09/11/2018 15:40:35

FRO - Invitation to Q3 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Frontline Ltd.'s preliminary third quarter 2018 results will be released on Friday November 16 2018 and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast" link.

b. Conference Call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

International Dial-In/UK Local                           +44 (0)330 336 9411

Norway                                                            +47 2350 0296

Norway Toll Free                                             800 14947

UK Toll Free                                                     0800 279 7204

USA Toll Free                                                  888-882-4478

USA Local                                                       +1 646-828-8193

Conference ID                                                 2518793

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)     

           

International Dial-In/UK Local                           +44 (0) 207 660 134

UK Toll Free                                                    0 808 101 1153

Norway Dial-In                                                 +47 23 50 00 77

Norway toll free                                               800 196 72

USA Toll Free                                                  888-203-1112

USA Local                                                       +1 719-457-0820

Replay Access Number                                    2518793

Participant information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

