09/11/2018 16:16:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Related content

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 9

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 8 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1302.35p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1296.62p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1329.37p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1323.64p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
PCT LTD Announces Completion of Major Commercialization Milestones and Promotion of Jody Read to CEO Position
2
Spero Therapeutics Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Pipeline Overview
3
Cidara Provides Corporate Update and Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
4
ITRI Wins CES Innovation Awards for Second Consecutive Year
5
HempLife Today to Launch New Advertising Campaigns Featuring its New Slogan for CannazALL CBD Products

Related stock quotes

Boliga Gruppen A/S 8.250 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

16:30
FXCM Group Reports Monthly Execution Data
16:26
Blocklisting - Interim Review
16:16
Net Asset Value(s)
16:15
CSX Launches Community Investment Program to Support Military Members, First Responders and their Families
16:14
Chembio Ebola Virus Diagnostic Test Receives U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization
16:13
Weekly Exercise - Norwegian Stock 110/18
15:56
Intellectual Property Awareness Series for Entrepreneurs Comes to Santa Rosa
15:49
Portfolio Update
15:47
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of Finisar Corporation to II-VI Incorporated is Fair to Shareholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
09 November 2018 16:46:20
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.2 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-09 17:46:20 - 2018-11-09 16:46:20 - 1000 - Website: OKAY