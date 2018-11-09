08/11/2018 23:05:40

Interfor Reports Q3’18 Results

EBITDA(1) of $69 million and Net Earnings of $28 million

Operating Cash Flow(1) of $1.00 per share

Net Debt to Invested Capital(1) of 0%

Greenfield Decision Postponed Indefinitely

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTERFOR CORPORATION (“Interfor” or the “Company”) (TSX: IFP) recorded net earnings in Q3’18 of $28.1 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $63.8 million, or $0.91 per share in Q2’18 and $16.8 million, or $0.24 per share in Q3’17.  Adjusted net earnings in Q3’18 were $28.2 million or $0.40 per share, compared to $68.9 million, or $0.98 per share in Q2’18 and $20.0 million, or $0.29 per share in Q3’17.

Adjusted EBITDA was $69.4 million on sales of $570.5 million in Q3’18 versus $123.8 million on sales of $619.9 million in Q2’18.

In comparison to the third quarter of 2017, Interfor posted improved results across most key metrics, including an $8.9 million or 15% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA, an $11.3 million or 67% increase in net earnings and a 29 million board foot rise in lumber production.

Notable items in the quarter included:

•  Lower Lumber Prices

  • Key benchmark prices decreased quarter-over-quarter, with the SYP Composite, Western SPF Composite and KD H-F Stud 2x4 9’ benchmark dropping by US$63, US$98 and US$94 per mfbm, respectively. Interfor’s average lumber selling price fell $52 from Q2’18 to $701 per mfbm.

  • Lumber prices have experienced an unusual level of volatility in 2018. The logistics disruptions that occurred in Q1’18 led to a significant increase in lumber inventories being trapped at producer yards.  This supply side constraint, combined with growing demand, contributed to an unprecedented rise in lumber prices during the early part of the year. As shipment levels increased, prices responded, falling in record amounts from late May through the end of September and dropping further in the early part of Q4’18. Notwithstanding the volatility experienced in 2018, Interfor believes that the underlying fundamental drivers of demand for its lumber products remain positive.

•  Production Balanced With Shipments

  • Total lumber production was 674 million board feet or 14 million board feet lower than the prior quarter.  Production in the U.S. South region of 313 million board feet was negatively impacted by several factors including preventative downtime ahead of Hurricane Florence and maintenance/project related downtime, which contributed to a 12 million board feet decrease from the preceding quarter.  The B.C. and U.S. Northwest regions accounted for 224 million board feet and 137 million board feet, respectively, compared to 215 million board feet and 148 million board feet in Q2’18, respectively.

  • Total lumber shipments were 685 million board feet, of which 675 million board feet were Interfor produced volumes, with the balance of 10 million board feet being agency and wholesale volumes.  Total lumber shipments were 15 million board feet lower than Q2’18, as Q3’18 shipments were negatively impacted by adverse weather in the U.S. South.  The Company’s lumber inventory was reduced 2 million board feet quarter-over-quarter.

      

  • Production in Q4’18 from Interfor’s B.C. Interior operations will be impacted by a previously announced temporary curtailment.  The curtailment is in response to the combination of declining lumber prices and escalating log costs and is expected to reduce the Company’s production in the region by approximately 20% during the quarter.

•  Higher Operating Costs

  • Interfor’s production costs increased by $22 per mfbm of lumber sold in Q3’18 versus Q2’18, as a result of several factors, including:  (i) higher stumpage and log hauling costs in the B.C. Interior; (ii) higher log and lumber inventory valuation adjustments due to the decline in lumber prices; (iii) higher maintenance spending in the U.S. South; and (iv) lower production due to the downtime from several maintenance projects and adverse weather in the U.S. South.

•  Strong Cash Flows and Liquidity

  • Interfor generated $69.7 million of cash from operations before changes in working capital, or $1.00 per share.  Total cash generated from operations was $85.0 million.

  • Net debt ended the quarter at $3.8 million, or 0.4% of invested capital, resulting in available liquidity of $567.2 million.  The Company closed on its previously announced agreement to extend US$84 million of its 2021 to 2023 term debt maturities to 2027 to 2029, resulting in a weighted average fixed interest rate on its term debt of 4.47%.

  • Capital spending was $38.5 million on a mix of high-return discretionary, maintenance and woodlands projects.  In addition, Interfor has US$12.6 million of deposits placed with key suppliers for capital equipment related to Phases I and II of its strategic capital plan.

  • Interfor purchased and cancelled 597,245 of its common shares at a total cost of $12.0 million.  The Company’s existing normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) permits the purchase of up to 3,500,000 common shares until its expiry on March 6, 2019.

•  Softwood Lumber Duties

  • Interfor expensed $15.9 million of duties in the quarter, representing the full amount of countervailing (“CV”) and anti-dumping (“AD”) duties incurred on its Canadian shipments of softwood lumber into the U.S. at a combined rate of 20.23%.

  • Cumulative duties of US$52.9 million have been paid by Interfor since the inception of the current trade dispute and are held in trust by the U.S.  Of this total, US$3.2 million is recorded as a receivable in respect of overpayments arising from duty rate adjustments and US$49.7 million has been expensed and is not recorded on the balance sheet as a receivable.

__________________

(1)  Refer to Adjusted EBITDA, Operating cash flow per share and Net debt to invested capital in the Non-GAAP Measures section

Strategic Capital Plan Update

  • Interfor continues to make progress on previously announced Phases I and II strategic capital projects in the U.S. South.  The Phase I projects total US$65 million at the Meldrim, Georgia and Monticello, Arkansas sawmills.  Both of these projects remain on budget, with completion set for the Meldrim project in Q1’19 and the Monticello project by Q2’19.  The Phase II projects total US$240 million at the Thomaston and Eatonton sawmills in Georgia and the Georgetown sawmill in South Carolina.  These projects are on track for completion in various stages over the period of 2019 to 2021.

Greenfield Decision Postponed Indefinitely

  • Over the past year, Interfor has been assessing the feasibility of greenfield sawmill opportunities in the U.S. South.  In that regard, the Company has completed a detailed engineering study, secured the rights to a well-located site and negotiated a number of ancillary arrangements in support of the project.  However, based on prevailing market conditions for greenfield projects, including equipment lead times, contractor availability and projected capital costs, Interfor has concluded the project does not currently meet its criteria for discretionary investments and has postponed its decision on the project for an indefinite period.

  • In the meantime, the Company intends to focus on the previously announced Phase I and II internal capital projects and on other capital investment alternatives.  Any future decision on the greenfield project would likely result in that project being scheduled for construction, if at all, subsequent to the Phase I and II capital projects achieving substantial completion.

Financial and Operating Highlights

(1)

 

 

 

 

For the 3 months ended

 

For the 9 months ended

 

 

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

Jun. 30

 

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

 

Unit

2018 

2017

2018

 

2018

2017

        

Financial Highlights(2)

       
Total sales$MM570.5489.2619.9 1,718.01,457.3
Lumber$MM480.3410.2527.0 1,453.21,233.4
Logs, residual products and other$MM90.279.092.9 264.8223.9
Operating earnings$MM41.328.385.9 173.6101.5
Net earnings$MM28.116.863.8 124.861.0
Net earnings per share, basic$/share0.400.24  0.91   1.780.87
Adjusted net earnings(3)$MM28.220.068.9 133.971.4
Adjusted net earnings per share, basic(3)$/share0.40  0.29  0.98 1.91  1.02
Operating cash flow per share (before working  capital changes)(3)$/share1.000.821.76 3.832.72
Adjusted EBITDA(3)$MM69.460.5123.8 274.2198.2
Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)%12.2%12.4%20.0% 16.0%13.6%
        
