Liquidation and Dissolution of Asia Pacific Fund, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. (NYSE:APB) announced today that the liquidation and dissolution of the Fund’s portfolio is being conducted in an orderly fashion pursuant to the Plan of Liquidation and Dissolution approved by the Fund’s stockholders at the 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The Fund expects to make a liquidating distribution to stockholders in February 2019.

Additional details regarding the liquidation, including the day on which the books of the Fund will be closed with respect to stockholders and trading on the New York Stock Exchange will cease as well as the precise date on which the liquidating distribution is expected to occur, will be provided in one or more future press releases.

For more information, contact:

P

r

i

s

ti

ne Advisers – 1-

888-4-ASIA-PAC (1-888-427-4272)

or

v

i

a email at pbaronowski@pristineadvisers.com

The Asia Pacific Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, organized as a Maryland corporation and is registered with the SEC under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities in the Asia Pacific countries (excluding Japan). The Fund is managed by Value Partners Hong Kong Limited.

Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. An investment in the Fund is subject to certain risks, including market risk. In general, shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value and at the time of sale may be trading on the exchange at a price that is more or less than the original purchase price or the net asset value. An investor should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. Please read a Fund’s disclosure documents before investing.

In addition to historical information, this release contains forward-looking statements, which may concern, among other things, domestic and foreign markets, industry and economic trends and developments and government regulation and their potential impact on the Fund’s investment portfolio. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors set forth in the Fund’s disclosure documents, filed with the SEC, and actual trends, developments and regulations in the future, and their impact on the Fund could be materially different from those projected, anticipated or implied. The Fund has no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.