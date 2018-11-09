09/11/2018 12:20:00

Report: Developing Opportunities within California Resources, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group, Taseko Mines, Entercom Communications, and Eagle Bulk Shipping — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM), Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB), Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM), and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC), America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX), Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC (NYSE:OZM), Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB), Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM), and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORPORATION (CRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

California Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, California Resources reported revenue of $828.00MM vs $445.00MM (up 86.07%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.34 vs -$3.11. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, California Resources reported revenue of $2,006.00MM vs $1,547.00MM (up 29.67%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$6.26 vs $6.76. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.33. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $8.47 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2019.

AMERICA MOVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V. (AMX) REPORT OVERVIEW

America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V reported revenue of $13,098.15MM vs $13,723.42MM (down 4.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.30 vs $0.16 (up 90.60%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V reported revenue of $51,632.00MM vs $47,050.00MM (up 9.74%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.20 (up 100.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 13th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.20 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

OCH-ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC (OZM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported revenue of $93.83MM vs $132.00MM (down 28.92%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs $0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group reported revenue of $858.34MM vs $770.36MM (up 11.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs -$0.72. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 15th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.37 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2019.

TASEKO MINES LIMITED (TGB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Taseko Mines' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Taseko Mines reported revenue of $56.87MM vs $62.64MM (down 9.22%) and basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.07 (down 67.97%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Taseko Mines reported revenue of $291.82MM vs $199.27MM (up 46.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.12 vs -$0.11. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.00. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.11 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION (ETM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Entercom Communications' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Entercom Communications reported revenue of $372.12MM vs $124.97MM (up 197.77%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.02 vs $0.15 (down 86.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Entercom Communications reported revenue of $592.88MM vs $464.77MM (up 27.56%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.51 vs $0.94 (up 379.79%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.23. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.24 and is expected to report on March 14th, 2019.

EAGLE BULK SHIPPING INC. (EGLE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eagle Bulk Shipping's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Eagle Bulk Shipping reported revenue of $74.94MM vs $53.63MM (up 39.73%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Eagle Bulk Shipping reported revenue of $236.78MM vs $124.49MM (up 90.20%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.63 vs -$10.87. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 4th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.59 and is expected to report on March 4th, 2019.

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

