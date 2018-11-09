09/11/2018 22:30:00

Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share

Related content
08 Nov - 
Enstar Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results
06 Nov - 
Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Sha..
19 Oct - 
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Pepsico, SBA Co..

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Maiden”) and Maiden Reinsurance Ltd., a subsidiary of Maiden (“Maiden Re”). Pursuant to the agreement, an Enstar subsidiary would enter into a retrocession agreement to effect a loss portfolio transfer in which the Enstar subsidiary would assume loss reserves of approximately $2.675 billion associated with Maiden Re’s quota share reinsurance contracts with AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries. 

The retrocession will apply to losses arising and/or claims made on or prior to June 30, 2018, and loss reserves assumed will be subject to adjustment for paid losses since such date. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

This represents Enstar’s second agreed transaction with Maiden, following the entrance into a definitive agreement in August 2018 to acquire Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. That transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018. 

About Enstar

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group, with over $15.1 billion in assets, that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 80 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar’s active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd’s Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.  In particular, Enstar may not be able to complete the proposed transaction on the terms summarized above or other acceptable terms, or at all, due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the failure to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals or to satisfy other closing conditions.  Additional important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact:  Guy Bowker

Telephone:  +1 (441) 292-3645

enstar.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:30 ESGR
Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share
08 Nov ESGR
Enstar Group Limited Reports Third Quarter Results
06 Nov ESGR
Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividend
19 Oct SBAC
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Pepsico, SBA Communications, Cavco Industries, Concho Resources, Enstar Group, and Amedisys — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production
31 Aug ESGR
Enstar to Acquire Maiden’s North American Diversified Reinsurance Business
02 Aug ESGR
Enstar Group Limited Reports Second Quarter Results
31 Jul ESGR
Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Preference Share Dividend
20 Jun ESGR
Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares
20 Jun ESGR
Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares
01 Jun HK
Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Canadian Solar, Halcon Resources, Enstar Group, Delek Logistics Partners, Nomura Holdings Inc ADR, and China Yuchai International — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
2
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
3
ITRI Wins CES Innovation Awards for Second Consecutive Year
4
Imperial Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
goeasy Ltd. Announces Launch of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Related stock quotes

Enstar Group Limited - O.. 185.87 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

22:30
Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share
22:30
MacroGenics Reports Presentation of Clinical Data at 33rd Annual SITC Meeting
22:27
Sengled Smart Lighting Product Recognized as CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree
22:23
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GNC Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
22:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc. (CVON) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages CVON Investors to Contact the Firm
22:23
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Finisar Corporation (FNSR) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages FNSR Investors to Contact the Firm
22:22
Ziyen Inc. CFO and General Counsel, Dean Holter, Discusses the Regulation A+ Process During Appearance on ESPN’s BISTalk Radio
22:22
Welcome Back Winter, at Banff Sunshine Village
22:09
The world’s first IMAX Dome Theater featuring IMAX with Laser opens in San Jose

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 23:26:55
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-10 00:26:55 - 2018-11-09 23:26:55 - 1000 - Website: OKAY