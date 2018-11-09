09/11/2018 02:11:30

ITRI Wins CES Innovation Awards for Second Consecutive Year

ITRI’s Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration and ELECLEAN’s Disinfectant Spray Both Named CES 2019 Innovation Awards Honorees

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), Taiwan's largest and one of the world's leading high-tech applied research institutions, has won the CES Innovation Awards for two consecutive years. Its Hybrid Power Dronewith High Payload and Duration was named a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the Robotics and Drones category, and its spinoff ELECLEAN received the same honor with ELECLEAN Disinfectant Spray in Home Appliances. The two honorees will be showcased at Venetian Ballroom, CES Tech West in Las Vegas during January 8-11, 2019.

The annual CES Innovation Awards program honors outstanding product design and engineering in brand-new consumer technology products. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), honorees are those whose products scored highly across all judging criteria, including engineering, aesthetic, and design qualities, user value, positive impact to quality of life, and competitiveness in the marketplace. This year’s honorees include leading companies such as NVIDIA, Honeywell, and Sony.

“This marks the second year in a row that ITRI has been named the CES Innovation Awards Honoree. We are very excited that ITRI’s market-oriented R&D achievements can stand out at CES, the global stage for innovation, which reveals ITRI’s outstanding innovation capability and its commitment to technology commercialization,” said ITRI President Edwin Liu. “We will continue to nurture startups like ELECLEAN and work closely with academia and industries to deliver successful collaboration results such as the Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration. Our aim is to develop novel solutions and assist industries to solve their problems and create uncontested market space,” he added.

ITRI’s Hybrid Power Drone with High Payload and Duration is an octocopter that can hover up to 45 minutes at 30 kg payload, which is over three times the endurance of a drone powered solely by lithium battery. The drone consists of an optimized carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP) fuselage and a hybrid power system including the lightweight aviation internal combustion engine (ICE) and the high power density electric generator and lithium batteries. The hybrid system, with a power-to-weight ratio of 0.6 kg/kw at 7.5 kw output, is very light and can provide the enormous power demand of the over 3 m axis diameter octocopter. The drone passed a preliminary field test for a smart spray system in a mountainous tea garden in the end of 2017. With high payload, the drone can even carry granular fertilizers, proving its capabilities as an advanced agricultural drone for plant protection. With highly efficient electric propulsion and fault-tolerant autopilot, it can perform robust delivery service and long range infrastructure inspection as well.

ELECLEAN Disinfectant Spray is a portable device that uses water to produce a disinfectant to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses such as H1N1 Virus, Enterovirus, and E. coli. It was developed by ITRI startup ELECLEAN, using the world’s first nano-catalysis electrochemical technology to convert water molecules into reactive oxygen species (ROS) in 15 minutes. ELECLEAN Disinfectant Spray is designed to be eco-friendly and convenient. Without adding chemicals, the device alleviates the need for preservatives, stabilizers, or scents that are common in conventional disinfectants, and thus will not result in skin allergies or dermatitis. Moreover, its user-friendly and compact design makes it easy to use and carry. The ELECLEAN Disinfectant Spray can be applied in homes, hospitals, restaurants, or schools for multiple purposes including disinfecting surfaces, cleaning hands, or sanitizing pets. 

Media Contact

Yvonne Liu

Office of Marketing Communications, ITRI

+886-(0)3-5919154

Yvonne.Liu@itri.org.tw

About 

ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world’s leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. It focuses on the fields of Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment.

Over the years, ITRI has incubated over 270 innovative companies, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote opportunities for international cooperation around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/069d0c2a-d6e0-411c-8853-7658585e872b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc376e2b-eb99-4cf2-abe3-04c25c5b50ee

 

itri_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
33
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
03 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg forundres til stadighed over de indlæg der kommer mod Danske Bank. Man kan kun være glad for, at..
24
06 Nov
FING-B
#HyundaiMotor will install a #fingerprint recognition sensor module on its new car door handle and s..
21
05 Nov
DANSKE
Vi er simpel hen så træt af dine negative og intetsigende indlæg om Danske bank, du har langt hen af..
20
05 Nov
ONXEO
Det er skægt, som du kan kommentere på forsøg, der endnu ingen gang er igangsat: Du er måske i færd ..
15
04 Nov
DANSKE
Sådan lidt i trods købte jeg igen aktier i Danske Bank tirsdag dagen før regnskabet. Selvom jeg e..
15
03 Nov
DANSKE
Flot regnskab af DB trods denne storm, som før eller siden jo ligger sig igen, uanset om 6212 vil de..
15
07 Nov
VWS
13:55 MHI Vestas kan nu lægge endnu en fast og ubetinget kontrakt i ordrebogen, efter at alle detalj..
14
05 Nov
 
Jeg vil da lige kippe med flaget mens Britta flyver over på vejen til Vestre Fængsel. Hvis man vil v..
14

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
SpeeDx broaden distribution network across Europe
2
VALNEVA Reports Nine Month Results for 2018, Confirms Guidance, Strengthens Balance Sheet with €50m Financing
3
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
4
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Reintroduction of Primatene® MIST
5
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Transaction Update, Preliminary 2019 Financial Guidance and Transaction Benefits Highlighted in Management Information Circular

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

02:11
ITRI Wins CES Innovation Awards for Second Consecutive Year
01:30
School Specialty Announces Fiscal Year 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results
01:18
Intuitive Announces New General Manager in Korea
00:55
Pretivm Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results
00:36
Update: Governor Jeb Bush to Deliver Keynote Address at the FAIR Awards Gala and Benefit
00:31
Imperial Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
00:18
Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2018
00:13
Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $500,000,000 Public Offering of Common Stock
08 Nov
goeasy Ltd. Announces Launch of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 02:37:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20181105.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2018-11-09 03:37:05 - 2018-11-09 02:37:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY