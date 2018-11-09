ODU's Stuart Henderson named Governor’s Distinguished Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) Professor

Norfolk, Va., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Stuart Henderson, director of the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (Jefferson Lab), has been named a Governor's Distinguished CEBAF (Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility) Professor. Henderson's appointment as a professor of physics at Old Dominion University was recently confirmed by the presidents of the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech, Virginia Commonwealth University, and the College of William & Mary, following the approval of the Board of Visitors of Old Dominion.

Jefferson Lab is one of 17 national laboratories funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). Old Dominion University is the lab’s largest research partner. The lab also receives support from the City of Newport News and the Commonwealth of Virginia. Stuart assumed leadership of J-Lab in April 2017.

In his letter of congratulations, Northam praised Henderson’s expertise and leadership.

“The Commonwealth of Virginia has enjoyed a strong partnership with Jefferson Lab, dating back over three decades when the first professorship was named. You bring strong skills and merit to Jefferson Lab,” Northam wrote. “The Commonwealth is proud to have you at the helm and appreciative of ODU for helping secure your Governor’s Distinguished Continuous Professor appointment.”

Old Dominion University President John R. Broderick also cited Jefferson Lab’s distinguished academic record among Henderson’s achievements.

“Nearly one-third of all nuclear science Ph.D.’s awarded in the U.S. are based on Jefferson Lab research,” he said. “Its STEM programs reach more than 13,000 students and 1,200 teachers every year. That kind of success comes with outstanding leadership like Stuart Henderson’s.”

"The Southeastern Universities Research Association (SURA) is very pleased to have Stuart as the leader of Jefferson Lab at this exciting time of growth, and grateful to ODU for approving his Governor's CEBAF professorship," said Jerry P. Draayer, President and CEO of SURA.

SURA serves as the majority, administrative and tax member of Jefferson Science Associates, LLC, the contractor for the 700-employee DOE facility. SURA was the sole contractor of Jefferson Lab when Virginia awarded the first GDCP in 1985.