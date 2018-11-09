Investeringsforeningen BankInvest – merger – change of last day of trading

Please notice that the merger below has been postponed, cf. today’s disclosure from Investeringsforeningen BankInvest.

Thus, last day of trading UCITS shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 23 November 2018.

Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN: DK0060576163 Name: BankInvest EM Virk.obl 2018 KL Last day of trading: 23 November 2018 Short name: BAIEMVKL Orderbook ID: 103934

Continuing sub-fund

ISIN: DK0016112832 Name: BankInvest EM Obligationer A Short name: BAIEMOBA Unchanged orderbook ID: 36311

For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66