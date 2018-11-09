Revere Bank Announces Third Quarter 2018 Record Earnings – Net Income of $7 Million Increased 37% Over the Third Quarter 2017

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revere Bank (the “Bank”) (OTCQX: REVB) today reported record quarterly net income of $7.01 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, a 36.8% increase compared to $5.12 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Net income per basic common share for the third quarter of 2018 was $0.68 compared to $0.53 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 28.3%. Net income per diluted common share increased 30.0% to $0.65 for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $0.50 for the same period in 2017.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $20.42 million, a 51.1% increase compared to $13.51 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Net income per basic common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $2.02 compared to $1.39 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 45.3%. Net income per diluted common share increased 47.0% to $1.94 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $1.32 for the same period in 2017.
Quarterly Highlights
- Closed a common stock offering of 1.61 million shares with net proceeds of $44.1 million.
- Began trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “REVB”.
- Grew pretax net income by 5.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018.
- Period end loans grew 13.9%, or $243.9 million, compared to the third quarter of 2017, and grew 1.8%, or $36.2 million, compared to the second quarter of 2018.
- Period end deposits grew 10.9%, or $191.7 million, compared to the third quarter of 2017 and grew 2.2%, or $41.9 million, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Core deposits grew 3.5%, or $63.9 million, compared to the second quarter of 2018 as we allowed $22.0 million in brokered deposits to run off during the quarter.
Ken Cook, Co-President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to report continued strong pretax and net income trends on both a year-over-year and linked-quarter basis. Furthermore, we continue to grow loans and deposits and maintain very strong credit quality as we, and the industry, manage through rising short-term interest rates and a flattening yield curve. Our future is bright and our loan and deposit pipelines are strong.”
Drew Flott, Co-President and CEO, added, “The success of our $44.1 million capital raise has strengthened our capital position. This, combined with our continually increasing earnings power, positions us to maintain strong capital ratios as we continue to achieve solid growth into the future. We are also excited with our listing on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol REVB. The OTCQX provides our shareholders and the investment community with increased liquidity and access to our stock.”
Earnings and Growth Highlights
|
In thousands, except per share data
|3Q 2018
|
|2Q 2018
|
|3Q 2017
|
|
|
|
|Loans
|$
| 1,997,511
|
|$
| 1,961,343
|
|$
| 1,753,601
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|$
| 1,950,385
|
|$
| 1,908,494
|
|$
| 1,758,726
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|YTD 2018
|
|YTD 2017
|Pre-tax income
|$
| 9,451
|
|$
| 8,964
|
|$
| 8,083
|
|$
| 27,135
|
|$
| 21,350
|Net Income
|$
| 7,006
|
|$
| 6,850
|
|$
| 5,122
|
|$
| 20,415
|
|$
| 13,509
|EPS
|$
| 0.68
|
|$
| 0.68
|
|$
| 0.53
|
|$
| 2.02
|
|$
| 1.39
|Diluted EPS
|$
| 0.65
|
|$
| 0.65
|
|$
| 0.50
|
|$
| 1.94
|
|$
| 1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third quarter net income increased $1.88 million or 36.8% compared to the third quarter of 2017, and $156 thousand, or 2.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Our third quarter diluted EPS remained unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2018, despite our increased net income, due to the increased shares outstanding from our recent successful capital raise and the exercise of stock options. When compared to the third quarter of 2017, diluted EPS increased $0.15 per share, or 30.0%, as a result of increased pre-tax income of 16.9% and a decrease in tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”) effective January 1, 2018.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income increased $6.91 million, or 51.1%, compared to the same period of 2017. During the period diluted EPS increased $0.62 per share, or 47.0%, as a result of increased pre-tax net income of 27.1% and a decrease in tax expense due to the Tax Act.
