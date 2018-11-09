Revere Bank Announces Third Quarter 2018 Record Earnings – Net Income of $7 Million Increased 37% Over the Third Quarter 2017

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revere Bank (the “Bank”) (OTCQX: REVB) today reported record quarterly net income of $7.01 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, a 36.8% increase compared to $5.12 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2017. Net income per basic common share for the third quarter of 2018 was $0.68 compared to $0.53 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 28.3%. Net income per diluted common share increased 30.0% to $0.65 for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $0.50 for the same period in 2017.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income was $20.42 million, a 51.1% increase compared to $13.51 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Net income per basic common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was $2.02 compared to $1.39 for the same period in 2017, an increase of 45.3%. Net income per diluted common share increased 47.0% to $1.94 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to $1.32 for the same period in 2017.

Quarterly Highlights

Closed a common stock offering of 1.61 million shares with net proceeds of $44.1 million.

Began trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol “REVB”.

Grew pretax net income by 5.4% compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Period end loans grew 13.9%, or $243.9 million, compared to the third quarter of 2017, and grew 1.8%, or $36.2 million, compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Period end deposits grew 10.9%, or $191.7 million, compared to the third quarter of 2017 and grew 2.2%, or $41.9 million, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Core deposits grew 3.5%, or $63.9 million, compared to the second quarter of 2018 as we allowed $22.0 million in brokered deposits to run off during the quarter.

Ken Cook, Co-President and CEO, said, “We are pleased to report continued strong pretax and net income trends on both a year-over-year and linked-quarter basis. Furthermore, we continue to grow loans and deposits and maintain very strong credit quality as we, and the industry, manage through rising short-term interest rates and a flattening yield curve. Our future is bright and our loan and deposit pipelines are strong.”

Drew Flott, Co-President and CEO, added, “The success of our $44.1 million capital raise has strengthened our capital position. This, combined with our continually increasing earnings power, positions us to maintain strong capital ratios as we continue to achieve solid growth into the future. We are also excited with our listing on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol REVB. The OTCQX provides our shareholders and the investment community with increased liquidity and access to our stock.”

Earnings and Growth Highlights

In thousands, except per share data 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2017 Loans $ 1,997,511 $ 1,961,343 $ 1,753,601 Deposits $ 1,950,385 $ 1,908,494 $ 1,758,726 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Pre-tax income $ 9,451 $ 8,964 $ 8,083 $ 27,135 $ 21,350 Net Income $ 7,006 $ 6,850 $ 5,122 $ 20,415 $ 13,509 EPS $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.53 $ 2.02 $ 1.39 Diluted EPS $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.50 $ 1.94 $ 1.32

Third quarter net income increased $1.88 million or 36.8% compared to the third quarter of 2017, and $156 thousand, or 2.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Our third quarter diluted EPS remained unchanged compared to the second quarter of 2018, despite our increased net income, due to the increased shares outstanding from our recent successful capital raise and the exercise of stock options. When compared to the third quarter of 2017, diluted EPS increased $0.15 per share, or 30.0%, as a result of increased pre-tax income of 16.9% and a decrease in tax expense related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (“Tax Act”) effective January 1, 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, net income increased $6.91 million, or 51.1%, compared to the same period of 2017. During the period diluted EPS increased $0.62 per share, or 47.0%, as a result of increased pre-tax net income of 27.1% and a decrease in tax expense due to the Tax Act.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income

In thousands 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Interest income $ 27,403 $ 25,766 $ 22,940 $ 77,451 $ 64,922 Interest expense 6,559 5,364 4,340 16,767 11,990 Net interest income $ 20,844 $ 20,402 $ 18,600 $ 60,684 $ 52,932 Yield on interest-earning assets 4.85 % 4.88 % 4.66 % 4.82 % 4.61 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.51 % 1.32 % 1.13 % 1.35 % 1.08 % Net Interest margin 3.69 % 3.87 % 3.78 % 3.77 % 3.76 %

Our net interest income continues to grow and drive increased earnings. Our third quarter net interest income increased 12.1% compared to the same period last year and 2.2% compared to the prior quarter. Year to date net interest income is up 14.6% compared to the same period last year.

On a year-to-date basis our net interest margin increased by one basis point from last year to 3.77%. Our current quarter’s net interest margin decreased by 18 basis points from the prior quarter and nine basis points from the same period last year. This decrease was primarily the result of an increase in the cost of funds due to an increase in short term market rates, the success of a third quarter CD campaign, and a change in our interest-earning asset mix. Going forward we expect these factors to be mitigated as the excess liquid funds from the CD campaign and our equity raise are deployed into higher earning assets such as loans. We continue to focus on improving the net interest margin and note that about one third of our loan portfolio will reprice over the next twelve months.

Non-interest income and Non-interest expense

Dollars in thousands 3Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2017 YTD 2018 YTD 2017 Non-interest income $ 433 $ 604 $ 495 $ 1,621 $ 1,610 Non-interest expense $ 11,181 $ 10,889 $ 10,229 $ 32,419 $ 30,684 Efficiency ratio 52.55 % 51.84 % 53.57 % 52.03 % 56.26 %

Non-interest income was $433 thousand for the third quarter, a decrease of $62 thousand, or 12.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2017, and $171 thousand, or 28.3%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. This decrease was primarily caused by a decrease in mortgage referral fees. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, total non-interest income increased slightly by 0.7% to $1.62 million, compared to $1.61 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2017.

Non-interest expense increased by $952 thousand, or 9.3%, in the third quarter compared to the same period last year and $292 thousand, or 2.7%, compared to the second quarter. On a year-to-date basis non-interest expense increased $1.74 million, or 5.7%, to $32.4 million, compared to $30.7 million during the first nine months of 2017. These increases were driven primarily by an increase in the number of employees to manage our continued growth and a significant investment in a brand identity marketing campaign. While we maintain strict control of our operating expenses, we also know the importance of investing in increased future earnings and growth.

For the third quarter our efficiency ratio improved to 52.55% compared to the same period last year and improved on a year- to-date basis to 52.03% from 56.26% for the first nine months of 2017. The improvement primarily reflects continued economies of scale as we grow and to a lesser extent a reduction in merger and acquisition expense during the period. Compared to the prior quarter our efficiency ratio increased to 52.55% from 51.84% primarily due to increased marketing costs.

3Q 2018 2Q 2018 3Q 2017 Return on average assets (annualized) 1.21 % 1.26 % 0.99 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.00 % 13.71 % 11.08 %

Return on assets and equity increased 22 basis points and 192 basis points, respectively, during the quarter compared to the same period last year. These increases for the third quarter over the prior year period were primarily driven by increased earnings and the impact of the Tax Act. Return on assets and return on equity declined slightly by five basis points and 71 basis points, respectively, when compared to the prior quarter. These decreases were caused in part by an increase in short term liquidity from a successful CD campaign and from the capital raise and by investing in the above referenced brand identity campaign.

Balance Sheet Review

Dollars in thousands Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Dec. 2017 Sep. 2017 Assets $ 2,317,700 $ 2,250,319 $ 2,098,845 $ 2,070,939 Loans 1,997,511 1,961,343 1,814,692 1,753,601 Deposits 1,950,385 1,908,494 1,795,092 1,758,726 FHLB borrowings 74,594 102,279 77,827 90,087 Stockholders' equity 255,905 203,772 188,277 185,506

Asset growth from September 30, 2017, to September 30, 2018, was $247 million, or 11.9%, and was driven primarily by loan growth. When compared to December 31, 2017, assets increased $219 million, or 10.4%, which was primarily the result of loan growth. Assets increased $67 million compared to the prior quarter, or 3.0%, due to loan growth and an increase in cash equivalents from the recent capital raise.

Loans increased $244 million, or 13.9%, compared to September 30, 2017, and were driven primarily by an increase in commercial real estate loans and commercial loans. During the nine month period ended September 30, 2018, loans increased $183 million, or 10.1%, primarily driven by an increase in commercial real estate loans as well as an increase in commercial loans. Compared to June 30, 2018, loans increased $36 million, or 1.8%, primarily due to commercial real estate loan growth.

Deposits increased $192 million, or 10.9%, compared to September 30, 2017, primarily due to increases in money market deposits. During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, deposits increased $155 million, or 8.7%, primarily due to increases in money market deposits. Compared to June 30, 2018, deposits increased $42 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to increases in CD and money market deposits.

Stockholders’ equity increased $70.4 million, or 37.9% compared to September 30, 2017, and $52.1 million, or 25.6%, compared to June 30, 2018. The very strong equity growth in the third quarter was achieved through record quarterly earnings and a successful capital raise that yielded $44.1 million in net capital through the issuance of 1.61 million common shares.

The Bank’s capital ratios remain well above regulatory guidelines for well-capitalized banks. As of September 30, 2018, the Bank’s total risk-based capital ratio and tier 1 leverage ratio were 13.85% and 10.11%, respectively, compared to 11.40% and 7.78%, respectively, as of September 30, 2017. As of September 30, 2018, the Bank’s tangible equity to total tangible assets ratio was 9.85% compared to 7.56% as of September 30, 2017.

As of September 30, 2018, the Bank’s tangible book value per share was $19.09, up 21.3% compared to $15.74 as of September 30, 2017. The increase in tangible book value per share was primarily due to an increase from strong earnings per share and approximately $1.41 accretion from the capital raise.

Asset Quality Review

At or for the three months ended Dollars in thousands Sep. 2018 Jun. 2018 Sep. 2017 Non-performing assets $ 1,809 $ 1,812 $ 2,522 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 1,177 $ 3,124 $ 1,239 Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest to total assets 0.05 % 0.14 % 0.06 % Quarterly net charge-offs $ - $ 58 $ 91

Asset quality remains very strong. As of September 30, 2018, non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets decreased to 0.08% from 0.12% at September 30, 2017. The decrease was driven by both a decline in non-performing assets as well as an increase in total assets.

Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest decreased $1.9 million compared to the prior period and $62 thousand compared to the same period last year. The Bank had no net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2018, compared to $91 thousand of net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Bank reported $57 thousand in net charge-offs compared to net charge-offs of $284 thousand during the same period in 2017.

The Bank is proactive in monitoring its loan portfolio for any indication of weakness and takes appropriate action to mitigate future risks across all lines of business.

Revere Bank is a Maryland, state-chartered bank that commenced operations in November 2007. The Bank is headquartered in Rockville and has 11 branches located in the suburban Maryland counties of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George’s. The Bank is a community-based, full-service commercial bank that emphasizes the banking needs of community-based businesses, professional entities, and individuals. Further information on Revere Bank can be obtained by visiting our website at www.reverebank.com .

Revere Bank Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Dec. 31, 2017 Sep. 30, 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 104,740 $ 71,547 $ 70,730 $ 100,092 Federal funds sold 12 12 12 12 Total cash and cash equivalents 104,752 71,559 70,742 100,104 Interest-bearing deposits with banks - 1,000 1,470 1,468 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 167,911 167,831 163,226 164,883 Equity securities, at cost 5,230 6,373 5,150 5,765 Loans 1,997,511 1,961,343 1,814,692 1,753,601 Less allowance for loan losses 17,521 16,876 14,827 14,442 Loans, net 1,979,990 1,944,467 1,799,865 1,739,159 Premises and equipment, net 4,169 4,192 4,227 4,187 Accrued interest receivable 6,556 6,206 5,868 5,428 Deferred tax assets 6,528 6,112 5,233 6,836 Bank owned life insurance 10,842 10,782 10,664 10,604 Goodwill 26,815 26,815 26,815 26,815 Core deposit intangibles 3,804 3,982 4,337 4,515 Other assets 1,103 1,000 1,248 1,175 Total Assets $ 2,317,700 $ 2,250,319 $ 2,098,845 $ 2,070,939 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing demand $ 352,560 $ 346,496 $ 323,149 $ 329,452 Interest-bearing 1,597,825 1,561,998 1,471,943 1,429,274 Total Deposits 1,950,385 1,908,494 1,795,092 1,758,726 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 74,594 102,279 77,827 90,087 Subordinated debt, net 30,690 30,664 30,607 30,586 Accrued interest payable 791 1,033 929 520 Other liabilities 5,335 4,077 6,113 5,514 Total Liabilities 2,061,795 2,046,547 1,910,568 1,885,433 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, par value $5 per share; 30,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding of 11,803,007 for September 2018, 10,116,042 for June 2018, 9,854,488 for December 2017 and 9,794,078 for September 2017 59,015 50,580 49,272 48,961 Surplus 144,538 107,276 104,921 104,372 Retained earnings 55,473 48,468 35,060 32,297 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,121 ) (2,552 ) (976 ) (124 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 255,905 203,772 188,277 185,506 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,317,700 $ 2,250,319 $ 2,098,845 $ 2,070,939

Revere Bank Consolidated Income Statements (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep. 30, 2018 Jun. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 Sep. 30, 2018 Sep. 30, 2017 Interest Income Loans, including fees $ 25,933 $ 24,641 $ 21,889 $ 73,663 $ 62,123 Securities 929 867 770 2,646 2,157 Federal funds sold and other 541 258 281 1,142 642 Total Interest Income 27,403 25,766 22,940 77,451 64,922 Interest Expense Deposits 5,625 4,615 3,585 14,378 9,889 Borrowed funds 471 285 292 1,000 722 Subordinated debt 463 464 463 1,389 1,379 Total Interest Expense 6,559 5,364 4,340 16,767 11,990 Net Interest Income 20,844 20,402 18,600 60,684 52,932 Provision for Loan Losses 645 1,153 783 2,751 2,508 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 20,199 19,249 17,817 57,933 50,424 Non-interest income Service charges on deposits 254 238 218 743 702 Other non-interest income 144 307 216 726 728 Disposal of premises and equipment (26 ) - - (26 ) (2 ) Earnings on bank owned life insurance 61 59 61 178 182 Total Non-interest income 433 604 495 1,621 1,610 Non-Interest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 7,415 7,285 6,618 21,496 20,002 Occupancy and equipment 1,033 1,026 1,000 3,057 3,065 Legal and professional fees 388 326 454 1,081 710 Advertising 430 282 158 878 458 Data processing 657 622 565 1,888 1,812 FDIC premiums 330 343 383 1,029 1,176 Merger and acquisitions costs - - 107 - 559 Core deposit intangible amortization 178 177 178 533 533 Other 750 828 766 2,457 2,369 Total Non-interest expense 11,181 10,889 10,229 32,419 30,684 Income before income taxes 9,451 8,964 8,083 27,135 21,350 Income Tax Expense 2,445 2,114 2,961 6,720 7,841 Net Income $ 7,006 $ 6,850 $ 5,122 $ 20,415 $ 13,509 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.68 $ 0.68 $ 0.53 $ 2.02 $ 1.39 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.50 $ 1.94 $ 1.32

