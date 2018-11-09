Enstar and Maiden Agree to Loss Portfolio Transfer of Maiden Re’s AmTrust Quota Share

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) announced today that it has signed an agreement with Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (“Maiden”) and Maiden Reinsurance Ltd., a subsidiary of Maiden (“Maiden Re”). Pursuant to the agreement, an Enstar subsidiary would enter into a retrocession agreement to effect a loss portfolio transfer in which the Enstar subsidiary would assume loss reserves of approximately $2.675 billion associated with Maiden Re’s quota share reinsurance contracts with AmTrust Financial Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

The retrocession will apply to losses arising and/or claims made on or prior to June 30, 2018, and loss reserves assumed will be subject to adjustment for paid losses since such date. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

This represents Enstar’s second agreed transaction with Maiden, following the entrance into a definitive agreement in August 2018 to acquire Maiden Reinsurance North America, Inc. That transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2018.

About Enstar

Enstar is a multi-faceted insurance group, with over $15.1 billion in assets, that offers innovative capital release solutions and specialty underwriting capabilities through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. Enstar is a market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, having acquired over 80 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. Enstar’s active underwriting businesses include the StarStone group of companies, an A- rated global specialty insurance group with multiple global underwriting platforms, and the Atrium group of companies, which manage and underwrite specialist insurance and reinsurance business for Lloyd’s Syndicate 609. For further information about Enstar, see www.enstargroup.com .

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Enstar and its management team. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. In particular, Enstar may not be able to complete the proposed transaction on the terms summarized above or other acceptable terms, or at all, due to a number of factors, including but not limited to the failure to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals or to satisfy other closing conditions. Additional important risk factors regarding Enstar can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in Enstar's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and are incorporated herein by reference. Furthermore, Enstar undertakes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statements or publicly announce any updates or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein, to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, circumstances or assumptions underlying such statements, except as required by law.

Contact: Guy Bowker Telephone: +1 (441) 292-3645