Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind California Water Service Group Holding, Canadian Solar, JELD-WEN Holding, CONSOL Coal Resources LP, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Pier 1 Imports — New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD), CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR), Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), and Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine California Water Service Group Holding (NYSE:CWT), Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ), JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD), CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR), Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT), and Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE:PIR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 7th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP HOLDING (CWT) REPORT OVERVIEW

California Water Service Group Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, California Water Service Group Holding reported revenue of $218.98MM vs $211.73MM (up 3.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.72 vs $0.70 (up 2.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, California Water Service Group Holding reported revenue of $666.89MM vs $609.37MM (up 9.44%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $1.02 (up 37.25%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.29. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.42 and is expected to report on March 7th, 2019.

CANADIAN SOLAR INC. (CSIQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Canadian Solar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Canadian Solar reported revenue of $650.59MM vs $692.37MM (down 6.03%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.26 vs $0.66 (down 60.61%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Canadian Solar reported revenue of $3,390.39MM vs $2,853.08MM (up 18.83%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.71 vs $1.13 (up 51.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on November 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.82 and is expected to report on March 18th, 2019.

JELD-WEN HOLDING, INC. (JELD) REPORT OVERVIEW

JELD-WEN Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, JELD-WEN Holding reported revenue of $1,172.50MM vs $948.79MM (up 23.58%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.45 (down 24.44%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, JELD-WEN Holding reported revenue of $3,763.93MM vs $3,666.80MM (up 2.65%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.00 vs -$1.08. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 20th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.02 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

CONSOL COAL RESOURCES LP (CCR) REPORT OVERVIEW

CONSOL Coal Resources LP's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, CONSOL Coal Resources LP reported revenue of $75.31MM vs $78.26MM (down 3.77%) and basic earnings per share $0.31 vs $0.07 (up 342.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, CONSOL Coal Resources LP reported revenue of $322.78MM vs $281.12MM (up 14.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.40 vs $0.84 (up 66.67%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.28 and is expected to report on February 5th, 2019.

GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS, INC. (GBT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Global Blood Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.94. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.69 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2019.

PIER 1 IMPORTS, INC. (PIR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Pier 1 Imports' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended August 31st, 2018 vs August 31st, 2017, Pier 1 Imports reported revenue of $355.34MM vs $407.61MM (down 12.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.63 vs -$0.10. For the twelve months ended February 28th, 2018 vs February 28th, 2017, Pier 1 Imports reported revenue of $1,798.52MM vs $1,828.45MM (down 1.64%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.14 vs $0.37 (down 62.16%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 12th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending November 30th, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.09. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.51 and is expected to report on April 17th, 2019.