Income Statement Review
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In thousands
|
|3Q 2018
|
|2Q 2018
|
|3Q 2017
|
|YTD 2018
|
|YTD 2017
|Interest income
|
|$
| 27,403
|
|
|$
| 25,766
|
|
|$
| 22,940
|
|
|$
| 77,451
|
|
|$
| 64,922
|
|Interest expense
|
|
| 6,559
|
|
|
| 5,364
|
|
|
| 4,340
|
|
|
| 16,767
|
|
|
| 11,990
|
|Net interest income
|
|$
| 20,844
|
|
|$
| 20,402
|
|
|$
| 18,600
|
|
|$
| 60,684
|
|
|$
| 52,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yield on interest-earning assets
|
|
|4.85
|%
|
|
|4.88
|%
|
|
|4.66
|%
|
|
|4.82
|%
|
|
|4.61
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
|1.51
|%
|
|
|1.32
|%
|
|
|1.13
|%
|
|
|1.35
|%
|
|
|1.08
|%
|Net Interest margin
|
|
|3.69
|%
|
|
|3.87
|%
|
|
|3.78
|%
|
|
|3.77
|%
|
|
|3.76
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our net interest income continues to grow and drive increased earnings. Our third quarter net interest income increased 12.1% compared to the same period last year and 2.2% compared to the prior quarter. Year to date net interest income is up 14.6% compared to the same period last year.
On a year-to-date basis our net interest margin increased by one basis point from last year to 3.77%. Our current quarter’s net interest margin decreased by 18 basis points from the prior quarter and nine basis points from the same period last year. This decrease was primarily the result of an increase in the cost of funds due to an increase in short term market rates, the success of a third quarter CD campaign, and a change in our interest-earning asset mix. Going forward we expect these factors to be mitigated as the excess liquid funds from the CD campaign and our equity raise are deployed into higher earning assets such as loans. We continue to focus on improving the net interest margin and note that about one third of our loan portfolio will reprice over the next twelve months.
Non-interest income and Non-interest expense
|
Dollars in thousands
|3Q 2018
|
|2Q 2018
|
|3Q 2017
|
|YTD 2018
|
|YTD 2017
|Non-interest income
|$
| 433
|
|
|$
| 604
|
|
|$
| 495
|
|
|$
| 1,621
|
|
|$
| 1,610
|
|Non-interest expense
|$
| 11,181
|
|
|$
| 10,889
|
|
|$
| 10,229
|
|
|$
| 32,419
|
|
|$
| 30,684
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Efficiency ratio
|
|52.55
|%
|
|
|51.84
|%
|
|
|53.57
|%
|
|
|52.03
|%
|
|
|56.26
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income was $433 thousand for the third quarter, a decrease of $62 thousand, or 12.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2017, and $171 thousand, or 28.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily caused by a decrease in mortgage referral fees. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, total non-interest income increased slightly by 0.7% to $1.62 million, compared to $1.61 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017.
Non-interest expense increased by $952 thousand, or 9.3%, in the third quarter compared to the same period last year and $292 thousand, or 2.7%, compared to the second quarter. On a year-to-date basis non-interest expense increased $1.74 million, or 5.7%, to $32.4 million, compared to $30.7 million during the first nine months of 2017. These increases were driven primarily by an increase in the number of employees to manage our continued growth and a significant investment in a brand identity marketing campaign. While we maintain strict control of our operating expenses, we also know the importance of investing in increased future earnings and growth.
For the third quarter our efficiency ratio improved to 52.55% compared to the same period last year and improved on a year- to-date basis to 52.03% from 56.26% for the first nine months of 2017. The improvement primarily reflects continued economies of scale as we grow and to a lesser extent a reduction in merger and acquisition expense during the period. Compared to the prior quarter our efficiency ratio increased to 52.55% from 51.84% primarily due to increased marketing costs.
|
|
|3Q 2018
|
|2Q 2018
|
|3Q 2017
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.21
|%
|
|1.26
|%
|
|0.99
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.00
|%
|
|13.71
|%
|
|11.08
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on assets and equity increased 22 basis points and 192 basis points, respectively, during the quarter compared to the same period last year. These increases for the third quarter over the prior year period were primarily driven by increased earnings and the impact of the Tax Act. Return on assets and return on equity declined slightly by five basis points and 71 basis points, respectively, when compared to the prior quarter. These decreases were caused in part by an increase in short term liquidity from a successful CD campaign and from the capital raise and by investing in the above referenced brand identity campaign.
