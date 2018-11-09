09/11/2018 12:09:00

INCREASE IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT OF INSTRUMENT ISSUED BY Nordea Bank Abp

 

Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of November 12, 2018

Updated identifiers as of November 12, 2018:

 

Instrument

ISIN

Current number of instruments

Increased number of instruments

Total number of instruments after the increase

BEAR NASDAQ 15 N

DK0060892248

30,000,000

30,000,000

60,000,000

 

Trading code: BEAR NASDAQ 15 N

ISIN-code: DK0060892248

Order book id: 142221

Amount: 60000000

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, aktieteam@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66

