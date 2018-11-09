Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on OUTFRONT Media, Limoneira, Papa John's International, Everi, Premier, and Summit Therapeutics — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC), and Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT), Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR), Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA), Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC), and Summit Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:SMMT) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 7th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

OUTFRONT MEDIA INC. (OUT) REPORT OVERVIEW

OUTFRONT Media's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, OUTFRONT Media reported revenue of $414.20MM vs $392.40MM (up 5.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.36 (down 8.33%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, OUTFRONT Media reported revenue of $1,520.50MM vs $1,513.90MM (up 0.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.90 vs $0.66 (up 36.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.60. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.21 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

LIMONEIRA CO (LMNR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Limoneira's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Limoneira reported revenue of $39.95MM vs $40.40MM (down 1.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.51 vs $0.53 (down 3.77%). For the twelve months ended October 31st, 2017 vs October 31st, 2016, Limoneira reported revenue of $121.31MM vs $111.79MM (up 8.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.42 vs $0.52 (down 19.23%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.19. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.93 and is expected to report on January 14th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PAPA JOHN'S INTERNATIONAL, INC. (PZZA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Papa John's International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Papa John's International reported revenue of $364.01MM vs $431.71MM (down 15.68%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.41 vs $0.61. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Papa John's International reported revenue of $1,783.36MM vs $1,713.62MM (up 4.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.86 vs $2.76 (up 3.62%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.68 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

EVERI HOLDINGS INC. (EVRI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Everi's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Everi reported revenue of $120.33MM vs $247.32MM (down 51.35%) and basic earnings per share $0.03 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Everi reported revenue of $974.95MM vs $859.46MM (up 13.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.78 vs -$3.78. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.07 and is expected to report on March 12th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

PREMIER, INC. (PINC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Premier's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Premier reported revenue of $433.96MM vs $403.10MM (up 7.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$5.95 vs -$6.45. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Premier reported revenue of $1,661.26MM vs $1,454.67MM (up 14.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.57 vs $1.54 (up 131.82%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.46. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.74 and is expected to report on August 20th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

SUMMIT THERAPEUTICS PLC (SMMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Summit Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended July 31st, 2018 vs July 31st, 2017, Summit Therapeutics reported revenue of $50.51MM vs $25.01MM (up 101.97%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.13 vs $1.15 (up 85.14%). For the twelve months ended January 31st, 2018 vs January 31st, 2017, Summit Therapeutics reported revenue of $33.08MM vs $3.08MM (up 973.16%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.70 vs -$2.32. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending October 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.74 and is expected to report on April 10th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