Balance Sheet Review
|
Dollars in thousands
|Sep. 2018
|
|Jun. 2018
|
|Dec. 2017
|
|Sep. 2017
|Assets
|$
| 2,317,700
|
|$
| 2,250,319
|
|$
| 2,098,845
|
|$
| 2,070,939
|Loans
|
| 1,997,511
|
|
| 1,961,343
|
|
| 1,814,692
|
|
| 1,753,601
|Deposits
|
| 1,950,385
|
|
| 1,908,494
|
|
| 1,795,092
|
|
| 1,758,726
|FHLB borrowings
|
| 74,594
|
|
| 102,279
|
|
| 77,827
|
|
| 90,087
|Stockholders' equity
|
| 255,905
|
|
| 203,772
|
|
| 188,277
|
|
| 185,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset growth from September 30, 2017, to September 30, 2018, was $247 million, or 11.9%, and was driven primarily by loan growth. When compared to December 31, 2017, assets increased $219 million, or 10.4%, which was primarily the result of loan growth. Assets increased $67 million compared to the prior quarter, or 3.0%, due to loan growth and an increase in cash equivalents from the recent capital raise.
Loans increased $244 million, or 13.9%, compared to September 30, 2017, and were driven primarily by an increase in commercial real estate loans and commercial loans. During the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, loans increased $183 million, or 10.1%, primarily driven by an increase in commercial real estate loans as well as an increase in commercial loans. Compared to June 30, 2018, loans increased $36 million, or 1.8%, primarily due to commercial real estate loan growth.
Deposits increased $192 million, or 10.9%, compared to September 30, 2017, primarily due to increases in money market deposits. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, deposits increased $155 million, or 8.7%, primarily due to increases in money market deposits. Compared to June 30, 2018, deposits increased $42 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to increases in CD and money market deposits.
Stockholders’ equity increased $70.4 million, or 37.9% compared to September 30, 2017, and $52.1 million, or 25.6%, compared to June 30, 2018. The very strong equity growth in the third quarter was achieved through record quarterly earnings and a successful capital raise that yielded $44.1 million in net capital through the issuance of 1.61 million common shares.
The Bank’s capital ratios remain well above regulatory guidelines for well-capitalized banks. As of September 30, 2018, the Bank’s total risk-based capital ratio and tier 1 leverage ratio were 13.85% and 10.11%, respectively, compared to 11.40% and 7.78%, respectively, as of September 30, 2017. As of September 30, 2018, the Bank’s tangible equity to total tangible assets ratio was 9.85% compared to 7.56% as of September 30, 2017.
As of September 30, 2018, the Bank’s tangible book value per share was $19.09, up 21.3% compared to $15.74 as of September 30, 2017. The increase in tangible book value per share was primarily due to an increase from strong earnings per share and approximately $1.41 accretion from the capital raise.
Asset Quality Review
|
|
|At or for the three months ended
Dollars in thousands
|Sep. 2018
|
|Jun. 2018
|
|Sep. 2017
|Non-performing assets
|$
| 1,809
|
|
|$
| 1,812
|
|
|$
| 2,522
|
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|
|0.08
|%
|
|
|0.08
|%
|
|
|0.12
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest
|$
| 1,177
|
|
|$
| 3,124
|
|
|$
| 1,239
|
|Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest to total assets
|
|0.05
|%
|
|
|0.14
|%
|
|
|0.06
|%
|Quarterly net charge-offs
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| 58
|
|
|$
| 91
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset quality remains very strong. As of September 30, 2018, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.08% from 0.12% at September 30, 2017. The decrease was driven by both a decline in non-performing assets as well as an increase in total assets.
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest decreased $1.9 million compared to the prior period and $62 thousand compared to the same period last year. The Bank had no net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $91 thousand of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Bank reported $57 thousand in net charge-offs compared to net charge-offs of $284 thousand during the same period in 2017.
The Bank is proactive in monitoring its loan portfolio for any indication of weakness and takes appropriate action to mitigate future risks across all lines of business.
Revere Bank is a Maryland, state-chartered bank that commenced operations in November 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Rockville and has 11 branches located in the suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s. The Bank is a community-based, full-service commercial bank that emphasizes the banking needs of community-based businesses, professional entities, and individuals. Further information on Revere Bank can be obtained by visiting our website at www.reverebank.com.
Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events or results of Bank operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as “may,” “will,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “should,” and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Bank’s market, interest rates and interest rate policy, competitive factors, and other conditions which by their nature, are not susceptible to accurate forecast, and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results may differ materially from those indicated herein. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Bank’s past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the Financial Highlights table, which provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures, such as tangible common equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share, which are non-GAAP measures. We believe that such non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Bank’s operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance as promulgated under GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Investors should consider the Bank’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Bank. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Bank’s results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Revere Bank
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
Sep. 30, 2018
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
Dec. 31, 2017
|
Sep. 30, 2017
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Audited)
|
(Unaudited)
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash and due from banks
|$
| 104,740
|
|
|$
| 71,547
|
|
|$
| 70,730
|
|
|$
| 100,092
|
|Federal funds sold
|
| 12
|
|
|
| 12
|
|
|
| 12
|
|
|
| 12
|
|
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|
| 104,752
|
|
|
| 71,559
|
|
|
| 70,742
|
|
|
| 100,104
|
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|
| -
|
|
|
| 1,000
|
|
|
| 1,470
|
|
|
| 1,468
|
|Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
|
| 167,911
|
|
|
| 167,831
|
|
|
| 163,226
|
|
|
| 164,883
|
|Equity securities, at cost
|
| 5,230
|
|
|
| 6,373
|
|
|
| 5,150
|
|
|
| 5,765
|
|Loans
|
| 1,997,511
|
|
|
| 1,961,343
|
|
|
| 1,814,692
|
|
|
| 1,753,601
|
|Less allowance for loan losses
|
| 17,521
|
|
|
| 16,876
|
|
|
| 14,827
|
|
|
| 14,442
|
|
|Loans, net
|
| 1,979,990
|
|
|
| 1,944,467
|
|
|
| 1,799,865
|
|
|
| 1,739,159
|
|Premises and equipment, net
|
| 4,169
|
|
|
| 4,192
|
|
|
| 4,227
|
|
|
| 4,187
|
|Accrued interest receivable
|
| 6,556
|
|
|
| 6,206
|
|
|
| 5,868
|
|
|
| 5,428
|
|Deferred tax assets
|
| 6,528
|
|
|
| 6,112
|
|
|
| 5,233
|
|
|
| 6,836
|
|Bank owned life insurance
|
| 10,842
|
|
|
| 10,782
|
|
|
| 10,664
|
|
|
| 10,604
|
|Goodwill
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
| 26,815
|
|Core deposit intangibles
|
| 3,804
|
|
|
| 3,982
|
|
|
| 4,337
|
|
|
| 4,515
|
|Other assets
|
| 1,103
|
|
|
| 1,000
|
|
|
| 1,248
|
|
|
| 1,175
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|$
| 2,317,700
|
|
|$
| 2,250,319
|
|
|$
| 2,098,845
|
|
|$
| 2,070,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
| 352,560
|
|
|$
| 346,496
|
|
|$
| 323,149
|
|
|$
| 329,452
|
|
|Interest-bearing
|
| 1,597,825
|
|
|
| 1,561,998
|
|
|
| 1,471,943
|
|
|
| 1,429,274
|
|
|Total Deposits
|
| 1,950,385
|
|
|
| 1,908,494
|
|
|
| 1,795,092
|
|
|
| 1,758,726
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
| 74,594
|
|
|
| 102,279
|
|
|
| 77,827
|
|
|
| 90,087
|
|Subordinated debt, net
|
| 30,690
|
|
|
| 30,664
|
|
|
| 30,607
|
|
|
| 30,586
|
|Accrued interest payable
|
| 791
|
|
|
| 1,033
|
|
|
| 929
|
|
|
| 520
|
|Other liabilities
|
| 5,335
|
|
|
| 4,077
|
|
|
| 6,113
|
|
|
| 5,514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
| 2,061,795
|
|
|
| 2,046,547
|
|
|
| 1,910,568
|
|
|
| 1,885,433
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common stock, par value $5 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding of 11,803,007 for September 2018, 10,116,042 for June 2018, 9,854,488 for December 2017 and 9,794,078 for September 2017
|
| 59,015
|
|
|
| 50,580
|
|
|
| 49,272
|
|
|
| 48,961
|
|Surplus
|
| 144,538
|
|
|
| 107,276
|
|
|
| 104,921
|
|
|
| 104,372
|
|Retained earnings
|
| 55,473
|
|
|
| 48,468
|
|
|
| 35,060
|
|
|
| 32,297
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
| (3,121
|)
|
|
| (2,552
|)
|
|
| (976
|)
|
|
| (124
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
| 255,905
|
|
|
| 203,772
|
|
|
| 188,277
|
|
|
| 185,506
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
| 2,317,700
|
|
|$
| 2,250,319
|
|
|$
| 2,098,845
|
|
|$
| 2,070,939
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revere Bank
Consolidated Income Statements
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Sep. 30, 2018
|
Jun. 30, 2018
|
Sep. 30, 2017
|
Sep. 30, 2018
|
Sep. 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, including fees
|
|$
| 25,933
|
|
|$
| 24,641
|
|$
| 21,889
|
|$
| 73,663
|
|
|$
| 62,123
|
|
|Securities
|
|
| 929
|
|
|
| 867
|
|
| 770
|
|
| 2,646
|
|
|
| 2,157
|
|
|Federal funds sold and other
|
|
| 541
|
|
|
| 258
|
|
| 281
|
|
| 1,142
|
|
|
| 642
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Interest Income
|
|
| 27,403
|
|
|
| 25,766
|
|
| 22,940
|
|
| 77,451
|
|
|
| 64,922
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Deposits
|
|
| 5,625
|
|
|
| 4,615
|
|
| 3,585
|
|
| 14,378
|
|
|
| 9,889
|
|
|Borrowed funds
|
|
| 471
|
|
|
| 285
|
|
| 292
|
|
| 1,000
|
|
|
| 722
|
|
|Subordinated debt
|
|
| 463
|
|
|
| 464
|
|
| 463
|
|
| 1,389
|
|
|
| 1,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Interest Expense
|
|
| 6,559
|
|
|
| 5,364
|
|
| 4,340
|
|
| 16,767
|
|
|
| 11,990
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
| 20,844
|
|
|
| 20,402
|
|
| 18,600
|
|
| 60,684
|
|
|
| 52,932
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
| 645
|
|
|
| 1,153
|
|
| 783
|
|
| 2,751
|
|
|
| 2,508
|
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|
|
| 20,199
|
|
|
| 19,249
|
|
| 17,817
|
|
| 57,933
|
|
|
| 50,424
|
Non-interest income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Service charges on deposits
|
|
| 254
|
|
|
| 238
|
|
| 218
|
|
| 743
|
|
|
| 702
|
|
|Other non-interest income
|
|
| 144
|
|
|
| 307
|
|
| 216
|
|
| 726
|
|
|
| 728
|
|
|Disposal of premises and equipment
|
|
| (26
|)
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|
| (26
|)
|
|
| (2
|)
|
|Earnings on bank owned life insurance
|
|
| 61
|
|
|
| 59
|
|
| 61
|
|
| 178
|
|
|
| 182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-interest income
|
|
| 433
|
|
|
| 604
|
|
| 495
|
|
| 1,621
|
|
|
| 1,610
|
Non-Interest Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
| 7,415
|
|
|
| 7,285
|
|
| 6,618
|
|
| 21,496
|
|
|
| 20,002
|
|
|Occupancy and equipment
|
|
| 1,033
|
|
|
| 1,026
|
|
| 1,000
|
|
| 3,057
|
|
|
| 3,065
|
|
|Legal and professional fees
|
|
| 388
|
|
|
| 326
|
|
| 454
|
|
| 1,081
|
|
|
| 710
|
|
|Advertising
|
|
| 430
|
|
|
| 282
|
|
| 158
|
|
| 878
|
|
|
| 458
|
|
|Data processing
|
|
| 657
|
|
|
| 622
|
|
| 565
|
|
| 1,888
|
|
|
| 1,812
|
|
|FDIC premiums
|
|
| 330
|
|
|
| 343
|
|
| 383
|
|
| 1,029
|
|
|
| 1,176
|
|
|Merger and acquisitions costs
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| -
|
|
| 107
|
|
| -
|
|
|
| 559
|
|
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|
|
| 178
|
|
|
| 177
|
|
| 178
|
|
| 533
|
|
|
| 533
|
|
|Other
|
|
| 750
|
|
|
| 828
|
|
| 766
|
|
| 2,457
|
|
|
| 2,369
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Non-interest expense
|
|
| 11,181
|
|
|
| 10,889
|
|
| 10,229
|
|
| 32,419
|
|
|
| 30,684
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
| 9,451
|
|
|
| 8,964
|
|
| 8,083
|
|
| 27,135
|
|
|
| 21,350
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
| 2,445
|
|
|
| 2,114
|
|
| 2,961
|
|
| 6,720
|
|
|
| 7,841
|
Net Income
|
|$
| 7,006
|
|
|$
| 6,850
|
|$
| 5,122
|
|$
| 20,415
|
|
|$
| 13,509
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
|$
| 0.68
|
|
|$
| 0.68
|
|$
| 0.53
|
|$
| 2.02
|
|
|$
| 1.39
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
|$
| 0.65
|
|
|$
| 0.65
|
|$
| 0.50
|
|$
| 1.94
|
|
|$
| 1.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revere Bank
Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rate
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2018
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
|
|
Average
Balance
(1)
|
Interest
Income-
Expense
|
Average
Yields/
Rates
|
Average
Balance
(1)
|
Interest
Income-
Expense
|
Average
Yields/
Rates
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, net (2)
|
|$
| 1,969,777
|
|$
| 25,933
|
|5.22
|%
|
|$
| 1,721,697
|
|$
| 21,889
|
|5.04
|%
|Securities (3)
|
|
| 166,094
|
|
| 929
|
|2.22
|%
|
|
| 161,038
|
|
| 770
|
|1.90
|%
|Federal funds sold and other (4)
|
|
| 106,801
|
|
| 541
|
|2.01
|%
|
|
| 69,864
|
|
| 281
|
|1.60
|%
Total interest-earnings assets
|
|
| 2,242,672
|
|
| 27,403
|
|4.85
|%
|
|
| 1,952,599
|
|
| 22,940
|
|4.66
|%
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
| 17,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 14,061
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
| 70,342
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 109,217
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|$
| 2,295,834
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 2,047,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|$
| 1,589,091
|
|
| 5,625
|
|1.40
|%
|
|$
| 1,402,110
|
|
| 3,585
|
|1.01
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
| 100,253
|
|
| 471
|
|1.86
|%
|
|
| 94,223
|
|
| 292
|
|1.23
|%
|Subordinated debt
|
|
| 30,673
|
|
| 463
|
|5.99
|%
|
|
| 30,570
|
|
| 463
|
|6.01
|%
|Other borrowed funds
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|0.00
|%
|
|
| -
|
|
| -
|
|0.00
|%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
| 1,720,017
|
|
| 6,559
|
|1.51
|%
|
|
| 1,526,903
|
|
| 4,340
|
|1.13
|%
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
| 355,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 330,038
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
| 6,359
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 7,354
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
| 2,082,003
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,864,295
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
| 213,831
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 183,460
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|$
| 2,295,834
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 2,047,755
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin
(5) (6)
|
|
|
|$
| 20,844
|
|3.69
|%
|
|
|
|$
| 18,600
|
|3.78
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
|
|
|
Average
Balance
(1)
|
Interest
Income-
Expense
|
Average
Yields/
Rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, net (2)
|
|$
| 1,905,068
|
|$
| 24,641
|
|5.19
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Securities (3)
|
|
| 162,538
|
|
| 867
|
|2.14
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal funds sold and other (4)
|
|
| 48,555
|
|
| 258
|
|2.13
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-earnings assets
|
|
| 2,116,161
|
|
| 25,766
|
|4.88
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
| 16,170
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
| 82,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|$
| 2,182,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest-bearing deposits
|
|$
| 1,517,157
|
|
| 4,615
|
|1.22
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
|
|
| 77,836
|
|
| 285
|
|1.47
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Subordinated debt
|
|
| 30,647
|
|
| 464
|
|6.07
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other borrowed funds
|
|
| 2
|
|
| -
|
|2.25
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
| 1,625,642
|
|
| 5,364
|
|1.32
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
| 348,468
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
| 7,995
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
| 1,982,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
| 200,434
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|$
| 2,182,539
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin
(5) (6)
|
|
|
|$
| 20,402
|
|3.87
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis.
|(2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue.
|(3) Includes available-for-sale securities.
|(4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks
|(5) Total interest income less total interest expense.
|(6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018
|
Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
Average
Balance
(1)
|
Interest
Income-
Expense
|
Average
Yields/
Rates
|
Average
Balance
(1)
|
Interest
Income-
Expense
|
Average
Yields/
Rates
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans, net (2)
|
|$
| 1,909,302
|
|$
| 73,663
|
|5.16
|%
|
|$
| 1,668,147
|
|$
| 62,123
|
|4.98
|%
|Securities (3)
|
|
| 164,275
|
|
| 2,646
|
|2.15
|%
|
|
| 153,036
|
|
| 2,157
|
|1.88
|%
|Federal funds sold and other (4)
|
|
| 76,804
|
|
| 1,142
|
|1.99
|%
|
|
| 63,165
|
|
| 642
|
|1.36
|%
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
| 2,150,381
|
|
| 77,451
|
|4.82
|%
|
|
| 1,884,348
|
|
| 64,922
|
|4.61
|%
|Less: Allowance for loan losses
|
|
| 16,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 13,274
|
|
|
|
|Other assets
|
|
| 77,246
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 106,292
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|$
| 2,211,450
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 1,977,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest bearing deposits
|
| $
|1,541,122
|
|
|14,378
|
| 1.25
|%
|
| $
|1,371,431
|
|
|9,889
|
| 0.96
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
|
| 84,380
|
|
| 1,000
|
|1.58
|%
|
|
| 87,003
|
|
| 722
|
|1.11
|%
|Subordinated debt
|
|
| 30,647
|
|
| 1,389
|
|6.06
|%
|
|
| 30,546
|
|
| 1,379
|
|6.04
|%
|Other borrowed funds
|
|
| 1
|
|
| -
|
|2.25
|%
|
|
| 1
|
|
| -
|
|1.30
|%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
| 1,656,150
|
|
| 16,767
|
|1.35
|%
|
|
| 1,488,981
|
|
| 11,990
|
|1.08
|%
|Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
| 345,798
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 304,261
|
|
|
|
|Other liabilities
|
|
| 7,335
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 6,591
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
| 2,009,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 1,799,833
|
|
|
|
|Stockholders' Equity
|
|
| 202,167
|
|
|
|
|
|
| 177,533
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity
|
|$
| 2,211,450
|
|
|
|
|
|$
| 1,977,366
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income and margin
(5) (6)
|
|
|
|$
| 60,684
|
|3.77
|%
|
|
|
|$
| 52,932
|
|3.76
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis.
|(2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue.
|(3) Includes available-for-sale securities.
|(4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks
|(5) Total interest income less total interest expense.
|(6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revere Bank
Financial Highlights
(dollars in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|
|
At or For the
Three Months Ended
|
At or For the
Nine Months Ended
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
Sept. 30, 2017
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
| 0.68
|
|
|$
| 0.68
|
|
|$
| 0.53
|
|
|$
| 2.02
|
|
|$
| 1.39
|
|Earnings per share - diluted
|$
| 0.65
|
|
|$
| 0.65
|
|
|$
| 0.50
|
|
|$
| 1.94
|
|
|$
| 1.32
|
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
| 19.09
|
|
|$
| 17.10
|
|
|$
| 15.74
|
|
|$
| 19.09
|
|
|$
| 15.74
|
|Weighted-average common shares - basic
|
| 10,329,900
|
|
|
| 10,051,607
|
|
|
| 9,747,757
|
|
|
| 10,098,968
|
|
|
| 9,705,378
|
|Weighted-average common shares - diluted
|
| 10,705,221
|
|
|
| 10,469,849
|
|
|
| 10,302,665
|
|
|
| 10,530,008
|
|
|
| 10,198,793
|
|Common shares outstanding at end of period
|
| 11,803,007
|
|
|
| 10,116,042
|
|
|
| 9,794,078
|
|
|
| 11,803,007
|
|
|
| 9,794,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Performance Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|
|1.21
|%
|
|
|1.26
|%
|
|
|0.99
|%
|
|
|1.23
|%
|
|
|0.91
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|
|13.00
|%
|
|
|13.71
|%
|
|
|11.08
|%
|
|
|13.50
|%
|
|
|10.17
|%
|Yield on interest-earning assets (annualized)
|
|4.85
|%
|
|
|4.88
|%
|
|
|4.66
|%
|
|
|4.82
|%
|
|
|4.61
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities (annualized)
|
|1.51
|%
|
|
|1.32
|%
|
|
|1.13
|%
|
|
|1.35
|%
|
|
|1.08
|%
|Net interest margin (annualized)
|
|3.69
|%
|
|
|3.87
|%
|
|
|3.78
|%
|
|
|3.77
|%
|
|
|3.76
|%
