Midwest and throughout select Tier 1 markets nationwide,” added Huthnance. The company has significant logistics developments underway in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Atlanta, New Jersey, and Northern and Southern California, and will be announcing expansion plans in several new markets in the coming months.

About CT Realty

Since its establishment in 1994, Newport Beach, Calif.-based CT has completed more than 300 transactions valued at more than $3 billion. CT’s primary focus is Class A industrial logistics development throughout the U.S. CT has active developments in Northern and Southern California, Arizona, Dallas, Texas, Atlanta, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, and Indianapolis with expansion plans into additional Tier 1 markets. ctrinvestors.com

Nicole Deermount | 714-263-8746

nicoled@ideahall.com

Randy Hall | 714-263-8723

randy@ideahall.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c29ed281-0f00-4b6f-8aec-77e936fef5c8

CTR_rgb_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
09:17
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
20
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
08 Nov
NKT
Finansilsynet er i dag ude med en rapport, som klart siger, at Hedgefondenes indsats ikke paavirker ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
2
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
3
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
5
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:09
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:09
Provo Marriott Hotel & Conference Center Undergoes Complete Renovation
18:04
Green Globe International Inc. New Management and Business Model
18:03
CT Realty Makes 95-Acre Land Acquisition for Indianapolis Logistics Development
17:45
SupplyCore Receives 2018 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award
17:45
Celyad Presents Update on CYAD-01 Solid Tumor Clinical Program at the SITC 33rd Annual Meeting
17:40
The Community Financial Corporation Announces Leadership Transition Plan Ahead of Executive Retirements
17:35
Statement re Cancellation of Treasury Shares
17:27
Freddie Mac Prices $703 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1508

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 18:27:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-09 19:27:21 - 2018-11-09 18:27:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY