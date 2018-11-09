09/11/2018 12:03:00

Kandi Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

- Q3 revenue increased 34.0% yoy to $38.0 million -

- Q3 gross profit increased 29.2% yoy to $6.2 million -

JINHUA, China, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2018.

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Total revenues were $38.0 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 34.0% from total revenues of $28.4 million for the same period in 2017.             

  • Electric Vehicle (“EV”) parts sales increased by 18.7%, to $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2018, compared with EV parts sales of $27.0 million for the same period in 2017.             

  • Gross profit increased by 29.2% to $6.2 million, compared to $4.8 million for the same period last year.

     

  • Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the "JV Company") sold 1,502 units of EV products in the third quarter of 2018.

  • GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2018 was $6.5 million, or loss of $0.13 per fully diluted share compared with GAAP net income of $1.9 million, or income of $0.04 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2017.

  • Non-GAAP adjusted net loss1, which excludes stock award expenses and the change of the fair value of contingent consideration, was $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million for the same period in 2017. Non-GAAP adjusted loss per share1 was approximately $0.10 per fully diluted share for the third quarter of 2018, compared with Non-GAAP adjusted income per share1 of $0.06 per fully diluted share for the same period in 2017.

  • Working capital deficit was $12.2 million as of September 30, 2018. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $10.4 million as of September 30, 2018.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, “EV sales were impacted in the third quarter due to the JV Company’s new EV models awaiting MIIT’s approval to be included in the Directory of Recommended Models for Energy Saving and New Energy Vehicle Demonstration and Promotion, as well as approval of purchase tax exemption. Additionally, a large increase in the research and development expense caused a decline in net profits in the third quarter. However, we are happy to announce that the JV Company’s new EV models obtained all required approvals from MIIT for both Directory of Recommended Models for New Energy Vehicles and the Tax Exemption on September 19, 2018, and are now available for sale on the market. With the launch of the new EV models, the Company’s operations are forecasted to improve. The management team remains confident in enhancing Kandi’s brand name and competitive edge through its consumer favored EV products.”

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

　3Q18 3Q17 Y-o-Y% 
Net Revenues (US$million)$38.0 $28.4 34.0% 
Gross Profit (US$million)$6.2 $4.8 29.2% 
Gross Margin16.4% 17.0% - 

Net revenues for the third quarter of 2018 increased by 34.0% compared to the same period of last year. The increase in revenue was mainly due to the increase in EV parts and off-road vehicles sales during this quarter. The selling prices of our products for the three months ended September 30, 2018 decreased on average from the same period last year. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the increase of sales volume.                      

Operating Income (Loss)

　3Q18 3Q17 Y-o-Y% 
Operating Expenses (US$million)$8.7 $3.1 182.1% 
Operating (Loss) Income (US$million) ($2.4) $1.8 -237.4% 
Operating Margin -6.4%  6.2% - 

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2018 were $8.7 million, compared with $3.1 million in the same quarter of 2017. The increase in total operating expenses was due to the increased R&D expenses, which were $5.7 million in this quarter compared with $0.7 million in the same quarter last year.

GAAP Net Income (Loss)

 3Q18 3Q17 Y-o-Y% 
Net (Loss) Income  (US$million)($6.5) $1.9 -440.0% 
（Loss）Earnings per Weighted Average Common Share($0.13) $0.04 - 
（Loss）Earnings per Weighted Average Diluted Share($0.13) $0.04 - 
Stock Award Expenses(US$million)$0.03 $1.0 -96.9% 
Change in the Fair Value of Contingent Consideration(US$million)$1.6 - - 
Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income (US$million)($5.0) $2.9 -267.5% 

Net loss was $6.5 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared with net income of $1.9 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease of net income for this quarter was primarily attributable to the loss from the JV Company and increased R&D expenses this period as compared to the same period of last year.

Non-GAAP net loss was $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2018, compared to Non-GAAP net income of $2.9 million in the same quarter of 2017. The decrease of net income (non-GAAP) was primarily attributable to the loss from the JV Company and increased R&D expenses this period as compared to the same period of last year.

Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd. (the “JV Company”)

Financial Results

In the third quarter of 2018, the JV Company sold 1,502 units of EV products.

The condensed financial income statements of the JV Company in the third quarter are as set forth below:

　3Q18 3Q17 Y-o-Y% 
Net Revenues (US$million)$19.9 $86.2 -76.9% 
Gross Income (US$million)$3.1 $5.3 -41.5% 
Gross Margin15.8% 6.1% - 
Net loss (US$million)($5.9) ($0.5) 1080.0% 

Revenue for the JV Company was $19.9 million in the third quarter of 2018, a decrease of 76.9% compared to the same quarter of 2017. Net loss was $5.9 million, a 1080.0% increase in the loss compared to the same quarter of 2017.

Kandi’s investments in the JV Company are accounted for using the equity method of accounting because Kandi has a 50% ownership interest in the JV Company. As a result, Kandi recorded 50% of the JV Company’s losses of $2.9 million for this quarter. After eliminating intra-entity profits and losses, Kandi’s share of the after-tax loss of the JV Company was $3.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Third

Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its third quarter 2018 financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (9:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on November 9, 2018. Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Mr. Mei Bing, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.  

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toll-free dial-in number: +1-800-263-0877

  • International dial-in number: + 1-646-828-8143

  • Webcast and replay: https://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=132150

A live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company’s website at https://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. (“Kandi Vehicles”), SC Autosports, LLC – previously Sportsman Country, LLC, and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles. 

More information about Kandi can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at https://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website. https://www.kandiev.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (https://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Company Contact:

Ms. KewaLuo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com

- Tables Below -

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. 

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

 

(UNAUDITED)

 
 
 

 

September 30,

2018

 

 

December 31,

2017

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

   

Current assets

      
Cash and cash equivalents $1,342,085  $4,891,808 
Restricted cash  9,104,584   11,218,688 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $319,421 and $133,930 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)  40,111,173   34,397,858 
Inventories (net of provision for slow moving inventory of $662,769 and $620,919 as of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively)  15,676,683   15,979,794 
Notes receivable  72,817   - 
Notes receivable from JV Company and related party  2,184,519   1,137,289 
Other receivables  1,233,460   2,650,668 
Prepayments and prepaid expense  6,662,684   6,536,839 
Due from employees  6,668   7,070 
Advances to suppliers  8,794,653   14,908,385 
Amount due from JV Company, net  77,386,193   146,422,440 
Amount due from related party  -   162,048 

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

  162,575,519   238,312,887 
         

LONG-TERM ASSETS

        
Property, Plant and Equipment, net  83,664,992   12,000,971 
Land use rights, net  11,848,966   12,666,047 
Construction in progress  -   53,083,925 
Deferred taxes assets  3,294,885   4,383,425 
Long Term Investment  -   1,460,034 
Investment in JV Company  146,272,731   70,681,013 
Goodwill  28,583,528   322,591 
Intangible assets  4,491,080   331,116 
Advances to suppliers  -   21,592,918 
Other long term assets  6,168,533   7,590,734 
Amount due from JV Company, net  -   15,907,183 

TOTAL Long-Term Assets

  284,324,715   200,019,957 
         

TOTAL ASSETS

 $446,900,234  $438,332,844 
         

CURRENT LIABILITIES

        
Accounts payables $111,376,786  $111,595,540 
Other payables and accrued expenses  6,065,379   6,556,209 
Short-term loans  30,583,267   33,042,864 
Customer deposits  214,079   205,544 
Notes payable  24,663,846   28,075,945 
Income tax payable  471,184   2,902,699 
Due to employees  34,070   35,041 
Deferred income  1,353,819   2,191,143 

Total Current Liabilities

  174,762,430   184,604,985 
         

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

        
Long term bank loans  28,981,286   30,737,547 
Contingent liability  12,204,964   - 
Other long-term liability  681,768   - 

Total Long-Term Liabilities

  41,868,018   30,737,547 
         

TOTAL LIABILITIES

  216,630,448   215,342,532 

STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY

        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 55,989,502 and 48,036,538 shares issued and 51,481,944 and 48,036,538 outstanding at September 30, 2018 and December 31,2017, respectively  51,482   48,037 
Additional paid-in capital  254,980,909   233,055,348 
Retained earnings (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at September 30,2018 and December 31,2017, respectively)  (5,221,190)  (3,802,310)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (19,541,415)  (6,310,763)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

  230,269,786   222,990,312 

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 $446,900,234  $438,332,844 
         

 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 

(UNAUDITED)

 
 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

2018

 

 

September 30,

2017

 

 

September 30,

2018

 

 

September 30,

2017

 

             
REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTY, NET $14,860,034  $6,604,109  $32,211,352  $10,720,595 
REVENUES FROM JV COMPANY AND RELATED PARTY, NET  23,135,326   21,749,790   30,479,521   49,233,156 
                 

REVENUES, NET

 

 

37,995,360

 

 

 

28,353,899

 

 

 

62,690,873

 

 

 

59,953,751

 

                 
COST OF GOODS SOLD  (31,753,311)  (23,522,406)  (53,044,861)  (50,697,990)
                 

GROSS PROFIT

 

 

6,242,049

 

 

 

4,831,493

 

 

 

9,646,012

 

 

 

9,255,761

 

                 

OPERATING EXPENSES:

                
Research and development  (5,691,649)  (657,851)  (7,091,836)  (26,569,624)
Selling and marketing  (898,896)  (216,351)  (1,875,294)  (976,913)
General and administrative  (2,070,947)  (2,196,201)  (5,534,039)  (12,074,147)

Total Operating Expenses

  (8,661,492)  (3,070,403)  (14,501,169)  (39,620,684)
                 

(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

 

 

(2,419,443

)

 

 

1,761,090

 

 

 

(4,855,157

)

 

 

(30,364,923

)

                 

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):

                
Interest income  52,745   619,923   1,452,522   1,709,990 
Interest expense  (483,376)  (598,523)  (1,505,409)  (1,761,786)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (1,552,686)  -   1,814,326   - 
Government grants  607,008   474,950   717,821   5,804,561 
Share of (loss) income after tax of JV  (3,247,343)  444,181   (79,592)  (13,455,786)
Other income (expense), net  15,735   (6,560)  666,294   143,617 

Total other (expense) income, net

  (4,607,917)  933,971   3,065,962   (7,559,404)
                 

(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

  (7,027,360)  2,695,061   (1,789,195)  (37,924,327)
                 
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)  505,961   (776,985)  370,316   4,130,951 
                 

NET (LOSS) INCOME

 

 

(6,521,399

)

 

 

1,918,076

 

 

 

(1,418,879

)

 

 

(33,793,376

)

                 
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME                
Foreign currency translation  (8,108,270)  4,032,652   (13,230,652)  8,942,931 
                 

COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

 $(14,629,669) $5,950,728  $(14,649,531) $(24,850,445)
                 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC  51,474,048   48,028,467   51,089,047   47,913,028 
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING DILUTED  51,474,048   48,028,467   51,089,047   47,913,028 
                 
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, BASIC $(0.13) $0.04  $(0.03) $(0.71)
NET (LOSS) INCOME PER SHARE, DILUTED $(0.13) $0.04  $(0.03) $(0.71)
                 

 

 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

 
 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

2018

 

 

September 30,

2017

 

       

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

      
Net (loss) $(1,418,879) $(33,793,376)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  2,271,599   3,556,661 
Assets impairments  78,415   136,936 
Allowance for doubtful accounts  (7,093)  - 
Deferred taxes  -   (5,596,103)
Share of income after tax of JV Company  79,592   13,455,786 
Reserve for fixed assets  (53,561)  - 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (1,814,326)  - 
Stock compensation cost  253,934   5,498,183 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:

        

(Increase) Decrease In:

        
Accounts receivable  (52,845,923)  (8,926,990)
Deferred taxes assets  (52,126)  - 
Notes receivable  491,272   - 
Notes receivable from JV Company and related party  3,196,340   4,923,967 
Inventories  1,555,993   (2,814,129)
Other receivables and other assets  1,497,230   754,661 
Due from employee  945   (10,766)
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses  (4,590,404)  23,878,150 
Advances to suppliers-long term  -   (4,804,200)
Amount due from JV Company  (81,549,214)  (33,071,177)
Amount due from JV Company-long-term  15,907,183   (15,907,183)
Due from related party  161,874   4,406,105 

Increase (Decrease) In:

        
Accounts payable  101,684,965   53,102,716 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  29,845,307   2,173,413 
Notes payable  (12,434,813)  (3,933,839)
Customer deposits  20,350   80,057 
Income tax payable  (2,353,826)  732,405 
Deferred income  (761,643)  (5,127,455)
Loss contingency-litigation  -   587,579 

Net cash used in operating activities

 $(836,809) $(698,599)
         

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net $(304,745) $(420,037)
Purchases of land use rights and other intangible assets  (105,480)  - 
Acquisition of Jinhua An Kao (net of cash received)  (3,610,846)  - 
Acquisition of SC Autosports (net of cash received)  486,954   - 
Purchases of construction in progress  (425,241)  (1,565,244)
Reimbursement of capitalize interests for construction in progress  1,818,390   - 
Long Term Investment  1,458,464   - 
Short term investment  -   4,553,734 

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 $(682,504) $2,568,453 

 

        

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

        
Proceeds from short-term bank loans $25,515,452  $24,854,574 
Repayments of short-term bank loans  (26,283,065)  (27,939,362)
Repayments of long-term bank loans  (153,523)  - 
Proceeds from notes payable  40,313,800   13,367,413 
Repayment of notes payable  (43,024,633)  (14,060,961)

Net cash used in financing activities

 $(3,631,969) $(3,778,336)

 

        

NET (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

 $(5,151,282) $(1,908,482)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash $(512,545) $1,011,615 

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR

 $16,110,496  $25,193,298 
         

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

 $10,446,669  $24,296,431 
         

SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION

        
Income taxes paid $1,981,072  $1,072,082 
Interest paid $1,274,399  $1,164,774 
         

SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:

        
Construction in progress transferred to property, plant and equipment $75,266,352  $- 
Long term and short term advances to suppliers transferred to construction in progress $31,786,196  $12,241,736 
Settlement of due from JV Company and related parties with notes receivable $62,549,758  $39,197,964 
Settlement of accounts receivables with notes receivable from unrelated parties $49,620,953  $1,150,038 
Settlement of other receivables with notes receivable from unrelated parties $930,347  $- 
Assignment of notes receivable from unrelated parties to supplier to settle accounts payable $20,126,196  $1,150,038 
Assignment of notes receivable from JV Company and related parties to supplier to settle accounts payable $57,956,363  $33,175,103 
Assignment of notes receivable from unrelated parties to supplier to settle other payable $29,857,070  $- 
Assignment of notes receivable from JV Company and related parties to supplier to settle other payable $230,284  $- 
Settlement of accounts payable with notes payables $23,846,161  $15,149,150 
Acquisition of Jinhua An Kao by stock $20,718,859  $- 
Acquisition of SC by stock $756,664  $- 
Cancellation of notes payables $10,746,580  $- 
Amount due from JV Company converted to investment in JV Company $83,669,804  $- 
Adjustment of construction in progress with accounts payable $8,153,573  $- 
Adjustment of advance to supplier with accounts payable $479,575  $- 
Deferred tax changed to other comprehensive income $-  $52,266 
Adjustment of Construction in progress $-  $1,057,152 
Purchase of construction in progress in accounts payable $-  $6,244,120 

____________________________

1Non-GAAP measures, including Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS are defined as the financial measures excluding the change of fair value of contingent consideration and the effects of stock award expenses. We supply non-GAAP information because we believe it allows our investors to obtain a clearer understanding of our operations. Any non-GAAP measure should not be considered as a substitute for, and should only be read in conjunction with, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