|Efficiency ratio (2)
|
|52.55
|%
|
|
|51.84
|%
|
|
|53.57
|%
|
|
|52.03
|%
|
|
|56.26
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest
|$
| 1,177
|
|
|$
| 3,124
|
|
|$
| 1,239
|
|
|$
| 1,177
|
|
|$
| 1,239
|
|Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing interest to total assets
|
|0.05
|%
|
|
|0.14
|%
|
|
|0.06
|%
|
|
|0.05
|%
|
|
|0.06
|%
|Non-accrual loans
|$
| 1,809
|
|
|$
| 1,812
|
|
|$
| 2,522
|
|
|$
| 1,809
|
|
|$
| 2,522
|
|Other real estate owned
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| -
|
|Non-performing assets (3)
|$
| 1,809
|
|
|$
| 1,812
|
|
|$
| 2,522
|
|
|$
| 1,809
|
|
|$
| 2,522
|
|Non-performing assets to total assets (3)
|
|0.08
|%
|
|
|0.08
|%
|
|
|0.12
|%
|
|
|0.08
|%
|
|
|0.12
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to total loans
|
|0.88
|%
|
|
|0.86
|%
|
|
|0.82
|%
|
|
|0.87
|%
|
|
|0.82
|%
|Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
|
| 9.7
|
|
|
| 9.3
|
|
|
| 5.7
|
|
|
| 9.7
|
|
|
| 5.7
|
|Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)
|$
| -
|
|
|$
| 58
|
|
|$
| 91
|
|
|$
| 57
|
|
|$
| 284
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Regulatory Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|
|13.85
|%
|
|
|11.34
|%
|
|
|11.40
|%
|
|
|13.85
|%
|
|
|11.40
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|
|11.45
|%
|
|
|8.93
|%
|
|
|8.86
|%
|
|
|11.45
|%
|
|
|8.86
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
|10.11
|%
|
|
|8.20
|%
|
|
|7.78
|%
|
|
|10.11
|%
|
|
|7.78
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|
|11.45
|%
|
|
|8.93
|%
|
|
|8.86
|%
|
|
|11.45
|%
|
|
|8.86
|%
|Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1)
|
|9.85
|%
|
|
|7.79
|%
|
|
|7.56
|%
|
|
|9.85
|%
|
|
|7.56
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Number of full time employees
|
| 229
|
|
|
| 221
|
|
|
| 206
|
|
|
| 229
|
|
|
| 206
|
|# Full service branch offices
|
| 11
|
|
|
| 11
|
|
|
| 11
|
|
|
| 11
|
|
|
| 11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(1) Tangible common equity, tangible assets, tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is computed as total stockholders’ equity excluding intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible assets is computed as total assets excluding intangible assets and goodwill. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets. Tangible book value per common share is computed by dividing the total tangible common equity by the common shares issued and outstanding. The following tables provide a reconciliation of total stockholders’ to tangible common equity and a reconciliation of total assets to tangible assets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept. 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
Sept. 30, 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total stockholders' equity - GAAP
|$
| 255,905
|
|
|$
| 203,772
|
|
|$
| 185,506
|
|
|
|
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
|
|
|Core deposits intangible
|
| 3,804
|
|
|
| 3,982
|
|
|
| 4,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
|$
| 225,286
|
|
|$
| 172,975
|
|
|$
| 154,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total assets - GAAP
|
| 2,317,700
|
|
|
| 2,250,319
|
|
|
| 2,070,939
|
|
|
|
|
|Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Goodwill
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
| 26,815
|
|
|
|
|
|Core deposits intangible
|
| 3,804
|
|
|
| 3,982
|
|
|
| 4,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
| 2,287,081
|
|
|$
| 2,219,522
|
|
|$
| 2,039,609
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible common equity to total tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
|
|9.85
|%
|
|
|7.79
|%
|
|
|7.56
|%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Common shares outstanding
|
| 11,803,007
|
|
|
| 10,116,042
|
|
|
| 9,794,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
|$
| 19.09
|
|
|$
| 17.10
|
|
|$
| 15.74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(2) Efficiency ratio is non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income
|(3) Non-performing assets consist of non-accrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing interest, and other real estate owned.
|