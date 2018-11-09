09/11/2018 18:04:59

Green Globe International Inc. New Management and Business Model

Company to operate as a CBD oil/flower broker and focus on CBD and cannabis consumer products

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE --  Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:  GGII) has reorganized and acquired the operational assets of BestNPet, Inc., a Dallas-based producer of CBD-infused pet treats and other consumer pet products.  As part of this transaction, GGII sold its interest in Green Globe, Ltd. to prior management and BestNPet’s shareholders and creditors obtained 80% control of the Company through a transfer of preferred stock.   

BestNPet previously spun-off its Pupco Brands, Inc. subsidiary to Paul Lien, its previous President/CEO, and other member of BestNPet’s senior management team; GGII obtained the balance of BestNPet’s assets in connection with a reorganization of BestNPet.

GGII’s shareholders consented to the appointment of Tom Elafros, Overland Park, Kansas, as Chairman and CEO; Michele Sheriff, Dallas, Texas, as director; and Ken Weidrich, Frisco, Texas, as director.  Mr. Elafros was previously a director of BestNPet.  The Company has applied for quotation and ARS filing privileges with OTC Markets and will bring its public information and financial reporting current immediately upon approval of its application.

Mr. Elafros stated, “I’m excited to take the helm of Green Globe International and oversee its transition into a leading CBD broker and distributor of CBD products. We’ve developed excellent contacts with CBD oil and hemp flower producers, and expect to generate revenues from brokering these CBD products to manufacturers. Consumers are just now starting to recognize the benefits of CBD consumption and new products come to market daily.  We can generate revenues helping growers, processors and manufacturers.  Our role in this market also exposes us to potential acquisitions in consumer product manufacturing and we intend to pursue the best of those as well.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Corporate Services

ValueCorp Trading          

cf@valuecorptrading.com

Direct: 786.375.0556 | Fax: 954.620.0221     

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
09:17
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
20
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
08 Nov
NKT
Finansilsynet er i dag ude med en rapport, som klart siger, at Hedgefondenes indsats ikke paavirker ..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
2
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
3
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products
5
Oxford Immunotec Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

18:09
INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Synchrony Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
18:09
Provo Marriott Hotel & Conference Center Undergoes Complete Renovation
18:04
Green Globe International Inc. New Management and Business Model
18:03
CT Realty Makes 95-Acre Land Acquisition for Indianapolis Logistics Development
17:45
SupplyCore Receives 2018 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Program Demonstration Award
17:45
Celyad Presents Update on CYAD-01 Solid Tumor Clinical Program at the SITC 33rd Annual Meeting
17:40
The Community Financial Corporation Announces Leadership Transition Plan Ahead of Executive Retirements
17:35
Statement re Cancellation of Treasury Shares
17:27
Freddie Mac Prices $703 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-1508

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 18:26:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.2 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-09 19:26:48 - 2018-11-09 18:26:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY