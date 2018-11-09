09/11/2018 01:18:59

Intuitive Announces New General Manager in Korea

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISRG), has named Austin Kim as Vice President and General Manager in Korea, where he will direct business strategy and operations for the company.

Intuitive pioneered the field of robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery with the creation of its da Vinci Surgical System. Now on its fourth-generation system, the Silicon Valley-based company has seen more than five million robotic-assisted surgical procedures performed worldwide, and more than 43,000 physicians worldwide trained on da Vinci systems.

“Intuitive maintains a strong commitment to Korea, and under Austin Kim’s leadership, we expect to strengthen that commitment. Korean surgeons have traditionally been at the forefront of health care innovation, and are leaders in demonstrating improved patient care using robotic-assisted surgery and the value that follows,” said Gary Guthart, Intuitive CEO.

Kim brings more than 25 years of experience in the life sciences industry, including healthcare, government, and academia, and has developed extensive knowledge and expertise working in diverse markets, including the Asia Pacific region, India, China, Brazil, and the Americas.

Kim has led successful teams in the delivery of enterprise solutions. Most recently, he was the general manager in Korea for Agilent Technology, where he oversaw all aspects of the business from sales, marketing, service, finance, and regulatory affairs.

“Intuitive’s commitment to supporting surgical teams with innovative tools is very important,” said Kim. “I look forward to working with the strong Intuitive team already in Korea to advance our mission and grow an even deeper connection with Korean healthcare professionals.”

About Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ISRG), headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif., is the pioneer and a global technology leader in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery. Intuitive develops, manufactures and markets the da Vinci surgical system. The company strives to make surgery more effective, less invasive and easier on surgeons, patients and their families.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.intuitivesurgical.com.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

