Net Asset Value(s)

Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 8

Daily NAV Announcement

Fidelity Japan Trust PLC

The net asset value (unaudited) for the above company as at close of business on 08-11-2018 was:

152.70p

The above net asset values was calculated in accordance with applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations.    

