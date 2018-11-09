Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value
London, November 8
09 November 2018
CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
(“Crystal Amber Fund” or the “Fund”)
Monthly Net Asset Value
Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value (“NAV”) per share at 31 October 2018 was 230.93 pence (30 September 2018: 256.60pence per share).
The proportion of the Fund’s NAV at 31 October 2018 represented by the ten largest shareholdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:
|Ten largest shareholdings
|Pence per share
|Percentage of investee equity held
|Hurricane Energy plc
|44.1
|4.8%
|FairFX Group plc
|35.1
|18.7%
|Northgate plc
|32.5
|6.3%
|STV Group plc
|28.7
|19.2%
|De La Rue plc
|25.5
|5.0%
|Woodford PCT plc
|17.6
|2.3%
|Board Intelligence Ltd*
|3.8
|*
|GI Dynamics Inc.
|3.3
|39.0%
|Leaf Clean Energy Co
|2.8
|30.0%
|Sutton Harbour Holdings plc
|2.7
|8.4%
|Total of ten largest shareholdings
|196.1
|Other investments
|31.5
|Cash and accruals
|3.3
|Total NAV
|230.9
*Board Intelligence Ltd is a private company and its shares are not listed on a stock exchange. Therefore, the percentage held is not disclosed.
For further enquiries please contact:
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
Chris Waldron (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 742 742
www.crystalamber.com
Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/Liz Kirchner
Tel: 020 3328 5656
Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160
Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080