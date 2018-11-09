09/11/2018 07:49:28

Investeringsforeningen BankInvest – merger – change of last day of trading

Please notice that the merger below has been postponed, cf. today’s disclosure from Investeringsforeningen BankInvest. 

Thus, last day of trading UCITS shares in the discontinuing sub-fund is 23 November 2018.

 

Discontinuing sub-fund 

ISIN:

DK0060576163

Name:

BankInvest EM Virk.obl 2018 KL

Last day of trading:

23 November 2018

Short name:

BAIEMVKL

Orderbook ID:

103934

 

 

Continuing sub-fund 

ISIN:

DK0016112832

Name:

BankInvest EM Obligationer A

Short name:

BAIEMOBA

Unchanged orderbook ID:

36311

 

 

For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66

 