Total assets$MM1,539.5  1,296.31,536.0   1,539.5  1,296.3
Total debt$MM258.9249.6263.4 258.9249.6
Net debt$MM3.8176.934.4 3.8176.9
Net debt to invested capital(3)%0.4%17.8%3.4% 0.4%17.8%
Annualized return on invested capital(3)%27.7%23.9%48.5% 37.3%25.5%
        

Operating Highlights

       
Lumber productionmillion fbm674645688   2,029  1,940
Total lumber salesmillion fbm685671700 2,0331,991
  Lumber sales - Interfor producedmillion fbm675650689 1,9991,928
  Lumber sales - wholesale and commissionmillion fbm102111 3463
Lumber - average selling price(4)$/thousand fbm701611753 715620
        
Average USD/CAD exchange rate(5)1 USD in CAD1.30701.25281.2911 1.28761.3074
Closing USD/CAD exchange rate(5)1 USD in CAD1.2945

1.24801.3168 1.29451.2480
        

Notes: 
(1) Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
(2)Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS and is unaudited.
(3)Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
(4)Gross sales before duties.
(5)Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.
 

Liquidity

Balance Sheet

Interfor maintained a strong financial position throughout Q3’18.  Net debt at September 30, 2018 was $3.8 million, or 0.4% of invested capital, representing a decrease of $173.1 million from September 30, 2017, and a decrease of $115.5 million from December 31, 2017.  The majority of the decrease in net debt in Q3’18 is attributed to strong cash flows generated from operations.  Net debt was positively impacted by a strengthened Canadian Dollar against the U.S. Dollar as all debt held was denominated in U.S. Dollars; this was partially hedged by the Company’s U.S. Dollar cash and marketable securities balances. 

 

For the 3 months ended Sept. 30,

 

For the 9 months ended Sept. 30,

Thousands of Dollars

2018

2017

 

2018

2017

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net debt

     
Net debt, period opening, CAD$34,415 $215,155 $119,300 $289,551
Net repayment on credit facilities, CAD112 2  111 (40,216)
Impact on U.S. Dollar denominated debt from (strengthening) weakening CAD(4,572) (9,942) 7,889 (19,005)
Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents, CAD63,392(30,525) (33,953)(52,543)
Decrease (increase) in marketable securities, CAD (89,547) 2,176  (89,547)(921)
Net debt, period ending, CAD$3,800 $176,866  $3,800 $176,866
      

Net debt components by currency

     
U.S. Dollar debt, period opening, USD $200,000 $200,000  $200,000 $230,000
Net repayment on credit facilities, USD -   - (30,000)
U.S. Dollar debt, period ending, USD$200,000 $200,000  200,000 200,000
      
Spot rate, period end    1.2945 1.2480
      
U.S. Dollar debt expressed in CAD    258,900 249,600
Total debt, CAD   258,900249,600
Cash and cash equivalents, CAD   (165,553)(71,813)
Marketable securities, CAD    (89,547)(921)
Net debt, period ending, CAD   $3,800$176,866

As at September 30, 2018, the Company had net working capital of $411.7 million and available liquidity of $567.2 million, including unrestricted cash, marketable securities and borrowing capacity on operating and term line facilities. 

On June 15, 2018, the Company extended the maturity of its U.S. Operating line from May 1, 2019 to June 15, 2021, with no other significant changes.  On August 14, 2018, Interfor completed an agreement to extend US$84 million of its 2021 to 2023 Senior Secured Note maturities to 2027 to 2029.  As a result, Interfor’s weighted average fixed interest rate on its term debt is 4.47%.   

These resources, in addition to cash generated from operations, will be used to support capital expenditures, working capital requirements and debt servicing commitments.  We believe that Interfor will have sufficient liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.

Capital Resources

The following table summarizes Interfor’s credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2018:

 

 

Revolving

Senior

U.S.