Revere Bank Average Balance Sheets, Interest and Rate (dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Average Balance (1) Interest Income- Expense Average Yields/ Rates Average Balance (1) Interest Income- Expense Average Yields/ Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 1,969,777 $ 25,933 5.22 % $ 1,721,697 $ 21,889 5.04 % Securities (3) 166,094 929 2.22 % 161,038 770 1.90 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 106,801 541 2.01 % 69,864 281 1.60 % Total interest-earnings assets 2,242,672 27,403 4.85 % 1,952,599 22,940 4.66 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,180 14,061 Other assets 70,342 109,217 Total Assets $ 2,295,834 $ 2,047,755 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,589,091 5,625 1.40 % $ 1,402,110 3,585 1.01 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 100,253 471 1.86 % 94,223 292 1.23 % Subordinated debt 30,673 463 5.99 % 30,570 463 6.01 % Other borrowed funds - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,720,017 6,559 1.51 % 1,526,903 4,340 1.13 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 355,627 330,038 Other liabilities 6,359 7,354 Total Liabilities 2,082,003 1,864,295 Stockholders' Equity 213,831 183,460 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,295,834 $ 2,047,755 Net interest income and margin (5) (6) $ 20,844 3.69 % $ 18,600 3.78 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Average Balance (1) Interest Income- Expense Average Yields/ Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 1,905,068 $ 24,641 5.19 % Securities (3) 162,538 867 2.14 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 48,555 258 2.13 % Total interest-earnings assets 2,116,161 25,766 4.88 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 16,170 Other assets 82,548 Total Assets $ 2,182,539 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,517,157 4,615 1.22 % Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 77,836 285 1.47 % Subordinated debt 30,647 464 6.07 % Other borrowed funds 2 - 2.25 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,625,642 5,364 1.32 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 348,468 Other liabilities 7,995 Total Liabilities 1,982,105 Stockholders' Equity 200,434 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,182,539 Net interest income and margin (5) (6) $ 20,402 3.87 % (1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis. (2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue. (3) Includes available-for-sale securities. (4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks (5) Total interest income less total interest expense. (6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets. Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2018 Nine Months Ended Sept. 30, 2017 Average Balance (1) Interest Income- Expense Average Yields/ Rates Average Balance (1) Interest Income- Expense Average Yields/ Rates Assets Loans, net (2) $ 1,909,302 $ 73,663 5.16 % $ 1,668,147 $ 62,123 4.98 % Securities (3) 164,275 2,646 2.15 % 153,036 2,157 1.88 % Federal funds sold and other (4) 76,804 1,142 1.99 % 63,165 642 1.36 % Total interest-earning assets 2,150,381 77,451 4.82 % 1,884,348 64,922 4.61 % Less: Allowance for loan losses 16,177 13,274 Other assets 77,246 106,292 Total Assets $ 2,211,450 $ 1,977,366 Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity Interest bearing deposits $ 1,541,122 14,378 1.25 % $ 1,371,431 9,889 0.96 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 84,380 1,000 1.58 % 87,003 722 1.11 % Subordinated debt 30,647 1,389 6.06 % 30,546 1,379 6.04 % Other borrowed funds 1 - 2.25 % 1 - 1.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,656,150 16,767 1.35 % 1,488,981 11,990 1.08 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 345,798 304,261 Other liabilities 7,335 6,591 Total Liabilities 2,009,283 1,799,833 Stockholders' Equity 202,167 177,533 Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity $ 2,211,450 $ 1,977,366 Net interest income and margin (5) (6) $ 60,684 3.77 % $ 52,932 3.76 % (1) Average balances are computed on a daily basis. (2) Loans are presented net of average non-accrual loans for the period and unearned revenue. (3) Includes available-for-sale securities. (4) Includes federal funds sold, FHLB stock and interest-bearing deposits at other banks (5) Total interest income less total interest expense. (6) Net interest margin is net interest income, expressed as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.