INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of November 12, 2018
Updated identifiers as of November 12, 2018:
Instrument
ISIN
Current number of instruments
Increased number of instruments
Total number of instruments after the increase
BEAR NASDAQ 15 N
DK0060892248
30,000,000
30,000,000
60,000,000
Trading code: BEAR NASDAQ 15 N
ISIN-code: DK0060892248
Order book id: 142221
Amount: 60000000
