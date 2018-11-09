DMI Unveils 2018 Holiday Season e-Commerce Retail Trends

New eBook is e-Commerce Holiday Shopping Roadmap for Optimal Customer Experiences

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMI’s new Black Friday, Cyber Monday & the Future of Commerce e-book unveils four key benchmarks retailers should embrace to elevate consumer experiences during the 2018 holiday shopping season.

Retail sales for November and December are expected to increase nearly 5 percent , according to the National Retail Federation.

“Digital purchases are at the core of the 2018 holiday shopping experience,” says Jeremy Gilman, DMI senior vice president for strategy, brand marketing customer experience. “The question is are retailers ready to capitalize?”

Retailers should monitor these four benchmarks to optimize sales:

In-store, mobile and online integration: Smart retailers create a seamless shopping experience. “Pay attention to data from distributed commerce,” says Gilman. “This includes insights gleaned through third party purchases, such as Instagram commerce, which are on the rise.”

Navigation support: Increasingly mobile apps are steering buyers toward product purchases. “As the nature of commerce becomes ever more distributed, retailers continue to shift budgets away from driving all traffic to their commerce sites and toward driving transactions within apps that are already deeply engrained in their customers’ daily lives,” says Gilman.

Seamless Check-out: Shoppers often leave products in e-commerce carts. Smart retailers ask why. “Whether it’s condensing the payment page or providing multiple payment options like Apple Pay or PayPal, ensuring ease of use is critical,” says Gilman.

Conversational commerce: The chatbot trend is accelerating as it expands a brand’s reach. “We’ll hear a lot about conversational commerce this holiday season for good reason,” says Gilman. “Retailers are moving into conversational interfaces as a way to meet their customers where they already are – on their phones’ messaging.”

Download DMI’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday & the Future of Commerce e-Book here .

About DMI

DMI , a leading end-to-end mobility company, combines all the skills and services necessary to deliver mobile enterprise solutions. Built to reinvent business for the connected world, DMI has expertise in enterprise-strength web and app development, IoT, digital commerce, analytics, brand and marketing, and secure device and app management. The company’s unique, integrated approach to mobility has resulted in dramatic growth as well as an expanding client base, which includes hundreds of enterprise commercial clients and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. Additional information is available at www.dminc.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Google+.

Contact:

Donna Savarese

Sr. Director, Media Relations

dsavarese@dminc.com

(240) 720-0414