 

 

Operating

Term

Secured

Operating

 

Thousands of Canadian Dollars

Line

Line

Notes

Line

Total

Available line of credit$65,000 $200,000$258,900 $64,725 $588,625
Maximum borrowing available $65,000 $200,000 $258,900 $64,725 $588,625
Less:     
Drawings -  - 258,900 - 258,900
Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization14,472--3,18417,656
Unused portion of facility $50,528 $200,000$             -$61,541 312,069
      
Add:     
Cash and cash equivalents    165,553
Marketable securities    89,547
Available liquidity at September 30, 2018    $567,169

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totaling $105.6 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net earnings, Adjusted net earnings per share, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital, Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes) and Return on invested capital which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position.  These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. 

The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company’s unaudited interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS:

 

For the 3 months ended

 

For the 9 months ended

 

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

Jun.30

 

Sept. 30

Sept. 30

Thousands of Canadian Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts

2018

2017

2018

 

2018

2017

       

Adjusted Net Earnings

      
Net earnings  $28,092  $16,778  $63,775   $124,843  $60,957
Add:      
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs (recovery)5,848(21)4,669 10,7531,781
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)1,8471,353(1,880) (144)2,447
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)(7,503)3,0043,996 1,3519,867
Other expense (income)(192)34780 66992
Post closure wind-down costs and losses (recoveries)-(39)- 4(26)
Income tax effect of above adjustments149(1,456)(1,701) (2,926)(4,588)
Adjusted net earnings $28,241 $19,966 $68,939  $133,947 $71,430
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)

69,908

70,030

70,038

 

69,993

70,030

Adjusted net earnings per share $0.40 $0.29 $0.98  $1.91 $1.02
       

Adjusted EBITDA

      
Net earnings $28,092 $16,778 $63,775  $124,843 $60,957
Add:      
Depreciation of plant and equipment20,07118,83620,851 60,99058,406
Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other9,71510,4358,350 27,48226,756
Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs (recovery)5,848(21)4,669 10,7531,781
Finance costs2,4653,2942,786 8,15610,891
Other foreign exchange loss (gain)1,8471,353(1,880) (144)2,447
Income tax expense9,0446,55921,132 40,70926,168
EBITDA77,08257,234119,683 272,789187,406
Add:      
Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery)(7,503)3,0043,996 1,3519,867
Other expense (income)(192)34780 66992
Post closure wind-down costs and losses (recoveries)-(39)- 4(26)
Adjusted EBITDA$69,387 $60,546 $123,759 $274,210 $198,239
Sales$570,486$489,169$619,893 $1,718,023$1,457,325

Adjusted EBITDA margin

12.2%12.4%20.0% 16.0%13.6%

 

      

Net debt to invested capital

      
Net debt      
Total debt $258,900 $249,600 $263,360  $258,900$249,600
Cash and cash equivalents(165,553)(71,813)(228,945) (165,553)(71,813)
Marketable securities(89,547)(921)- (89,547)(921)
Total net debt $3,800 $176,866 $34,415  $3,800 $176,866
Invested capital      
Net debt $3,800 $176,866 $34,415  $3,800 $176,866
Shareholders' equity985,316817,676977,294 985,316817,676
Total invested capital $989,116 $994,542$1,011,709 $989,116$994,542
Net debt to invested capital(1)0.4%17.8%3.4% 0.4%17.8%
       

Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)

      
Cash provided by operating activities $84,956 $60,977 $133,729  $237,196 $171,475
Cash used in (generated from) operating working capital(15,223)(3,474)(10,579) 31,17119,028
Operating cash flow (before working capital changes) $69,733 $57,503 $123,150  $268,367 $190,503
Weighted average number of shares - basic ('000)

69,908

70,030

70,038

 

69,993

70,030

Operating cash flow per share (before working capital changes)$1.00$0.82$1.76  $3.83 $2.72

 

      

Annualized return on invested capital

      
Adjusted EBITDA$69,387$60,546$123,759 $274,210$198,239
Invested capital, beginning of period$1,011,709$1,031,291$1,028,240 $973,488$1,076,218
Invested capital, end of period989,116994,5421,011,709 989,116994,542
Average invested capital$1,000,413$1,012,917$1,019,975 $981,302$1,035,380
Adjusted EBITDA divided by average invested capital6.9%6.0%12.1% 27.9%19.1%
Annualization factor4.04.04.0 1.331.33
Annualized return on invested capital27.7%23.9%48.5% 37.3%25.5%
 
Notes:
(1)    Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.
 

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

 

 

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)

 

 

 
(thousands of Canadian Dollars except earnings per share)

Three Months

 

Three Months

 

Nine Months

 

Nine Months

 
  

Sep. 30, 2018

 

Sep. 30, 2017

 

Sep. 30, 2018

 

Sep. 30, 2017

 
      

Sales

Costs and expenses:

$

570,486

 

$

489,169

 

$

1,718,023

 

$

1,457,325

 
  

 

 

 Production 

472,354

  

407,222

  

1,359,291

  

1,205,504

 
 Selling and administration 

12,825

  

11,936

  

40,850

  

36,817

 
 Long term incentive compensation expense (recovery) 

(7,503

)

 

3,004

  

1,351

  

9,867

 
 U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty deposits 

15,920

  

9,426

  

43,676

  

16,739

 
 Depreciation of plant and equipment 

20,071

  

18,836

  

60,990

  

58,406

 
 Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 

9,715

  

10,435

  

27,482

  

26,756

 
   

523,382

  

460,859

  

1,533,640

  

1,354,089

 
   

 

 

Operating earnings before write-downs and restructuring

 

47,104

  

28,310

  

184,383

  

103,236

 
   

 

 

Capital asset write-downs and restructuring costs (recovery) 

5,848

  

(21

)

 

10,753

  

1,781

 

Operating earnings

 

41,256

  

28,331

  

173,630

  

101,455

 
   

 

 

Finance costs 

(2,465

)

 

(3,294

)

 

 (8,156

)

 

(10,891

)

Other foreign exchange gain (loss) 

(1,847

)

 

(1,353

)

 

144

  

(2,447

)

Other expense 

192

  

(347

)

 

(66

)

 

(992

)

  

(4,120

)

 

(4,994

)

 

(8,078

)

 

(14,330

)

    

 

 

Earnings before income taxes

 

37,136

  

23,337

  

165,552

  

87,125

 
    

 

 

Income tax expense:   

 

 

 Current 

663

  

22

  

3,000

  

708

 
 Deferred 

8,381

  

6,537

  

37,709

  

25,460

 
  

9,044

  

6,559

  

40,709

  

26,168

 
      

Net earnings

$

28,092

 

$

16,778

 

$

124,843

 

$

60,957

 

 

  

 

 

Net earnings per share, basic and diluted

$

0.40

 

$

0.24

 

$

1.78

 

$

0.87

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

 

Three Months

 

Nine Months

 

Nine Months

 
  

Sep. 30, 2018

 

Sep. 30, 2017

 

Sep. 30, 2018

 

Sep. 30, 2017

 

 

             

Net earnings

$

28,092 

 

$

16,778 

 

$

124,843 

 

$

60,957

 
        

 

  

 

  

Other comprehensive income (loss):

      

 

  

 

  

Items that will not be recycled to Net earnings:

      

 

  

 

  
 Defined benefit plan actuarial gain, net of tax 

957

  

1,192

  

2,846

  

794

 
        

 

  

 

  

Items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings:

      

 

  

 

  
 Foreign currency translation differences for

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  
 foreign operations, net of tax 

(9,289

)

 

(16,589

)

 

14,688

  

(31,151

 Loss in fair value of interest rate swaps 

-

  

-

  

-

  

(11

 

Total

items that are or may be recycled to Net earnings

 

(9,289

)

 

(16,589

)

 

14,688

  

(31,162

)

Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax

 

(8,332

)

 

(15,397

)

 

17,534

  

(30,368

        

 

  

 

  

Comprehensive income

$

19,760

 

$

1,381

 

$

142,377

 

$

30,589

 

 

     

 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and 2017 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)

Three Months

 

Three Months

 

Nine Months

 

Nine Months

 
    

Sep. 30, 2018

 

Sep. 30, 2017

 

Sep. 30, 2018

 

Sep. 30, 2017

 
                

Cash provided by (used in):

Operating activities:

            
                
 

Net earnings

$

28,092

 

$

16,778

 

$

124,843

 

$

60,957

 
 

Items not involving cash:

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  
   Depreciation of plant and equipment 

20,071

  

18,836

  

60,990

  

58,406

 
   Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other 

9,715

  

10,435

  

27,482

  

26,756

 
   Income tax expense 

9,044

  

6,559

  

40,709

  

26,168

 
   Finance costs 

2,465

  

3,294

  

8,156

  

10,891

 
   Other assets 

241

  

(252

)

 

(176

)

 

(70

)

   Reforestation liability 

(2,111

)

 

(522

)

 

(684

)

 

1,787

 
   Provisions and other liabilities 

(3,724

)

 

2,178

  

(4,180

)

 

4,225

 
   Stock options 

212

  

159

  

558

  

420

 
   Write-down of plant, equipment and intangibles 

5,823

  

-

  

10,687

  

-

 
   Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 

97

  

(2

)

 

(84

)

 

(11

)

   Other expense (income) 

(192

)

 

40

  

66

  

974

 
     

69,733

  

57,503

  

268,367

  

190,503

 
 

Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:

      

 

  

 

  
   Trade accounts receivable and other 

20,738

  

(8,785

)

 

(3,232

)

 

(21,041

)

   Inventories 

951

  

10,417

  

(30,975

)

 

(5,255

)

   Prepayments 

(560

)

 

(1,011

)

 

(3,344

)

 

(1,430

)

   Trade accounts payable and provisions 

(3,952

)

 

3,576

  

9,656

  

9,841

 
   Income taxes paid 

(1,954

)

 

(723

)

 

(3,276

)

 

(1,143

)

 

    

84,956

  

60,977

  

237,196

  

171,475

 
          

 

  

 

  

Investing activities:

      

 

  

 

  
  Additions to property, plant and equipment 

(28,968

)

 

(19,805

)

 

(56,133

)

 

(42,957

  Additions to roads and bridges 

(9,473

)

 

(8,608

)

 

(23,641

)

 

(25,139

  Additions to timber licences and other intangible assets 

(40

)

 

(461

)

 

(90

)

 

(1,826

  Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 

324

  

63

  

509

  

461

 
  Net proceeds from (additions to) investments and other assets 

(93,354

)

 

2,805

  

(106,919

)

 

2,653

 
     

(131,511

)

 

(26,006

)

 

(186,274

)

 

(66,808

)

    

 

     

 

  

 

  

Financing activities:

      

 

  

 

  
  Issuance of share capital, net of expenses  

-

  

-

  

143

  

-

 
  Repurchase of share capital 

(11,950

)

 

-

  

(11,950

)

 

-

 
  Interest payments 

(2,788

)

 

(2,832

)

 

(7,902

)

 

(9,585

)

  Debt refinancing costs 

(67

)

 

(615

)

 

(70

)

 

(785

)

  Change in operating line components of long term debt 

-

  

2

 

 

(1

)

 

(63

)

  Additions to long term debt 

155,909

  

-

 

 

155,909

  

76,107

 
  Repayments of long term debt 

(155,797

)

 

-

 

 

(155,797

)

 

(116,260

)

     

(14,693

)

 

(3,445

)

 

(19,668

)

 

(50,586

)

         

 

 

  

 

  

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and

     

 

 

  

 

  
 

cash equivalents held in a foreign currency

 

(2,144

)

 

(1,001

)

 

2,699

  

(1,538

)

Increase (decrease) in cash

 

(63,392

)

 

30,525

  

33,953

  

52,543

 

 

   

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

228,945

  

41,288

  

131,600

  

19,270

 

 

   

 

  

 

  

 

  

 

  

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

165,553

 

$

71,813

 

$

165,553

 

$

71,813

 
 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION 

September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017 (unaudited)

(thousands of Canadian Dollars)      
  

Sep. 30, 2018

 

Dec. 31, 2017

 
        

Assets

      

Current assets:

      
 Cash and cash equivalents

$

165,553

 

$

131,600

 
 Marketable securities 

89,547

  

-

 
 Trade accounts receivable and other 

117,593

  

112,470

 
 Income taxes receivable 

1,636

  

1,289

 
 Inventories 

199,294

  

165,156

 
 Prepayments 

16,363

  

12,562

 
   

589,986

  

423,077

 
  

 

  

 

  

Employee future benefits

 

3,497

  

502

 

Deposits and other assets

 

22,712

  

6,404

 

Property, plant and equipment

 

670,173

  

670,830

 

Roads and bridges

 

27,427

  

24,092

 

Timber licences

 

64,794

  

66,589

 

Other intangible assets

 

8,877

  

14,170

 

Goodwill

 

151,354

  

147,081

 

Deferred income taxes

 

653

  

251

 

 

 

 

  

 

  
  

$

1,539,473

 

$

1,352,996

 
  

 

  

 

  

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

  

 

  

Current liabilities:

 

  

 

  
 Trade accounts payable and provisions

$

164,066

 

$

152,854

 
 Reforestation liability 

13,975

  

12,873

 
 Income taxes payable  

251

  

224

 

 

  

178,292

  

165,951

 
  

 

  

 

  

Reforestation liability

 

27,306

  

27,535

 

Long term debt

 

258,900

  

250,900

 

Employee future benefits

 

8,170

  

8,249

 

Provisions and other liabilities

 

22,724

  

26,976

 

Deferred income taxes

 

58,765

  

19,197

 

 

 

 

  

 

  

Equity:

 

  

 

  
 Share capital 

550,864

  

555,388

 
 Contributed surplus 

3,662

  

8,582

 
 Translation reserve 

55,408

  

40,720

 
 Retained earnings 

375,382

  

249,498

 
  

 

  

 

  
   

985,316

  

854,188

 
  

 

  

 

  

 

 

$

1,539,473

 

$

1,352,996

 

 

       

Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors: 

 L. Sauder” 

“Thomas V. Milroy”

 
 DirectorDirector 
    

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains information and statements that are forward-looking in nature, including, but not limited to, statements containing the words “believes”, “will”, “should”, “expects”, “annualized” and similar expressions.  Such statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause Interfor’s actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements.  Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: price volatility, competition, availability and cost of log supply, natural or man-made disasters, currency exchange sensitivity, regulatory changes, allowable annual cut reductions, Aboriginal title and rights claims, potential countervailing and anti-dumping duties, stumpage fee variables and changes, environmental impact and performance, labour disruptions, cyber-security measures, and other factors referenced herein and in Interfor’s Annual Report available on www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com.  The forward-looking information and statements contained in this release are based on Interfor’s current expectations and beliefs.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements.  Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except where required by law.

ABOUT INTERFOR

Interfor is a growth-oriented lumber company with operations in Canada and the United States.  The Company has annual production capacity of approximately 3.1 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world.  For more information about Interfor, visit our website at www.interfor.com.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis for Q3’18 are available at www.sedar.com and www.interfor.com

There will be a conference call on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company’s release of its third quarter 2018 financial results.

The dial-in number is 1-866-559-8291.  The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion, and will be available until December 9, 2018.  The number to call is 1-855-859-2056, Passcode 7288847.

For further information:

Martin L. Juravsky, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(604) 689-6873

InterforNewLogo.jpg

Related debate

